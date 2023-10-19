Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, said users can now log in to two accounts on the same phone at the same time.

This means that users will not need to carry two phones to use two WhatsApp accounts but will require another SIM to create a second account on the same phone. Except for some devices that allow duplication of apps, before now, people had to carry two phones to use two WhatsApp accounts.

To set up a second account, WhatsApp said users will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM.

This can be set by simply the WhatsApp settings, clicking on the arrow next to your name, and clicking “Add account”.

WhatsApp added that users can control their privacy and notification settings on each account.

Personal and work accounts

Hinging the innovation on the need for users to have separate WhatsApp accounts for work and personal activities, WhatsApp in Thursday’s announcement of the feature said:

“Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong place.”

Passkey for WhatsApp

Earlier in the week, WhatsApp introduced passkey support for WhatsApp on Android. This support will enable WhatsApp users to unlock their accounts using their face, fingerprint, or PIN

Announcing this support, the Head of WhatsApp at Meta, Will Cathcart, said passkey is a more secure way to confirm ownership of an account as opposed to using passwords. He said the feature also gives users an added layer of security.

The company said the feature will be rolled out globally in the next few weeks and users will be able to set the passkey feature up on WhatsApp during registration, or from Settings.

By enabling passkey logins, WhatsApp users will make it harder for hackers to remotely access their accounts since they would also need physical access to their phones. Passkeys are a relatively new technology that removes the need to rely on username and password combinations, which can be susceptible to phishing and other issues.

Before now, Google had also rolled out passkeys which can be used to sign in to its apps and websites instead of passwords. This came as global tech giants continued the push to phase out the use of passwords completely across apps.