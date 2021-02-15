Consumer Goods
NSE CGI down by 0.93%, as shares of Unilever, Dangote Sugar, PZ decline
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 588.40 index points, as shares of Dangote Sugar, Unilever, others dipped.
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 588.40 index points, as shares of Dangote Sugar, Unilever, Flour Mills, PZ, and two other companies declined on the NSE.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.93% in the week ended 12th February 2021.
The decline in the index was driven largely by the performance of big names like Dangote Sugar, Unilever, Flour Mills, PZ, and two other companies on NSE, whose shares decline during the week under review.
A preview of the performance of the Consumer goods Index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 12th February 2021, the index stood at 588.40 index points, from 593.91 index points at the close of trade on Friday 5th February 2021.
What you should know
The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 6 losers relative to 4 gainers. MCNICHOLS (+9.59%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (-18.84%) was the top loser.
Top Gainers
- MCNICHOLS up 9.59% to close at N0.80
- GUINNESS up 6.32% to close N20.2
- VITAFOAM up 3.33% to close at N9.3
- CHAMPION up by 2.89% to close at N2.85
Top Losers
- NNFM (N Nig. Flour Mills) down by 18.84% to close at N7.02
- FLOURMILLS down by 4.61% to close at N30.00
- UNILEVER down by 4.45% to close at N13.95
- PZ down by 4.42% to close at N5.40
- DANGSUGAR down by 4.00% to close at N19.20
PepsiCo posts $7.12 billion net income, says beverage sales in Nigeria grew by low-single-digit
PepsiCo, world’s largest beverage company, says its net income declined by 2.7% to $7.12 billion in 2020.
PepsiCo, the world’s largest beverage company, today reported in its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, that its net income declined by 2.7% to $7.12 billion in 2020.
The company noted that sales from the Beverage unit in Nigeria increased by a low-single-digit, despite key disruptions to the supply chain.
The net revenue of the leading consumer goods behemoth increased by 4.8% to $70.37 billion, as it benefitted from its well-diversified portfolio, agile supply chain, a developed and well-organized trade channel with strong marketplace execution in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the increased net revenue was outstripped by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, this pressured PepsiCo’s operating profit and net income down to $7.12 billion in 2020, compared to 2019 when the company’s net income stood at $7.31 billion.
PepsiCo explained further that primarily the increase in selling, general and administrative costs reflect the impact of the higher distribution costs, charges taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the company’s acquisitions, and higher merger and integration charges.
What they are saying
The CEO of PepsiCo, Ramon Laguarta who commented on the company’s performance said:
“We ended the year on a strong note with our global beverage business having accelerated while our global snacks and food business remained resilient in the fourth quarter. Our results were indicative of the strength and resilience of our highly dedicated employees, diversified portfolio, agile supply chain and go-to-market systems and strong marketplace execution even in the face of difficult COVID-19 challenges.
“Moving forward, we remain committed to supporting our employees, customers and communities. In addition, we will continue to focus on winning in the marketplace and investing to build competitive advantages that will enable us to become an even Faster, Stronger and Better organization.
“For 2021, we are planning for our organic revenue and core constant currency EPS growth to be consistent with our long-term objectives. We have also announced a 5 percent increase in our annualized dividend, starting with the June 2021 dividend payment.”
What you should know
- It is important to note that PepsiCo is the world’s largest beverage company, and the third largest consumer goods company in the world, with presence in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, including Nigeria.
- PepsiCo’s subsidiaries in Nigeria include Food Concepts Pioneer Ltd, PepsiCo Beverages International Limited and PepsiCo Foods Nigeria Limited Nigeria
NSE CGI down by 3.22%, as shares of Nestle, NB, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills decline
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 593.91 index points, as shares of Nestle, NB, Dangote Sugar, Flour Mills decline.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 3.22% in the week ended 5th February 2021.
The decline in the index was driven largely by the performance of big names like Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar, and four other companies on NSE, whose shares decline during the week under review.
A preview of the performance of the Consumer goods Index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 5th February 2021, the index stood at 593.91 index points, from 613.69 index points at the close of trade on Friday 29th January 2021.
What you should know
- The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
- The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 8 losers relative to 3 gainers. MCNICHOLS (+43.14%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while Champion (-10.93%) was the top loser.
Top Gainers
- MCNICHOLS up 43.14% to close at N0.73
- UNILEVER up 8.15% to close N14.6
- INTBREW up 3.33% to close at N6.2.
Top Losers
- CHAMPION down by 10.93% to close at N2.77
- NNFM (N Nig. Flour Mills) down by 10.64% to close at N8.65
- VITAFOAM down by 10.45% to close at N9.00
- FLOURMILLS down by 9.37% to close at N31.45
- DANGSUGAR down by 5.88% to close at N20.
