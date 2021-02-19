Financial Services
Access bank expects 30% profit outside Nigeria, to expand to 8 new African countries
Access Bank Plc expects to generate as much as 30% profit from markets outside Nigeria.
Nigeria’s largest bank, Access Bank Plc, has said that it expects to generate as much as 30% of profit outside its home market, following a series of acquisitions last year spanning East and West Africa.
The bank which just got regulatory approval to become a holding company expects its African subsidiaries and UK unit to contribute about 25-30% of profit before tax in the next 3 to 5 years from 21% in the third quarter.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the disclosure is contained in a response from the bank to questions through Whatsapp.
The bank in its statement stated that the same level of growth that is expected on pre-tax profit is also projected for assets, deposits, and revenue.
The Lagos-based bank which currently operates in 12 countries, said that it hopes to expand to 8 new African markets by setting up offices in some countries, partnering with existing banks in some nations, or deploying digital platforms to provide services to customers.
Access Bank in its statement said, “We see strong contributions from our key African markets, regional hubs, and our outside of Africa international business driven out of the UK.’’
It said that it plans to grow its risk assets by 10% this year to provide support to customers whose businesses are benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic such as telecom and health companies.
The bank further said that although Nigeria just exited a second contraction in four years in the fourth quarter, they are still skeptical as they pointed out that the sluggish economy gives no incentive to further boost lending.
Nigeria’s biggest banks such as Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc are diversifying outside their core operations or expanding across Africa in an attempt to boost revenue after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the crash of crude oil prices curtailed the home market.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had in September 2020, reported that Access Bank Plc joined the list of conventional Nigerian banks seeking to diversify and restructure its operations into a holding structure as it announced its Approval-in-Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure into a holding company.
- The proposed holding company structure would enable the bank to further accelerate its objectives around business diversification, improved operational efficiencies, talent retention, and robust governance.
- This is coming after the bank’s recent transaction with Cavmont Bank in Zambia, further ensuring the bank’s presence in the SADC region.
- In Nigeria, the bank is looking to transition to a holding financial institution this year which will enable it open subsidiaries in insurance brokerage and payments.
KPMG, CoinMetrics offer crypto offerings to support fintechs, banks
The alliance pairs Coin Metrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion.
Leading audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG, recently disclosed that it has created a suite of tools built in to support both fintech startups and traditional financial institutions that provide tightly managed crypto-asset services.
KPMG Chain Fusion is designed to support clients in addressing complex, foundational problems facing organizations competing in the institutional crypto market.
The technology infrastructure, operational mechanics, and inherent risks are fundamentally different from traditional systems supporting financial services companies and fintech.
KPMG Chain Fusion leverages a structured data model to combine data originating from blockchain infrastructure and traditional systems in support of analytics for business, risk, and compliance objectives.
Coinciding with KPMG’s offering, CoinMetrics also disclosed the commercial launch of its new product tagged as FARUM, which provides BitGo’s existing and future clients the ability to monitor and manage risk on networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
FARUM was designed to provide its customers with the tools to identify network attacks, fee volatility risks, and unusual network event risks, according to the company’s website.
Other functions include:
- Alerts for network attack risk, transaction reorganization risk, fee volatility risk, and unusual network event risk such as the exploitation of an inflation bug.
- View of past, present, and future transaction settlement.
It’s critical to note that both KPMG and CoinMetrics formed an all-important alliance many months ago, that paired CoinMetrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion, a patent-pending suite of capabilities announced mid last year
Recall many months ago, KPMG’s United States blockchain audit leader, Erich Braun, opined that a business’s blockchain system should be developed with the intent to meet both accounting and operational needs to meet with accounting standards:
“SEC issuers will want to design blockchain technologies to support the entity’s internal control over financial reporting. Being able to prove how these technologies achieve their aims in a well-controlled environment is critical to a successful blockchain strategy. If the technology is not auditable, the immense benefits it brings, such as increasing efficiencies and cutting costs, may not be realized.”
Bottom Line
Expectedly, professional services giants are now taking a larger role in tackling new challenges in the market. Leading brands are working with several crypto and blockchain firms on ways to combat interoperability, regulatory challenges, and the development of the technology.
Finance and Insurance Sector contributes 3.36% to GDP in 2020
The finance and Insurance Sector contributed 3.36% to GDP, according to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product report published by the NBS.
The annual contribution to GDP by the Finance and Insurance Sector, which consists of Financial Institutions and Insurance, stands at 3.36%, according to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP stood at 3.07% as at Q4 2020, lower than the contribution of 3.19% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019) by 0.12% points, but higher than 2.67% recorded in Q3 2020 by 0.40% points.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 15.75% in December 2020, highest in 3 years
The sector’s contribution to the overall nominal GDP was 2.80% in Q4 2020, lower than the 3.12% it recorded in Q4 2019, but higher than the contribution of 2.46% it made in Q3 2020. For 2020, the sector contributed 3.11% of aggregate nominal GDP.
The sector contracted by 1.10% in nominal terms (year on year), with the growth rate of Financial Institutions as 0.07% while –12.05% was recorded for Insurance.
The overall rate was lower than in Q4 2019 by 24.43% points and 7.01% points than Q3 2020. Quarter-on-quarter growth was 26.88% while annual growth of this sector was 11.98% in 2020.
Other Key highlights
- The Financial Institutions and Insurance accounted for 91.40% and 8.60% of the sector respectively, in real terms in Q4 2020.
- Growth in this sector, was -3.63% in real terms, lower than the rate recorded in Q4 2019 (20.18%), and the rate recorded in the preceding quarter (3.21%). Quarter-on-quarter, real growth stood at 26.07%. Annual growth of 9.37% was recorded in 2020, compared to 2.57% in 2019.
