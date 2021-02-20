Tech News
WhatsApp shares updated plans for its new privacy policy
WhatsApp has shared its updated plans and asking users to review and accept its updated terms and privacy policy.
The company noted that it will be sharing its values and updates to its users through the status feature available on WhatsApp.
In the coming weeks, Whatsapp plans to display a banner on their App that will provide users with information on its new privacy policies that they can read at their own pace. And they will subsequently remind users to review and accept these updates to keep using the platform.
Over 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more will want to do this in the future.
WhatsApp charges businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp – not people. So, this new update is about optional business features that are a part of the broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone.
The company is building a business that puts people in control – what people choose to send to a business is up to them, not to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp also reminded its users that they are committed to protecting users’ privacy and security, so personal messages will always have end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them.
In case you missed it
- Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced that it will start sharing users’ personal information with Facebook.
- The tech giants got a lot of backlash from people concerning this privacy update and they have worked round the clock to clear the misinformation.
- Whatsapp’s new policy forced some users to seek Signal and Telegram as an alternative, as they consequently both experience a surge in downloads.
Tech News
Paystack investors cash out big
Paystack investors cashed big following heavy returns on their investments.
It was indeed a big day for the African startup ecosystem as it was distribution day for individual and corporate investors who invested in Paystack.
A lot of investors took to Twitter to express their joy in their return on investment. Jason Njoku, Founder of IrokoTV who is also an investor confirmed the distribution on social media.
The Angels who invested in the seed round of Paystack back in 2016 made approximately 1,440% ROI. That is 14.4 times their money in only 5 years, according to Njoku.
What you should know
- Paystack, the Lagos-based payments startup that helps merchants accept payments from their customers, has grown so big that it’s said to process more than half of Nigeria’s online transactions.
- And currently, over 60,000 businesses in Nigeria and Ghana use the platform to collect online and offline payments.
- Paystack was the first-ever startup out of Nigeria to get into Y Combinator (YC), a US-based seed-stage accelerator.
- Their success into YC opened the door for other Nigerian startups to get into YC, access foreign investments, and raise significant rounds.
- In 2020, Stripe, a US payment giant acquired Paystack in a deal worth over $200 million (₦76 billion). Stripe acquired Paystack to accelerate online commerce across Africa.
- In 2018, stripe led Paystacks Series A round of $8 million with participation from Visa, Tencent and others.
- The Stripe-Paystack deal has been a turning point in the Nigerian startup ecosystem. More investors will be on the lookout for the new “Paystack”. Nobody wants to be left behind.
In the coming years, more investors will sign checks as they see Nigeria as a market where startup exits are possible.
Following Paystack participation in its Accelerator, YC invested $125,000 (₦32.5 million) in Paystack for 7% equity. YC return on investment (ROI) would be about $14 million (₦5.3 billion).
In addition to YC, some early investors in Paystack include:
- Abasiama Idaresit (CEO Wild fusion & Greentree Director)
- Dr Ola Brown, Director at Greentree Investment;
- Jason Njoku, CEO of Irokotv and Partner at Spark
- Kola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform Fund
- Maya Horgan Famodu, Partner at Ingressive Capital
- Olumide Soyombo, Managing Director at LeadPath
- Leonard Stiegeler, Founder of LS;
- Comcast Ventures;
- Singularity Investments;
- Tencent Holdings
- Lauren Cochran, Managing Director at Blue Haven Initiative
- Sudeep Ramnani, CEO at Sporty Internet Group
- Tom Stafford, Managing Partner at DST Global
- Gbenga Oyebode, Founding Partner at Aluko & Oyebode
- Nedu Ottih, Principal at Apax Partners
- Lexi Novitske, Managing Partner at Acuity Venture Partners
- Dale Mathias, Co-Founder at Innovation Partners Africa
- Bastian Gotter, Co-Founder at irokotv
- Wale Ayeni, Investor
Spotlight Stories
GDP: Information and communication sector grows by 13.8% in 2020
The information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% growth recorded in 2019.
According to the Gross Domestic Product Report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, the information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% recorded in 2019 and 9.65% in 2018.
The information and communication sector comprises four activities; Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production, and Broadcasting.
READ: Nigeria’s export earnings dropped to $13.39 billion in April due to COVID-19 – CBN
The sector recorded a growth rate of 14.95% in real terms, year on year, an increase of 6.45% points over the corresponding period of 2019.
The sector contributed 15.06% to aggregate real GDP in Q4 2020, higher than the same quarter of 2019, in which it represented 13.12% and higher than the preceding quarter, in which it represented 13.47%.
READ: Nigeria’s telecom sector posts double digit growth of 18.1%, manufacturing, others contract
Highlights
- Telecommunications & Information Services grew by 17.64% in Q4 2020 compared to 17.36% in Q3 2020 and 10.26% in Q4 2019. The sector also grew by 15.9% in full-year 2020 from 11.41% in 2019 and 11.33% in 2018.
- Publishing contracted by 2.59% in Q4 2020 from -5.77% in Q3 2020 and 3.12% in Q4 2019. It also contracted by 6.79% in full-year 2020 from 2.6% growth in 2019 and 6.03% in 2018.
- Motion Pictures, Sound recording, and Music production grew by 2.51% in Q4 2020 from 1.61% in Q3 2020 and 0.81% in Q4 2019. It grew by 0.03% in full-year 2020 from 0.2% in 2019 and -0.44% in 2018.
- Broadcasting grew by 4.42% in Q4 2020 compared to 3.23% in Q3 2020 and 2.17% in Q4 2019. It also grew by 4.85% in full-year 2020 from 2.29% in 2019 and 7.38% in 2018.
- The total contribution of the sector to the GDP at the end of 2020 stood at 15.05%.
