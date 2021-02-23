Commodities
Gold maintains shine after advancing for two days
The bullion asset regained its lustre after a 2.2% drop recorded in the past week,
Gold stayed on course at the second trading session of the week after advancing for two days, as metal traders awaited testimony from U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell.
At the time of drafting this report, the bullion asset traded at $1,807.24 an ounce after rising 1.9% over two days.
The U.S Fed Chief’s semi-annual report at the U.S congress today and the next day will be monitored by metal traders for further policy guidance, and his assessment of the economic recovery at the world’s largest economy.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave valuable insights on how the precious metal managed to stay above the $ 1,800-ounce price level.
“It was a strange world seeing the commodity locomotive racing at full steam, but gold left-back at the station. But correlations are looking more normal today after yesterday morning signal gold was trading slightly higher in delayed response to USD weakness. A weaker US dollar remains one of the primary lift-off balloons.
Gold built on Friday’s modest rally, clearing and holding above the USD1,800/oz level. USD weakness was likely the key factor behind gold’s recovery.”
What to expect: The U.S congress may vote on the US$1.9 trillion stimulus package in the coming days, which should hold gold’s appeal as inflation concerns and reflation appeal suggest gold is a good hedge.
World’s largest oil producer loses four million barrels per day
Oil traders are going bullish on the black liquid hydrocarbon, over the unprecedented cold snap in a leading American energy hub, Texas
Oil prices were all fired up at the first trading session of the week.
The unusual winter storm playing in key areas of the world’s largest producer of oil saw an estimated four million barrels per day of oil output shut down in Texas and other states, alongside 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas output.
Oil traders are going bullish on the black liquid hydrocarbon, over the unprecedented cold snap in leading American energy hub, Texas. Also giving crude oil bulls enough gas to stay at least above the $60 price level is the recent progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, in turn, raising hopes for energy demand recovery.
READ: A Joe Biden presidency and its impact on Nigeria’s oil
What you should know
- Most recent data retrieved from the Energy Information Administration reveal the United States is currently the world’s largest producer of oil, producing about 19.45 million barrels per day or 19% of the world’s total crude oil production in 2019.
- At press time, Brent crude futures rallied by 1.13% to $62.84 a barrel with the Brent crude contract turning over in February 21 to the May 21 contract.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on other macros weighing on oil prices at least for the near term amid high positivity prevailing in global financial markets
READ: Crude oil prices fall to $30 as COVID-19 erases gains from oil production cuts
“What began as a power issue for a handful of US states quickly turned into a global supply shock for the oil markets. Still, the re-start of shut-in US production and news that the Biden administration is exploring diplomatic re-engagement with Iran have contributed to a cooling of oil prices, despite the bullish inventory data.
“But “the day after”, see oil prices nudging higher amid ongoing evidence of recovery in global demand, mostly good news on the Covid-19 trends and anticipation of a nearly 2 trillion US stimulus designed to get people working again quickly.”
What to expect
- The sharp surge in crude oil prices before OPEC+’s all-important meeting next month means the calculus for the OPEC+ alliance becomes more complicated.
- However, as oil output stays constrained, crude oil stockpiles are dropping and with COVID-19 vaccines promising a return towards normalcy at the end of the day, expectations continue to run high for oil markets.
AFEX raises $50 million to Finance Agri-SMEs in Nigeria
The $50 million Agri-SMEs fund is expected to bridge the funding gap between lenders and borrowers in the agric sector.
AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX), a private commodities exchange company, has announced the first Warehouse Receipt Backed Commercial Paper in Africa. The paper has tech-enabled operations and a 24-hour fast cash turnaround for borrowers.
This was disclosed by AFEX in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Thursday.
The $50 million Agri-SMEs fund is expected to bridge the funding gap between lenders and borrowers in the Nigerian agricultural sector with a commodity-backed instrument – for the first time.
READ: AFEX partners FMDQ, Dubai Commodities Exchange to deepen markets opportunities
Ayodeji Balogun, CEO, AFEX, stated, “The AFEX financing deal will help eradicate the high cost of procurement incurred by processors by deploying a discounted value of a warehouse receipt distributed among five leading players in the Food and Beverage, Trading Poultry and Animal Feed segments in Nigeria.
“The receiving companies are top 10 players in their respective segments. They have now been enabled access to a tool for managing price volatility, enabling up to 30% direct savings on prices.
“With our vision to reach a cumulative total of over $5 Billion in investment to the agriculture sector over the next five years, this financing deal is right on track to achieve this goal.’’
He added that as AFEX move towards building a derivatives market in Africa, “we want to be able to reduce exposure to price risk for stakeholders, by enabling them to hedge their positions and trade in commodity derivatives.”
READ: CBN to increase loans to agricultural sector to 10% of total bank credit
Why it matters
- The warehouse receipts, which can then be transferred from commodities to a financial asset and listed under the borrower’s portfolio on the AFEX trading platform, will create a sustainable funding structure and address underfunding in the Nigerian agricultural sector.
- With the warehouse receipt system linked to financiers, the system allows financiers value and marks the commodities’ price to market on a real-time basis.
What you should know
- AFEX’s mission is to provide low-risk working capital facility for stakeholders in the Agro sector, in a way that is transparent and has a very high viable investment return.
- As a licensed commodities exchange and warehouse receipt system operator, it deploys a warehouse receipt system and collateral management infrastructure to increase market confidence for both lenders and borrower.
