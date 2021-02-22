Energy
FG to meet with State Governors over electricity, fuel prices
The State Governors and the FG are set to meet in order to discuss the issues of electricity and fuel pricing in the country.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it will meet with State Governors and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday to find solutions to issues of fuel and electricity pricing in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, in a meeting with newsmen in Abuja after the FG met with organised labour.
The Minister added that the ongoing meetings with organised labour had been peaceful so far and stated that the issue about PMS prices was a work in progress that would also involve the Governors at the NEC meeting.
“As for the issue of the price of PMS, it is a work in progress. The governors are to discuss this on Thursday at the National Economic Council and hopefully there will be a way out of the situation,” he said.
Mr Ngige said that organised labour also handled negotiations on the topic of electricity price tariffs and would continue negotiations on the topic.
Meanwhile, the NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said that Labour was still not in full agreement with the report on PMS pricing.
“This means that we import 100 per cent of all the PMS used in the country, whereas we have refineries” he said.
“The reports were presented and we pointed out areas that we are not comfortable with and also made some suggestions which will form the basis of decisions on the matter,” he added.
What you should know
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) last week assured organised labour and Nigerians that there was no plan to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, in the month of February.
Energy
FCCPC to begin electricity billing enforcement
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says it will commence enforcement of the NERC billing cap order.
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) announced that it will launch a billing capping order enforcement of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to protect Nigerian consumers.
This was disclosed by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of the commission in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Abuja. He disclosed that the scheme was necessitated by multiple customer complaints on billing.
“There are certain industries that require special treatment, one of them is electricity,” he said.
He added that the Commission plans to implement stronger enforcement in 2021 and has commenced talks with the NERC for it.
“Secondly, we want to plan a more strategic approach to intervening in the complaints.
“And so through the year, periodically, we take some of our teams to locations where we have seen that there are a lot of complaints and spend some time there ensuring that DisCos address complaints to make sure that issues that people are dissatisfied with are resolved.
“That is a very important one for that sector this year,” Irukera said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced that 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
- The Federal Government also revealed that electricity consumers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, will have a refund of their money.
Columnists
FLNGs as the future: Too soon to call?
Is it too early to make a call that FLNGs are the future of the natural gas market?
Only two weeks ago, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licensed UTM Offshore Limited, a Nigerian indigenous oil and gas company to establish a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project- the first of its kind in Nigeria.
The facility will process 176 mmscf of gas per day and is expected to change the face of natural gas development in Nigeria. In lay terms, an FLNG is an LNG plant floated on water rather than onshore, usually for its comparative advantages – primarily its ability to access stranded gas volumes.
As the UTM deal could transform the face of Nigeria’s natural gas market, it is worth examining if FLNGs are the future and whether more companies – and indeed investors – should be looking this way, or not. The FLNG technology is relatively new, with the first FLNG launched in May 2011 by Shell. Shell’s Prelude in West Australia is the world’s largest offshore floating facility ever built, with enough steel to build 35 Eiffel Towers.
While the project is ambitious, its failure to achieve first shipment of gas on schedule as well as the other challenges that plagued it did not do much to boost the confidence of prospective investors/operators. Regardless of these setbacks, it is interesting to see that various other FLNG projects took off shortly afterward. These include the Hilli Episeyo in Cameroon- Africa’s first FLNG, the PFLNG Satu operated by Petronas in Malaysia, Mozambique’s Coral South and the Fortuna moored at Equatorial Guinea.
The big question is, have FLNG’s come as the future of natural gas development? In deciding for an FLNG as against onshore LNG production or vice versa, various considerations arise. Perhaps an important one of these considerations is the novelty of the FLNG technology. As there are only few FLNGs currently operational and none which has operated for a ten-year stretch, it is difficult to adequately plan for risks that could occur on the high sea while an enormous vessel housing cryogenic liquefaction plants travels. Thus, having very few precedents presents a challenge.
Furthermore, as technical designs of the FNLG have to match the weather, gas composition and metocean conditions for its contemplated routes, the extent of copycatting from prior constructions is restricted- instead a high level of specificity is required, for which no playbook may exist.
Additionally, FLNG projects might be subject to multiple safety certificates and requirements of several standardisation bodies across jurisdictions due to the high safety standards required for them. For instance, the Prelude’s offshore maintenance processes were condemned by the offshore regulator, NOPSEMA even after tens of billions of dollars were spent in its design.
However, reliance cannot solely be placed on the teething challenges faced by the Prelude, as subsequent FLNG projects have proved more successful, with shorter construction timelines and lower cost overruns. FLNG projects like the Coral South have been able to attract third-party financing (up to $4.7 billion) from a consortium of 15 international banks and 5 Export Credit Agencies (ECAs). This signifies that there is some benefit to be had in the FNLG business after all.
We cannot also brush aside the numerous benefits and advantages FLNGs provide when compared with onshore production. Apart from the fact that FLNGs ensure that stranded gas is produced, they obliterate knotty issues of land rights and permits that have always been a challenge in developing oil and gas projects. Also, host community concerns which have often escalated to security threats are no longer a bother, since neither construction nor production takes place in any community.
FLNGs also eliminate the costs and concerns of decommissioning and abandonment of onshore installations as well as other forms of environmental pollution which affect host communities. Similarly, with no need for gas pipelines, breakwater and jetties, FLNGs reduce cost of construction. The extended FEED and EPC development phases are equally cut down as the regular delays from onshore construction are absent. The fact that it can also be moved to another field if production declines in one field is a big advantage.
With pros and cons existing for these floating projects, it may be too early to make a call that they are the future of the natural gas market. With the Prelude just re-commencing shipment in January this year, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry are watching to see how this prodigy will prove naysayers wrong about FLNGs.
The technology and financing risks of FLNGs leave many grey areas, yet it is encouraging to see a Nigerian company wade into these waters – both literally and figuratively. It is hoped that the UTM project will take significant learning from the failings of the Prelude as well as the successes of the Hill Episeyo and Coral South in its neighbourhood which have secured financing and delivered on shipments so far.
