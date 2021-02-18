Bears take a grip on Nigerian stock market, investors lose N132 billion

Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a near stalemate. The All-share index retreated lower by 0.07% today to 40,465.32 index points.

Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.49% and N21.16 trillion respectively.

Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly negative as most tracked indices finished south. The NSE consumer goods, banking, and industrial fell by 0.07%, 0.24%, and 0.80% respectively. On the flip side, the oil & gas and insurance indices gained 0.20% and 1.92% respectively.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative with 22 decliners and 18 advancers. BETAGLASS (-9.75%) led the laggards today, while JBERGER (+9.73%) finished top gainer.

Top gainers

JBERGER up 9.73% to close at N20.3 LIVINGTRUST up 9.68% to close at N0.68 HONYFLOUR up 9.60% to close at N1.37 CORNERST up 9.26% to close at N0.59 UPDCREIT up 7.41% to close at N5.8

Top losers

BETAGLAS down 9.75% to close at N50 JAPAULGOLD down 8.86% to close at N0.72 FIDSON down 8.55% to close at N5.35 CHIPLC down 7.89% to close at N0.35 VITAFOAM down 7.56% to close at N7.95

Outlook

The stock market ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $63.76/barrel.