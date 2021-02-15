NSE CGI down by 0.93%, as shares of Unilever, Dangote Sugar, PZ decline

NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 588.40 index points, as shares of Dangote Sugar, Unilever, Flour Mills, PZ, and two other companies declined on the NSE.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.93% in the week ended 12th February 2021.

The decline in the index was driven largely by the performance of big names like Dangote Sugar, Unilever, Flour Mills, PZ, and two other companies on NSE, whose shares decline during the week under review.

A preview of the performance of the Consumer goods Index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 12th February 2021, the index stood at 588.40 index points, from 593.91 index points at the close of trade on Friday 5th February 2021.

What you should know

The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.

The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.

The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 6 losers relative to 4 gainers. MCNICHOLS (+9.59%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (-18.84%) was the top loser.

Top Gainers

MCNICHOLS up 9.59% to close at N0.80

GUINNESS up 6.32% to close N20.2

VITAFOAM up 3.33% to close at N9.3

CHAMPION up by 2.89% to close at N2.85

Top Losers