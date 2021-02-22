DEAP Capital Plc announces appointment of Interim Management Team

DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc (DEAPCAP) have announced the appointment of Mrs. Anastasia Braimoh, and two (2) others into its Interim Management Team (IMT).

This is according to a notification signed by the firm’s secretary, Yetunde Hashesin-Souza and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.

The appointment is sequel to the resignation of the company’s Board of Directors on 31st of December, 2020. In lieu of this, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appointed an Interim Management Team on the 29th of January 2021, to oversee the affairs of DEAPCAP Plc.

The IMT comprises of the following persons;

• Mrs Anastasia Braimoh- Chairperson

• Mr Alhassan Sidi

• Mrs Gbemi Adekola

It is also pertinent to note that the newly inaugurated IMT would schedule an emergency general meeting, in a bid to constitute a new Board of Directors for Deap Capital Plc.

What you should know