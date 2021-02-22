Business
Billiri crisis: Buhari calls for parties to exercise maximum restraint
President Buhari has called for parties involved in the Billiri crisis to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed great shock over the violence that erupted in the Billiri chieftaincy tussle in Gombe state and has urged that all parties involved should exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.
The President disclosed this in a statement posted by Garba Shehu on Sunday evening.
“I’m seriously disturbed by the outbreak of violence in Gombe State and call on the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.
“The easy resort to violence is uncalled for because there are enough avenues to resolve differences amicably without threatening law and order,” Buhari said.
The President revealed that in a circle of violence, there would be “no winners except losers,” and advised both Muslims and Christians to avoid the temptation of resorting to violence in order to express their grievances.
“Nigerians have shed enough blood over issues that could have been peacefully resolved. I appeal to the two parties to sheathe their swords for the sake of peaceful coexistence,” the President added.
What you should know
- The Government of Gombe State imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Billiri Local Government Area of the state, following the eruption of violence in the area.
- “What we want to establish is peace so that we can reach out to the people and conclude issues with regard to the appointment of the new Mai Tangale” the State said.
Herder crisis: Not impossible that non-Nigerian elements are involved – Fayemi
Governor Fayemi has stated that non-Nigerian elements could be involved in the Herder-Farmer clashes in Nigeria.
Governor Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor has said that it is not impossible that elements that are not Nigerian are involved in the herder clashes with farmers in Nigeria.
Fayemi who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor Forum urged the importance of ensuring that ECOWAS protocols are comprehensively implemented with regards to the crisis.
Governor Fayemi disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“I believe some people are looking at other perspectives to explain what is going on in many parts of Nigeria.
“There can be no doubt that we have elements from the ISWAP terrorist group that are proliferating all over Nigeria and there is no question that we have the porosity of our borders to deal with,” Fayemi said.
Fayemi said that it is not impossible that non-Nigerian state actors are involved in the crisis and revealed that the FG is working to ensure ECOWAS protocols on freedom of movement are properly implemented.
“It is not impossible that elements that are not Nigerian are involved in this, which was why the NGF and NEC also emphasized the importance of ensuring that ECOWAS protocols are comprehensively implemented with regards to its trans-human protocols and with regards to its protocol on free movements of goods and people across the various countries in the ECOWAS sub-region,” he said.
He revealed that some bandits have been apprehended and that while some are clearly Nigerians, there are also some who are not Nigerians and spoke languages that are not Nigerian.
“What is important is that Nigerians across the country want those apprehended for crimes to be swiftly prosecuted. It is the seeming delay in ensuring access to Justice that contributes to the feeling that some people consider themselves above the law,” Fayemi added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the National Economic Council (NEC) said that State Governments have statutory jurisdiction over forest reserves and will seek federal support for efforts to eradicate forest-based crime.
- The Council added that the National Livestock Transformation Plan, as a comprehensive strategy, will address the farmer-herder conflict.
Nigerian Air Force announces names of officers who died in plane crash
The Nigeria Air Force has identified the officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B350i plane crash in Abuja.
The Nigeria Air Force on Sunday announced the names of officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B350i plane crash.
The military aircraft which crashed earlier today was returning to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure while on its way to Minna.
The disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters and signed by its Director for Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
The names of the officers include Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System specialist).
Others included Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS specialist), Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS specialist), Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).
Details later…
UPDATE ON AIR ACCIDENT INVOLVING NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT https://t.co/AqvN52F7G8 pic.twitter.com/Rbjtg45Rj9
— Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) February 21, 2021
