NCC highlights Telecoms sector’s 12.45% boost to GDP to take Nigeria out of recession
Telecoms sector, others take Nigeria out of recession, as it contributes 12.45% to GDP, NCC has stated.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the telecommunication sector is one of the sectors whose performance took the country out of recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, with a contribution of 12.45% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
According to the press statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, telecommunications & information services under Information and Communication grew by 17.64% in Q4 2020 from 17.36% in Q3 2020 and 10.26% in Q4 2019.
”In the latest NBS report, agriculture, industries, and services sector, under which telecommunications is categorised, contributed 26.95 per cent, 18.77 per cent, and 54.28 per cent respectively. This is a pointer to the fact that telecommunications, trade, services and crop production are the main drivers of Nigeria’s exit from recession.
“In specific terms, NBS report showed that largest sub-sectors in Q4 2020 are crop production at 3.68 per cent, crude petroleum and natural gas at 8.2 percent, trade at 14.9 per cent, telecommunications & information services at 12.45 per cent, and real estate at 5.7 per cent,” the statement read.
What you should know
- For the past 5(five) years, the telecommunications sector has consistently been driving the digital economy agenda of the government, as it provided the needed impetus in the digital space in supporting the economy, more especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
- It is important to note that the growth trend since 2015 has reawakened hope that the economic diversification dreams of the country may finally be a reality as the sector continues to energize significant economic activities in the services sector of the economy.
According to the press statement, “Through effective regulatory regime emplaced by the Commission, under the leadership of its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, telecoms investment grew from about $38 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion currently.
“Also, broadband penetration increased from 6 per cent in 2015 to 45.02 per cent at December, 2020, indicating that 85.9 million Nigerians are now connected on 3G and 4G networks which provide enhanced high-speed Internet that has continued to boost efficiency and increase productivity across the economic spectrum.”
“Recent statistics also indicate that between 2015 and December, 2020, active voice subscriptions have increased from 151 million to 204.6 million, with teledensity standing at 107.18 per cent. Basic active internet subscriptions grew from 90 million to 154.3 million during the period.”
FG says private individuals can build, operate, maintain highways
The FG has given a nod to private individuals to build, operate and maintain assets on some federal highways available for concession.
The Federal Government has said that private individuals will be allowed to build, operate and maintain assets on some federal highways that are available for concession.
This follows the receipt of the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, to commence the procurement process for the concession of 12 federal highways.
According to a report by Punch, this forms part of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), which is proposed by the Federal Government.
What the HDMI document from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is saying
On how the HDMI partnership would be implemented, the document states that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing said that there were 2 categories namely; Value Added Concession and Unbundled Assets Approvals.
In the Value-Added Concession initiative, the ministry stated that the road pavement and entire right-of-way would be on concession for development and management by the concessionaire.
The ministry stated, “For the Unbundled Assets Approvals initiative, approvals/permits are issued for individual assets on the right-of-way on a build, operate and or maintain basis.’’
This initiative means that individuals would now be granted permission to develop and maintain assets on the economically viable federal highways in order to boost the economic activities on the roads.
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing stated that the objective of both approaches was to provide adequate highway services through the development of revenue-generating assets along the highways.
The ministry stated, “This is key to maintaining the functionality of the highway as well as engaging and generating wealth for indigenous small and medium enterprises.’’
It further explained that the idea of the HDMI is the involvement and collaboration with the private sector through the concession of economically viable routes to technically and financially capable private companies while adding that it would be through the management and development of the right-of-way.
On how individuals and groups could participate, the federal government advised interested persons, companies and groups to form consortiums of construction/road maintenance companies, financiers, toll operators, rest house operators, advertising companies, lane marking experts, refuse managers, among others.
The government expressed its determination to ensure that its assets were entrusted into capable hands.
What you should know
- It had been earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had been certified to commence the concession process for 12 pilot federal highways.
- The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had handed over the certificate to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.
- The concession of the roads may also signify the return of toll gates as concessionaires are expected to recoup their investments.
- The 12 Federal Highways that were slated for concession in the pilot phase include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.
- Others are Kano-Shuari and Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme border.
- The Federal Government has also revealed that it is expecting over N1 trillion investments from the private sector for the development and maintenance of the various highways earmarked for concessioning under the HDMI, which would reduce the financial burden on the government.
FG, Siemens AG sign contract for pre-engineering phase of Presidential Power Initiative (PPI)
The Nigerian Government and Siemens AG have signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the PPI.
The Nigerian Government and Siemens AG have signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative.
The pre-engineering phase contract includes; Engineering design, Finalizing project specifications, Commissioning works for transmission & distribution systems and others.
This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media , Tolu Ogunlesi on Monday evening. He disclosed the deal was signed Thursday, 18th of February 2020.
“The FG and Siemens AG signed contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI). Recall that the FGN payment was approved last year. FGN has set up an SPV known as the FGN Power Company to work with Siemens to implement,” he said.
Ogunlesi disclosed that the Presidential Power Initiative which used to be known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap (NER) will come in 3 phases:
- Target of 7,000MW operational grid capacity
- 11,000MW
- 25,000MW
He added that The contract signed last week is for the pre-engineering Phase, which includes:
- Engineering design
- Finalizing project specifications
- Commissioning works for transmission & distribution systems
- Network development studies
- Power simulation
- Training – Support services.
“The SPV, FGNPowerCo, has the responsibility of executing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), providing project management for the implementation of the PPI and serving as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution,” he added.
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Government of Nigeria stated that the Siemens $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), will save the nation over $1 billion annually.
- Nairametrics also reported in July last that the Federal Government approved the sum of N8.64 billion as part of counterpart funding for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which is also known as the Siemens Project.
