COVID-19: Nigerian variant identified in British Columbia

British Columbia health officials say they’ve identified another COVID-19 variant believed to be linked to Nigeria.

Speaking at a news conference in Vancouver, Canada, a top doctor in B.C, Dr. Bonnie Henry said a recent case has been confirmed to be a variant associated with travel to Nigeria.

Dr. Henry says 29 cases are related to a variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 17 are associated with South Africa and the latest one involves a person who travelled to Nigeria and returned to the Interior Health region.

This variant, labelled B.1.525, is new to the province, and the case is the first to have been confirmed in Canada.

“We aren’t entirely clear yet whether this variant also has increased transmissibility or causes more severe illness, but our lab team is working with their counterparts across the country and internationally to get a better understanding of what this can mean,” Dr. Henry said.

She said the person is isolating after travelling to Nigeria, and that health officials aren’t aware of any transmission. She announced this new-to-the-province variant after explaining that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has been working with provincial labs to conduct what she called “ongoing surveillance.”

“The purpose of this surveillance is to help health officials understand how many people have these variants,” she said.

