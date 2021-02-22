Paid Content
3 Reasons Nigerian HNIs must invest in Grenada’s Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort
The Nigerian HNI community, despite its vast resources, is restricted by the limitations of the Nigerian passport in regard to global travel. Until Now.
In a world fast becoming a global village, there are still many important markets that remain out of reach- even to Nigerian High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), despite their vast resources.
The travelling culture of the Nigerian citizen is limited by the visa-free reach of the Nigerian passport, which grants access to only 54 visa-free destinations, many of whom are other African countries like Ethiopia and account for a small combined 2.1% of the world’s GDP.
This modest number falls short next to that of West-African neighbours Ghana, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire, and does not include high-level destinations like Europe, USA, China and Singapore– destinations at the forefront of global development in technology, business, construction, medicine and so on.
In an effort to cross these borders and access these markets, both for business, education and leisure, the benefits of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes become apparent. And therein lies the first of many important benefits of investing in Grenada’s most elite CBI project: Kimpton Kawana Bay resort.
1. Global Access
The most appealing of the benefits of investing in Grenadian citizenship through the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort remains the staggering access it provides to the world.
Where the Nigerian passport limits an individual to 54 visa-free destinations and only 2.1% of the world GDP, a pairing of the Nigerian passport with the Grenadian passport provides access to 163 visa-free destinations worldwide, including the United Kingdom, European Union Schengen Zone, Russia and China; translating to a much improved 58.7% of the world’s GDP, sufficient for ambitious HNWIs who aspire for influence that transcends borders.
This provided access also comes with the added benefit of Grenada being an E-2 visa country with the United States. This grants approved E-2 visa applicants the eligibility to start a business and live in the United States with their family. This benefit comes with a processing time of two months.
2. Real Estate Value
Heralded by Forbes as one of the most anticipated resort openings in the world, the recognised value of Kimpton Kawana Bay caused the development to receive 57% of all CBI real estate applications in Grenada for the year 2020—according to the Managing Director of Kimpton Kawana Bay, Tom Scott.
Kimpton Kawana Bay is located on one of the world’s most appealing beaches, the Grand Anse beach—voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches—, with magnificent views over the Caribbean Sea. The hotel will feature an infinity-edge pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, world-class fine dining restaurant, roof-top and beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities, which will not fall short of its promise to be a valuable and financially sound real estate investment. The Kimpton Kawana Bay resort is the newest 5-Star luxury resort in Grenada and the country’s most elite Citizenship by investment project.
Kimpton Kawana Bay is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2022. Upon completion, the resort will come under the management of the boutique operator Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s largest hotel chains. The freehold condominiums are priced from US$220,000, comprising title-deeded one-bedroom suites and studios and include up to two weeks of free usage. In addition to these benefits, the property invested in is included in the hotel’s rental pool, earning an annual return on your behalf via Kimpton. Investors can choose to disinvest after five years and recoup their initial property investment whilst retaining lifetime citizenship.
3. Permanence and generational considerations
By sowing the single seed of this investment in Kimpton Kawana Bay, one could stand to reap an entire tree of benefits. And this benefit takes the literal form of one’s family tree, with provisions being made to allow for the main investor to include their spouse, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents under one family application. This makes the investment inclusive of larger family sizes, whose members, upon acquiring citizenship will be granted access to top schools and provided a 90% tuition discount at Grenada’s St. George’s University—the world’s largest offshore American accredited medical school.
With a stable democratic government, the citizenship programme ensures consistent regulations that have no negative impact on the acquired citizenship status. This citizenship once acquired, comes with permanence and will stand to be benefited from for a lifetime.
Conclusion
Investing in Grenada CBI comes as a quick and straightforward process, taking as little as two to three months to process. Upon investment, citizenship comes with a number of benefits relating to visa-free travel extending to over 140 countries, tax exemptions from worldwide income, gift, inheritance, wealth or capital gains taxes and access to a world-class educational institution.
The application process can also be completed remotely and does not require any interview, language or educational tests. Grenada is also accommodating of dual citizenship and does not require residency.
For the African HNI looking to make a global impact and improve the ease of conducting business across continents, and in the hearts of countries leading the charge globally, the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort presents a unique opportunity too good to pass up.
To get started, contact La Vida Golden Visas for more information and counselling.
This US stock gained 185% since we selected it
We are doubling down on US stocks starting with this stock.
The US stock market is on a bullish run that started in April last year after suffering a devastating sell-off when the very first wave of lockdown was announced.
Since then the stock market is up and had continued at this blistering pace in the new year. Our analysts also diversified our portfolio and picked up some US-listed stocks last year and plan to add a few more to our Stock Select List.
We will get to this in a bit, but first, let’s check out the home front.
The National Bureau of Statistics released its 2020 4th quarter GDP numbers showing the economy just about eked out a slim 0.11% growth. The implication of this is that we are officially out of recession.
I recommend you read this Nairametrics article where our Blurb Team explained how we were able to get out of the recession. We will also be publishing our monthly Macroeconomic Review very soon and as usual, our SSN Subscribers get to read it first.
You will agree with me that any growth is much better than a contraction especially if it is able to get us out of a recession. The NBS also released its inflation numbers earlier in the weak showing Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for the month of January was 16.47%.
No surprises here as I have often stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate will rise to over 16% as the effects of fuel price increase, electricity price hikes start to filter into the cost of goods and services.
This set of data is by no means good for the country and as things stand, we will continue to be in stagflation for some time to come. My immediate worry however is how do we hedge against all these headwind risks?
With the inflation rate galloping and economic growth ever so fragile it is increasingly precarious to leave all your investments to the hazards of economic stagflation. When an economy is in this sort of dire straits, you flee to save havens to hedge against risks.
Unfortunately, there is hardly anywhere else to turn to. Nigerian stocks have mostly reached their peak, so value is hard to find. Interest rates on risk-free government securities are extremely low and real estate just cannot generate enough yields to hedge against inflation. So, what does this leave us with? Three investments; Cryptocurrency, Agri-tech, and US Stocks. I chose US Stocks for now,
Investing in US Based Stocks
In Week 31 of this Newsletter, I delved into the world of US Stocks and how you can invest in them. If you have not read that newsletter, I suggest you go ahead and do so before reading the rest of this newsletter.
In that newsletter, I mentioned some of the US Stocks I had purchased and included in my portfolio. Let us recap for a bit and let you into how these stocks are performing today.
1.Comcast Corporation – This is a US-based cable operator that offers a variety of consumer entertainment and communication products and services.
How is it performing? The stock is up 15.78% since I purchased it.
2. Impinj Inc. – This is another internet-based company this time it helps power the world of IoT, the Internet of Things. The stock was trading at $42 when we mentioned it in December and up 78% since then.
How is it performing? The stock is up 180% since I purchased it.
3. Pinterest Inc – This company needs to introduction. It is a social media-based company that allows users to pin images and videos they receive online on the website.
How is it performing? The stock is up 47.34% since I purchased it.
4. Zynga – This is a mobile gaming company that makes money from selling advertising and in-app purchases to its users.
How is it performing? The stock is up 49.82% since I purchased it.
US Stock Pick of the week
The rest of this content is for our Premium Newsletter Subscribers SSN. Subscribe here to receive this newsletter every week via your email.
Hajj Savings Scheme launch in Northeast, Southeast
The Hajj Savings Scheme has now been launched in the Northeast and Southeast regions of the country.
The National Hajj Savings Scheme that would make it easier for all Muslims in Nigeria to go to Saudi Arabia to perform one of the pillars of Islam, the Hajj, has been launched in the Northeast and Southeast regions of the country.
Jaiz Bank and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in collaboration with the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board of the respective regions flagged off the sensitization and awareness campaign in Adamawa, Taraba and Ebonyi States, respectively.
The ongoing launch and sensitization of HSS have already been flagged off in parts of the Northcentral, Northwest, Southwest and Southsouth.
Speaking at the occasions, Jaiz Bank’s Managing Director/CEO Hassan Usman, represented by the Bank’s Divisional Head, Corporate Services, Ismaila Adamu said the National Hajj Savings Scheme is a significant milestone for all stakeholders in the hajj ecosystem in Nigeria.
He said the importance of the scheme emanated from the fact that right “from planning, funding to actual operations, the scheme has the potentials to positively affect every act and actor in the process.
“With such a scheme in place, intending pilgrims that do not have the wherewithal can gradually plan and actualize their dream without stress by saving gradually.”
He said that even those who do not live long enough to complete their savings might still in “Allah’s infinite mercy receive the reward for hajj because they are pilgrims by bringing intention (niyyat) and action (amal) together.”
Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Barr. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, who earlier flagged off the launch in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and represented in Taraba and Adamawa States thanked the governments of the States for buying into the scheme.
He said HSS has several benefits amongst which is to assist the less privileged to save money over time to go to hajj and also to earn profit on their savings.
He said: “You don’t have to sell your farmland to go to hajj as the scheme will make hajj fare affordable.”
Chairman, Ebonyi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Engr. Abbas, said the launch of HSS was significant as it will make it easier for Muslims to go to Hajj. “You don’t have to sell your items to go to Hajj. Ebonyi has fully integrated into the scheme and ready to work with NAHCON,” he said.
in his speech, the Chairman, Taraba State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Hamman Adama Tukur, assured NAHCON and all stakeholders that the State Pilgrims Welfare Board would do its best to ensure the success of the programme.
Taraba State Governor, Arch. Darius Dickson, represented by the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Alhassan Hamman said hajj is an important pillar of Islam that every Muslim is expected to perform.
He said it is because of the importance of this exercise that the Taraba State government got involved in ensuring that all necessary support is being given to Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for hitch-free and successful Hajj operations
He said: “I therefore, urge our Muslim faithful to use the opportunity to harness the benefit of the scheme. I call on the Muslim Ummah to also imbibe the saving culture and long-term planning to key into the Hajj family. I will like to remind you that this administration encourages programmes that have positive socio-economic impact on Tarabans and the Hajj Savings Scheme is one of them.”
Speaking in Yola, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Commission Alhaji Sani Abubakar, said the Council will go to every nook and cranny to enlighten the public on the scheme.
Flagging off the scheme, governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Engr. Bashir Ahmad, urged Muslim Ummah to take advantage of the newly introduced scheme.
He expressed the state government’s determination to fully support the scheme to ensure its success.
