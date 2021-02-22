Spotlight Stories
Nigerian stock Bears & Bulls’ tussle ends in a near stalemate
UPDCREIT (+9.35%) led the gainer’s chart today, while AFRIPRUD (-9.59%) was the top loser.
Nigerian stocks closed the trading session on a slightly negative note. The All Share Index was down by 0.08% to close at 40,154.09 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.29% and N21.00 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth also remained negative with 25 losers against 20 gainers.
- Performance across sectors was bearish as 3 of the 5 indexes under our coverage trended southward. The Industrial index led laggards, down 0.55% on the back of price decline in WAPCO (-8.00%).
Top gainers
- UPDCREIT up 9.35% to close at N5.85
- CHIPLC up 9.09% to close at N0.36
- ACADEMY up 8.57% to close at N0.38
- CORNERST up 7.81% to close at N0.69
- UPL up 7.50% to close at N1.29
Top losers
- AFRIPRUD down 9.59% to close at N6.6
- LASACO down 9.52% to close at N1.52
- NIGERINS down 8.70% to close at N0.21
- WAPCO down 8.00% to close at N23
- REDSTAREX down 7.42% to close at N3.12
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading above $62/barrel.
- The Insurance and Consumer goods indexes shed 0.13% and 0.08% respectively on account of losses in LASACO (-9.52%), AIICO (-2.61), NEM (-2.44%).
- Conversely, the banking index led gainers, up 0.19% on buy interest in ZENITH BANK (+0.40%) and GUARANTY (+0.33%). The oil and gas trailed by 0.08% as OANDO improved by (+0.98%).
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term.
Paid Content
This US stock gained 185% since we selected it
We are doubling down on US stocks starting with this stock.
The US stock market is on a bullish run that started in April last year after suffering a devastating sell-off when the very first wave of lockdown was announced.
Since then the stock market is up and had continued at this blistering pace in the new year. Our analysts also diversified our portfolio and picked up some US-listed stocks last year and plan to add a few more to our Stock Select List.
We will get to this in a bit, but first, let’s check out the home front.
The National Bureau of Statistics released its 2020 4th quarter GDP numbers showing the economy just about eked out a slim 0.11% growth. The implication of this is that we are officially out of recession.
READ: Here are the Insurance Stocks you need to look out for capital appreciation
I recommend you read this Nairametrics article where our Blurb Team explained how we were able to get out of the recession. We will also be publishing our monthly Macroeconomic Review very soon and as usual, our SSN Subscribers get to read it first.
You will agree with me that any growth is much better than a contraction especially if it is able to get us out of a recession. The NBS also released its inflation numbers earlier in the weak showing Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for the month of January was 16.47%.
No surprises here as I have often stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate will rise to over 16% as the effects of fuel price increase, electricity price hikes start to filter into the cost of goods and services.
This set of data is by no means good for the country and as things stand, we will continue to be in stagflation for some time to come. My immediate worry however is how do we hedge against all these headwind risks?
READ: Rising bond yields expected to add pressure on Nigerian and U.S stock markets
With the inflation rate galloping and economic growth ever so fragile it is increasingly precarious to leave all your investments to the hazards of economic stagflation. When an economy is in this sort of dire straits, you flee to save havens to hedge against risks.
Unfortunately, there is hardly anywhere else to turn to. Nigerian stocks have mostly reached their peak, so value is hard to find. Interest rates on risk-free government securities are extremely low and real estate just cannot generate enough yields to hedge against inflation. So, what does this leave us with? Three investments; Cryptocurrency, Agri-tech, and US Stocks. I chose US Stocks for now,
Investing in US Based Stocks
In Week 31 of this Newsletter, I delved into the world of US Stocks and how you can invest in them. If you have not read that newsletter, I suggest you go ahead and do so before reading the rest of this newsletter.
In that newsletter, I mentioned some of the US Stocks I had purchased and included in my portfolio. Let us recap for a bit and let you into how these stocks are performing today.
1.Comcast Corporation – This is a US-based cable operator that offers a variety of consumer entertainment and communication products and services.
How is it performing? The stock is up 15.78% since I purchased it.
2. Impinj Inc. – This is another internet-based company this time it helps power the world of IoT, the Internet of Things. The stock was trading at $42 when we mentioned it in December and up 78% since then.
How is it performing? The stock is up 180% since I purchased it.
3. Pinterest Inc – This company needs to introduction. It is a social media-based company that allows users to pin images and videos they receive online on the website.
How is it performing? The stock is up 47.34% since I purchased it.
4. Zynga – This is a mobile gaming company that makes money from selling advertising and in-app purchases to its users.
How is it performing? The stock is up 49.82% since I purchased it.
US Stock Pick of the week
Market Views
Rising bond yields expected to add pressure on Nigerian and U.S stock markets
The latest outcome of the Nigerian Treasury Bill auction points towards yield elevation in the short term.
The Nigerian stock market ended the past week cumulatively on a bearish note.
The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.63% and 0.61% to close the week at 40,186.70 index points and N21.026 trillion respectively.
Local investors are currently hunting for greater returns on investment thus increasingly selling off their equity positions and plowing the proceeds in fixed income instruments at a time majority of companies’ earnings reports for 2020 are yet to be issued.
READ: Dangote, Zenith Bank, Champion plunge, Nigerian stock investors lose N112 billion
The latest outcome of the Nigerian Treasury Bill auction points towards yield elevation in the short term.
The most recent data retrieved from CardinalStone Research revealed benchmark yields advanced by an average of 10 basis points.
The overnight and open buyback rates rose by c.17.00% apiece to 20.50% and 20.00% respectively, following the retail FX auction conducted last Friday alongside OMO and bond auction settlements.
Also, the sentiment seems to have reversed given the mixed signal from the fixed income market that yields may begin to rise faster-than-anticipated after the outcome of the last OMO and NTB auctions conducted by the CBN,” said Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research.
READ: Industrial index down by 0.72%, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix decline
On the foreign side, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the same prevailing conditions weighing hard on the world’s biggest and most liquid stock market. He buttressed more on rising U.S Treasury yields, an arch-enemy to U.S stocks, as investors switch their attention momentarily to the bond market;
“US equities were weaker Friday while US 10-year yields rose a further 4bps to 1.34%. Those moves were capping off the overriding trend in markets last week: growing concerns about inflation risks pushing nominal bond yields higher and weighing on the equity rally.
READ: This US stock gained 185% since we selected it
“The Biden administration continues to stay on message stressing Congress’s need to pass a significant fiscal package downplaying recent more robust economic data as its full-throttle as a package exceeding US$1.9 trillion heads for a House vote this week in a fast and furious attempt to get the US back to full employment next year.
“The unprecedented and highly stimulatory policy is an attempt to exceed one million jobs a month from April to September. Still, it underscores the narrower timeline from easing to tightening than post-GFC. And suggest taper tantrum fears are understandable even if severe inflation is still a 2022 issue,” Innes said.
What to expect: That being said, timing is still everything. The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the prices of global equities.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]