DEAP Capital Plc announces appointment of Interim Management Team
DEAPCAP has announced the interim appointment of three persons into its IMT.
DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc (DEAPCAP) have announced the appointment of Mrs. Anastasia Braimoh, and two (2) others into its Interim Management Team (IMT).
This is according to a notification signed by the firm’s secretary, Yetunde Hashesin-Souza and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
The appointment is sequel to the resignation of the company’s Board of Directors on 31st of December, 2020. In lieu of this, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appointed an Interim Management Team on the 29th of January 2021, to oversee the affairs of DEAPCAP Plc.
The IMT comprises of the following persons;
• Mrs Anastasia Braimoh- Chairperson
• Mr Alhassan Sidi
• Mrs Gbemi Adekola
It is also pertinent to note that the newly inaugurated IMT would schedule an emergency general meeting, in a bid to constitute a new Board of Directors for Deap Capital Plc.
What you should know
- DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc is a financial services company established in 2002. It offers an array of services such as to its diversified clientele, such as; funds management, capital market operations, financial advisory services, portfolio management, etc.
- The Erstwhile Board comprises of Murtala Aliyu who served as Chairman, Jacob Esan (Managing Director) and William Odudu (Director).
- As at the time of reporting this, DEAPCAP currently trades at N0.20k at the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It has a market capitalization of N300 million.
CAP Plc appoints Portland Paints’ Finance Manager, Ada Aniagu as CFO
Ada Aniagu, formerly of Portland Paints has been appointed as CFO of CAP Plc.
The Board of Directors of Chemical Allied Products Plc has announced the appointment of the Chief Finance Officer of Portland Paints, Ada Aniagu as the company’s Finance Controller with effect from February 20, 2021.
According to the information contained in the statement issued by CAP, Aniagu will assume all responsibilities and obligations of the former Finance Manager.
READ: Portland Paints appoints UAC’s Bolarin Okunowo as Non-Executive Director
On the incoming CFO
According to the information contained on Portland Paints’ website;
- The new CFO of CAP Plc, Mrs Aniagu is a seasoned finance professional with over 11 years of extensive corporate experience spanning internal and external audits, tax, management & financial accounting and reporting, as well as budget planning & control and project management.
- She joined the UAC group in 2019, as CFO for UPDC Hotels Limited (UHL). Prior to UHL, she was Financial Controller for Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited for over 6 years, providing strategic leadership and championing the repositioning of the hotel’s finances to profitability.
- Ada who is an active member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), holds a second class upper degree in English and Literary Studies from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, an Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business and currently completing an MBA programme with Edinburgh Business School, United Kingdom.
READ: CAP Plc set to merge with Portland Paints and Products Plc.
In addition, the company announced the resignation of of Abiola Odeyemi, as Chief Finance Officer.
Berger Paints announces appointment of Victor Adeniji as Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Olusegun Adeniji has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director at Berger Paints.
The Board of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Mr Victor Olusegun Adeniji as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective February 16, 2021.
According to the information contained in the press statement issued by Ayokunle Ayoko, the Company Secretary, the appointment is subject to the ratification of the Annual General Meeting.
Adeniji has almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably the World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).
He is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian eLearning product.
Retirement…
The Board also announced the retirement of Danjuma and Chief Nweke will become effective from the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the company.
In view of this, the Board remains appreciative of their immense contributions to the Company for the entirety of their respective tenures.
