WhatsApp shares updated plans for its new privacy policy

In an effort to maintain its users’ trust globally, WhatsApp has shared its updated plans and asking users to review and accept its updated terms and privacy policy.

The company noted that it will be sharing its values and updates to its users through the status feature available on WhatsApp.

In the coming weeks, Whatsapp plans to display a banner on their App that will provide users with information on its new privacy policies that they can read at their own pace. And they will subsequently remind users to review and accept these updates to keep using the platform.

Over 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more will want to do this in the future.

WhatsApp charges businesses to provide customer service on WhatsApp – not people. So, this new update is about optional business features that are a part of the broader efforts to make communicating with a business secure, better, and easier for everyone.

The company is building a business that puts people in control – what people choose to send to a business is up to them, not to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp also reminded its users that they are committed to protecting users’ privacy and security, so personal messages will always have end-to-end encryption, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them.

