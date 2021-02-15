Columnists
FG looks to public-private partnerships in tackling infrastructure deficit
Tapping into private sector financing in bridging the widening infrastructure deficit is a step in the right direction.
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a Public-Private Partnership styled Infrastructure company named Infra-Co with an initial seed capital of N1tn expected to grow to N15tn in assets and capital over time.
The proposed establishment will atttract private sector participation in the nation’s quest to bridge its infrastructure deficit necessary for the growth across all sectors of the economy. According to media reports, the board of Infra-Co will be chaired by the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); President, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as well as representatives of the Nigerian Governors Forum; Ministry of Finance, Budgets and National Planning including 3 independent directors from the private sector.
READ: FG expects over N1 trillion private sector investments from road concession
Nigeria’s growing infrastructure deficit remains a major concern among economic experts and stakeholders as poor infrastructure is one of the biggest impediments to smooth business operations and limiting capital inflows into the country.
There is no gainsaying that the paucity of investment in physical and social infrastructure over the years has continued to limit the growth potential of Africa’s largest economy, restricting its ability to exploit its vast amount of natural and human resources towards achieving a broad-based, sustainable and inclusive growth.
Nigeria’s infrastructure stock of c.25% of GDP remains far below the 70% international benchmark, underscoring the need for government to consider unconventional methods of financing to bridge this huge infrastructural deficit.
READ: Nigeria has lowest gold export Royalty fee in the world
In past times, several actions had been taken by the government in tackling infrastructure challenges with a combination of domestic and external borrowings to finance capital projects. However, this appears unsustainable in the long run.
The continuous underperformance in revenue targets evidenced by weak fiscal purse, elevated recurrent expenditure and high debt servicing costs have further contributed to the government’s inability to self-finance infrastructure projects. Prior to this, similar policies had been signed in previous years under the current administration but seem not to have achieved the desired impact. For instance, the Road Trust Fund (RTF) that was signed in 2017. The RTF allowed several companies to pull resources into a standalone Collective Infrastructure Fund (CIF).
READ: Lagos State Government to transform Badagry into industrial and tourism hub
Although, the scheme did not bear much fruit as private sector participation was relatively muted due to restriction on the percentage of cost that could be recovered. President Muhammadu Buhari also signed the Executive Order 007 in 2019 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.
In our view, tapping into private sector financing in bridging the widening infrastructure deficit is a step in the right direction. However, as with previous innovative ideas from past governments that have not yielded positive results due largely to poor implementation, we believe effective implementation and continuous monitoring of the arrangement are critical factors that should not be neglected if government is to realize the full benefits associated with the scheme.
With the recent operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, building its derelict infrastructural base puts the country to a better position in expanding its terrain in other African markets.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
CBN crypto ban and its ramifications for Nigerian banks
The future will tell whether the CBN missed a golden opportunity to harness Nigeria’s place as the biggest market for cryptocurrency in Africa.
In the five days since CBN released a circular on the ban of financial institutions in Nigeria from participating in cryptocurrency and for banks to close all accounts linked to crypto exchanges; Bitcoin, the flagship of cryptocurrency has gained from $38,300 to $48,600 (according to coinbase.com) while the Naira has moved from 474/480 on the parallel market to 465/475 as buy/sell rates for the Dollar (according to abokifx.com).
Obviously, there is no correlation between CBN’s announcement and the BTC movement nor can any be traced between it and the parallel market rates, statistics like this has continually been used by proponents of this CBN reminder – and opponents alike.
Proponents argue that BTC’s movement shows that CBN’s move to save Nigerians from the volatility of cryptocurrencies is well-founded, while opponents argue that the CBN paid too steep a price in a failing battle to stabilize the Naira. Each school of thought claims to have the necessary data to buttress their argument.
In all of these, however, there has been a loud silence from the one sector that seems the most affected. Recall that although CBN’s directive will have far-reaching implications for the populace, it was addressed to the banks operating under their regulatory purview. Hence the question of how this new directive affects the banks.
READ: US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
The crypto dilemma
How to deal with cryptocurrency has been a recurring headache for Central Banks globally. It may not have been evident in 2009 when bitcoin was created, but over the years as more coins have been added to the cryptocurrency market and more investors and companies see cryptocurrency as the future of money, Central Banks have been forced to respond to the diversion from fiat money from which they find their relevance.
The recent spike in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has seen Central Banks frantically pursuing ways to regulate the force that could bring about their extinction. While there is no right or wrong way to go about this regulation, the most consistent form of regulation amongst Central Banks has been varying degrees of ban on the trading and owning of cryptocurrencies. Nigeria’s Central Bank reiterated its ban about a week ago.
READ: Nigeria dwarfs Africa in Bitcoin P2P amid CBN crypto ban
The ramifications for Nigerian banks
Nigerian banks are at the center of the country’s financial ecosystem. Hence, a look into how they are affected can give a reliable background into how other financial institutions will feel the pinch of any of CBN’s policies.
The good
Having your regulator level the playing ground for you is an added advantage in any business pursuit and reinforces belief in the system. The CBN, with the crypto ban, has once again propped the fiat currency and ensured that the Nigerian banking system continues to stay relevant. Although the CBN’s crypto ban falls short of being a law prohibiting cryptocurrency as has been proposed in India, the negative publicity around cryptocurrency that the CBN circular has created could stem the tide of potential crypto users who would rather invest in cryptocurrency exchanges than the banks or stock exchange.
Secondly, the ban will help protect Nigeria’s diaspora remittance that has been valued at $24billion and has been a strong focus of the CBN (if its last three circulars are anything to go by). Cryptocurrency has been widely adopted to circumvent these policies resulting in income leakage for banks and loss of relevant data for CBN’s GDP analysis. The crypto ban should help to redirect remittances through the appropriate channels.
READ: Bank of Canada quickens up its digital currency launch
The counterproductive
Nigeria’s Fintech startup space has been buoyant in recent years and has continued to be an avenue for the influx of foreign investments. The sector raised over $600m between 2014 and 2019 and was able to raise $55 million in Q1 of 2020 from 99% foreign sources.
CBN’s renewed stance on cryptocurrency, while seeking to protect these institutions under its purview (including Fintechs), could see Nigeria’s Fintechs suffer the loss of investment as more forward-thinking tech companies and their highly influential CEOs endorse cryptocurrency.
Also, Millennials and Generation Z Nigerians who have had reason to distrust the CBN following the regulatory body’s role in freezing of the accounts of #ENDSARS protesters already see this move as a political one and the commercial banks as the accomplice of the CBN; further deepening their distrust of mainstream commercial banks.
READ: 50% of top 500 companies will hold Bitcoin by 2021
The bad
CBN’s renewed directive is not a law per se. It does not criminalize holding or trading in cryptocurrency, it just restricts banks from facilitating these trade. Crypto trading, on the other hand, has metamorphosed over time that peer to peer (P2P) exchanges is already a booming sub-sector where agency sites use the escrow system to take their charges in cryptocurrency while the trade parties can transfer fiat under innocuous-looking narrations making banks to be unwilling conduits of cryptocurrency.
Also, the directive for closing accounts of individuals with cryptocurrency history does not come with a blacklist option on the BVNs of such customers. Some banks may see this as self-sabotage and feel reluctant to close such accounts knowing fully well that the aggrieved customer will most likely walk into the next bank and open another account; move their funds there and continue transactions as usual.
While there is unlikely to be an effect on the bottom line of banks in the short term, the CBN’s enforcement of a cryptocurrency ban may leave Nigerian banks ill-prepared for a global crypto economy as we continue to see evidence that cryptocurrency is no longer a fad but a growing form of payments that is fast gaining acceptance worldwide.
CBN’s drive has always been financial inclusion for the unbanked through digitization. Perhaps it would have borrowed a leaf from SEC as to how to regulate this cryptocurrency, and subsequently, adapt it as a tool for financial inclusion instead of restricting banks from playing in this market.
One way or the other, the future of cryptocurrency and its relevance in the global economy in the next few years will tell whether the CBN missed a golden opportunity for Nigerian banks to harness Nigeria’s place as the biggest market for cryptocurrency in Africa. As with most financial decisions, time will tell.
Columnists
The race to net zero emissions and why Nigeria is not in it
In Africa, many countries are now invested in the race to net zero, yet Nigeria remains stuck in oil.
Visiting the website of the reputed Imperial College London last week revealed the institution has suspended its Petroleum Geoscience Masters programme and intends to do the same with its Petroleum Engineering Masters programme at the end of the 2021/ 2022 academic year.
For a programme that has been around for longer than Nigeria’s Petroleum Act, the news created a stir in many quarters, but no doubt signaled the end of an era, because if even schools do not teach a thing, then with the absence of scholarship in that area, a dearth of it looms.
This ebbing from oil is not new. Over the course of 2020, major oil companies openly declared net zero targets, indicating how they were taking active steps to reduce their carbon emissions. In March 2020, the French oil company, Total, declared its net zero ambitions and did not mince words about its commitment to the energy transition.
In April of the same year, British-Dutch oil major, Royal Dutch Shell announced its net-zero target for 2050 as well. Only a couple of hours ago, the company again announced that what it is committing to do is not just reduce emissions from its production, but also reduce emissions from the oil and gas produced by others that the company markets through its trading arm.
English oil company, BP had already made a similar commitment in February 2020, setting its net zero targets for 2050 or earlier and outlining ten aims to help itself and the world reach net zero by 2050. Repsol and Equinor, Spanish and Norwegian oil majors respectively have also announced net zero targets by 2050.
While, one cannot speak with absolute certainty about the commitment of all of these majors to their targets, by publicising these targets, they have alerted the market and their shareholders to the trajectory of their business to encourage renewables and expand their focus to the electricity industry.
No doubt, the World Bank’s mandate not to extend any new financing for fossil fuel upstream projects from 2019 as well as the increasing leaning by investors and development finance institutions towards businesses guided by Environmental, Governance, and Social (ESG) norms, have compelled these non-State actors to get in the race to net zero.
In the same vein, 190 countries- including Nigeria- by ratifying the Paris Agreement committed to the ideals of the Agreement and the bid to combat climate change and its effects by reducing emissions and particularly making the transition in the energy sector. In fact, countries like Sweden, Germany, Spain, Australia, Italy, and the UK have adopted a hard-line approach in the transition and the race towards net zero, aiming to keep emissions as low as possible.
In Africa too, we have seen countries like South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and Morocco invested in this race. Yet Nigeria remains stuck in the oil. Worse still, it is in the process of passing a bill that is both over two decades old and has oil as its key component, with only a negligible reference to renewable energy. A recent report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NGRI) has shown that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is poised to take heavy losses, particularly with Big Oil lowering their long-term price estimates for oil and intensifying its race for net zero.
Nigeria does not have the relevant legal and policy framework for a transition and not nearly for thriving renewable energy industry. With bits and pieces of dated aspirational documents here and there, populated with missed targets, the country is clearly not in the race for net-zero.
For a country with commitments to reduce its emissions under the Paris Agreement, Nigeria has continued to seek out new fossil fuel projects, even in the dirtiest of energy forms- coal. A 1000MW coal plant was a major highlight of the Abdullahi Sule-led government in Nassarawa State. Nigeria is also mulling plans to construct another 6 coal power plants by 2037.
While Big Oil races for net-zero, Nigeria races for a carbon future, not minding that its population is one of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and environmental pollution. The Okobo and Itobe communities in Kogi State present a clear example of a community ravaged by the effects of coal mining- from air pollution to loss of clean water and livelihood.
Nigeria is running on a different track or at best, it is running backward- into the past. The paradox of the country’s fossil fuel dependency is that it is producing more poor people than rich, with corruption as the order of the day. Yet can we avoid the race to net zero for much longer, especially with financing and major stakeholders facing the future of energy?
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]