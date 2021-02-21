Cryptocurrency
Motley Fool reveals plan to buy $5 million worth of Bitcoin
Motley Fool has disclosed it is investing $5 million in the flagship crypto, Bitcoin in the coming weeks.
Popular American online financial advisory company, Motley Fool recently disclosed it was investing $5 million in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency in the coming weeks using the firm’s fund.
Motley Fool, popularly known for its stock research, online subscription services with investing recommendations also disclosed it was using the flagship crypto for wealth preservation over the long term, knowing fully well that Bitcoin has gained more than 740% in the last year.
What this means: The financial online subscription-based company also highlighted the major reasons, via Twitter, why it was investing in the fast-becoming safe-haven asset,
“We believe it will store value more effectively than gold over the long term.
“We believe it may become a medium for transactions, as/if pricing stabilizes in the decade ahead.
“We believe it can act as a productive hedge against inflation,” Motley Fool stated.
Here’s why:
— The Motley Fool (@themotleyfool) February 17, 2021
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at $57,639.40 with a daily trading volume of $56.5 Bitcoin. The flagship crypto is up 0.61% for the day.
This comes as no surprise to many crypto pundits, as of late, the flagship crypto has gotten more endorsement in recent weeks from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager, BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.
In addition, Motley Fool further added that it was fully aware of the risk involved holding in the short term, due to its susceptibility to high volatility, as the American financial company planned to invest it in the long term.
Billionaire Watch
Bill Gates says he doesn’t own Bitcoin, remains neutral about crypto
The tech billionaire disclosed he has a neutral view of Bitcoin and hasn’t bought the crypto asset.
Bill Gates, popular tech billionaire and founder of the world’s most valuable software maker, Microsoft, recently revealed he is open-minded towards the world’s most popular crypto asset but does support the digitalization of fiat currencies as it would drive down the operational costs of managing paper money.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box recently the tech billionaire disclosed he has a neutral view on Bitcoin. He also revealed he hasn’t bought any bitcoin.
READ: World’s richest man, Elon Musk says Ethereum and Bitcoin is looking expensive
"I don't own #Bitcoin. I'm not short Bitcoin," says @BillGates. "I do think moving money into a more digital form and getting transaction costs down, that's something the Gates Foundation does in developing countries." pic.twitter.com/DDe5X196ax
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 18, 2021
The highly respected tech entrepreneur added the high price volatility of Bitcoin was being driven by “mania” prevailing in crypto markets making it hard for a normal investor to predict the crypto asset’s trajectory.
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $56,649.42 with a daily trading volume of $65 Billion and is up 1.55% for the day. It currently has a market value of $1.056 trillion.
The world’s most popular crypto asset some hours ago broke a very important milestone.
READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve
Still, some leading traditional finance experts are also not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
However, many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
The 65-year-old tech billionaire has earned more than $50 billion in stock and dividends, including a $3.3 billion payout from Microsoft in 2004, which he donated to his philanthropic foundation.
READ: Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $840 million
He is currently the biggest shareholder of Canada’s biggest railroad operator, the Canadian National Railway.
Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
For many years, Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a fortune of $136 billion with a 2021 gain of about $4.62 billion. Gates’s current wealth valuation can presently buy 76.3 million troy ounces or 2.17 billion barrels of crude oil.
Cryptocurrency
Unknown whale transfers $256 million worth of Bitcoin
Someone moved 4,501 BTC (256,327,624 USD) transferred from Coinbase to an unknown wallet.
Bitcoin whales have been moving large stacks of Bitcoins at record levels, amid high institutional demand for the world’s most popular crypto asset.
Data from Whale Alert, an advanced crypto analytic tracker revealed someone moved 4,501 BTC (256,327,624 USD) transferred from Coinbase to an unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 4,501 #BTC (256,327,624 USD) transferred from #Coinbase to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 21, 2021
This is triggered by the strong bullish momentum prevailing in the BTC market amid significant gains seen in major altcoins like Stellar, Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot.
It’s critical to however understand that tracking Bitcoin wallet activity is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system.
This makes it very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
Normally in the crypto-verse, investors or traders who own a large number of Bitcoins are typically tagged as Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
The low cost of transferring financial assets when compared to conventional transfer systems such as transfers through commercial banks that may attract up to 1% or more of the amount being used to facilitate the transaction has given Bitcoin a strong edge among large entities.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Bottom line: Although it is difficult to predict market movements, Bitcoin whales have shown historically that they often determine Bitcoin’s trend.
