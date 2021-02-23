Currencies
Exchange rate stabilises at N410/$1 as oil price rallies above $65 per barrel
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday as oil prices hit $65.24 per barrel
Monday 22nd February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira remained stable on the NAFEX window to stand at N470 to a dollar on Monday, which is the same rate it closed on the previous trading day.
Also, Naira depreciated on the parallel market to close at N480/$1 on Monday, 22nd February 2021. This represents a N2 drop when compared to N478/$1 recorded on Friday, 19th February 2021.
Brent Crude oil price hit a record high as it closed at $65.24 per barrel as Goldman Sach’s projection indicates bullish trades in Q2 2020.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the Naira and Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window maintained the same rate as recorded on Friday last week to close at N410/$1 on Monday, 22nd February 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N408.04 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 43 kobo drop when compared to N407.61 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Friday, February 19, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N389.75/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 20.8% on Monday, February 22, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $66.41 million recorded on Friday, February 19, 2021, to $52.58 million on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
- The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin dipped by 4.76% on Monday to stand $54,753.48 as of 11:10pm.
- This came after the world’s richest man, Elon Musk disclosed that the price of bitcoin and Ethereum seems to be high.
- Meanwhile, three days ago, the world’s most demanded crypto-asset breached the $1 trillion market capitalisation to become the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
- It is worth noting that, following the directive of the CBN prohibiting regulated financial institutions from dealing with Cryptos, Nigerians have moved towards peer-to-peer transactions trading directly without a third party.
- According to a recent study seen by Nairametrics, the use of Bitcoin for peer-to-peer lending in Nigeria surged by 16% since the CBN directive took effect about 18 days ago
Crude oil prices top $64 per barrel
Crude oil prices picked up again on Monday as Brent Crude gained an additional $2.33 to close at $65.24 per barrel.
- The increase represents a 3.7% increase when compared to $62.91 per barrel recorded on the previous trading day.
- The price increase came shortly after Goldman Sach forecasted that oil prices would climb around $70 per barrel in the second quarter of the year.
- It could also be attributed to the realization that U.S oil production and refineries will take a bit of time to resume their normal level of output after the Texas Freeze knocked out oil refineries.
- The oil market rallied despite the news that Saudi Arabia and Russia might be on the verge of a disagreement again over output agreement, which the group will deliberate on in March.
- Meanwhile, Brent closed at $65.24 (+3.7%), WTI closed at $61.49 (+3.8%), Bonny Light at $62.09 (-1.16%), and Natural Gas closed at $2.946 (-0.24%).
Declining external reserve despite bullish oil prices
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped further on Thursday, 18th February 2021, to stand at $35.47 billion.
- This represents a decline of 0.15% compared to $35.53 billion recorded as of Wednesday, 17th February 2021.
- Despite rallying oil prices, Nigeria’s external reserve has recorded a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a sum of $958.1 million in less than a month.
- It is worth noting that despite the significant increase recorded earlier in January, the current reserve positive is only $99.9 million more than $35.37 billion recorded as of 31st December 2020.
Exchange rate weakens at NAFEX window as Naira settles at N410/$1
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N410/$1 on Friday, 19th February 2021, indicating a drop of 0.54%
Friday 19th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the NAFEX window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N410/$1, representing a 0.54% drop compared to N407.8/$1 recorded on Thursday 18th February 2021. This is the second time in the week that the exchange rate has closed at N410/$1 and the ninth consecutive trading day it closed over N400/$1.
Also, Naira depreciated at the parallel market to close at N478/$1 on Friday, 19th February 2021. This represents a N1 shortfall compared to N477/$1 recorded on the previous day.
READ: Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N410/$1 for the second time in the week. This represents a N2.2 drop when compared with the N407.8/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N407.61 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 48 kobo drop when compared to N407.13 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N424.15 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- It is also worth noting that throughout the week, the lowest rate during any inter-day trading was N390/$1.
- However, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 5.9% on Friday, February 19, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $62.69 million on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to $66.41 million on Friday, February 19, 2021.
READ: Why Nigerian stocks are getting pummeled
Cryptocurrency Watch
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world reached an all-time high on Sunday, 21st 2021 to stand at $58,022.48 as of 9:37 pm.
- This is just two days after the world’s most demanded crypto-asset breached the $1 trillion market capitalisation to become the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
- So far in the year, Bitcoin has gained 97.2% from $29,424.17 recorded as of 31st of December 2020.
- Meanwhile, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk disclosed through his twitter handle that the price of the two leading cryptos seems to be in overbought territory.
- However, popular American online financial advisory company, Motley Fool disclosed that it will be investing $5 million in Bitcoins in the coming weeks using the firm’s fund.
Oil price dips as Saudi Arabia moves to reverse oil production cut
Crude oil price (Brent crude) dipped on Friday, 19th February 2021 to close at $62.91.
- Brent Crude oil price declined by 1.6% to close at $62.91 on Friday.
- The decline in oil prices came on the back of Saudi Arabia’s move to increase oil output. According to reports during the week Saudi Arabia is poised to reverse its 1mbpd voluntary production cut in the coming weeks.
- Also, about 4mb/d of US oil production was sidelined due to power outages and other equipment failures during the week, which include the damage of four of Texas’ largest oil refineries. A development that is expected to reduce crude oil demand.
- Meanwhile, WTI closed at $59.24 (-2.12%), OPEC Basket gained 1.52% to close at $63.43, Bonny Light closed at $62.09 (-1.16%) while Natural gas dipped by 0.42% to settle at $3.069.
Dwindling external reserve
- Nigeria’s external reserve dipped further by Thursday, 18th February 2021, to stand at $35.47 billion.
- This represents a decline of 0.15% compared to $35.53 billion recorded as Wednesday, 17th February 2021.
- Despite rallying oil prices, Nigeria’s external reserve has recorded a steady decline since 25th of January 2021, losing a sum of $958.1 million in less than a month.
- It is worth noting that despite the significant increase recorded earlier in January, the current reserve positive is only $99.9 million more than $35.37 billion recorded as of 31st December 2020.
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX as external reserves loses almost $1 billion in less than a month
Nigeria’s external reserve has lost $1 billion in the last 23 days.
Thursday 18th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N407.80/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially. This is as Nigeria’s external reserve loses $994 million in 23 days.
Key Highlights
- The naira sold as high as N424.15/$1 during intra-day trading
- Naira closed against the US Dollar at N407.80/$1, representing a 0.54% gain when compared to the N410/$1 recorded at the end of trade on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. This also represents the eight straight trading day the Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
- At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira appreciated marginally closing at N477/$1 on Thursday, February 18, representing a 0.21% gain when compared to the N478/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day
- Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $124 million in 3 days as it fell to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021, from $35.757 billion as of February 12, 2021, according to data from CBN. The exchange rate has now lost $1 billion in less than a month.
READ: NAFEX exchange rate closes N400/$1 as crude oil prices maintains hot streak
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Thursday, closing at N407.80/$1. This represents a N2.20 gain when compared with the N410/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N407.13 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a 37 kobo drop when compared to N406.76 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N424.15 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N407.80 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 53.7% on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $40.79 million on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to $62.69 million on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
READ: Nigeria’s external reserve drop by $261 million in 15 days, oil firms to sell forex to CBN
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it crossed the $52,000 mark, gaining 8.30% over the last 24 hours.
- This was just a day after bitcoin topped $51,000 as it traded at $52,130
- Bitcoin’s current market capitalization is over $972 billion, while the entire crypto market capitalization accounts for more than $1.5 trillion presently.
- The new high extends a bull run for bitcoin that began last October.
- The latest surge is coming up after JP Morgan analysts publishes a note saying that the current price appears unsustainable. They said that this year’s price surge has been more influenced by speculative flows.
- A single bitcoin now trades for N21.22 million up 1.8% while Etherum trades for N739k up 5.6%.
READ: World Bank says Nigerian banks are at risk of being destabilised by COVID-19
Oil price reverses earlier gains but still above $63 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $63.75, on Thursday evening, as oil prices retreated from earlier gains to trade lower just afternoon on Thursday.
- The severe winter storms continued to move east, leaving at least 20 people and millions without electricity from Texas to New England.
- Earlier in the day, oil prices went higher after the Energy Information Administration reported crude oil inventories in the United States had shed 7.3 million barrels in the week to February 12.
- The American Petroleum Institute had a day earlier seen the crude oil inventories down 5.8 million barrels for the week to February 12.
- The rise in oil prices this week, have been supported by the disruptions to oil production and refineries that the severe winter weather caused in Texas.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that a recovery in global oil demand would outstrip production in the second half of the year, prompting even quicker inventory draws
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $60.41 (-0.73), Bonny Light $62.48 (+0.62), and OPEC Basket $62.48 (-0.12).
READ: LCCI, MAN task CBN to review Nigeria’s foreign exchange policies
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve continued its downward slide to close at $35.527 billion as of February 17, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.15% compared to $35.580 billion as of 16th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $994 million to date.
- The exchange rate has now lost $1 billion in less than a month dropping from $36.5 billion as of January 25th, 2021.
