UK scientists worry vaccines may not work on South African Covid-19 strain
Scientists in the UK are worried that newly developed Covid-19 vaccines may not be able to protect against new strain of the virus.
UK scientists are worried that the Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain may not be able to protect against a new strain of the coronavirus that emerged in South Africa and has spread to other parts of the globe, according to Reuters.
The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, while citing a conversation he had with his South African counterpart, said he was very worried about the variant discovered in South Africa as he believes that it is more of a problem than the UK variant.
The new strain of the coronavirus in South Africa is driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, and just like the strain in the UK, it appears to be more infectious than the previous mutations.
What the Scientists are saying
Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said that while both variants had some new features in common, the one found in South Africa has a number of additional mutations, which are concerning.
Going further, he said, ‘’These included more extensive alterations to a key part of the virus known as the spike protein – which the virus uses to infect human cells – and may make the virus less susceptible to the immune response triggered by the vaccines.’’
Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University, also noted that the South African variant has “multiple spike mutations”.
He said, “The accumulation of more spike mutations in the South African variant are more of a concern and could lead to some escape from immune protection.’’
However, the South African Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, said last month that there is no evidence that the South African variant is more transmissible or causes more severe disease than the U.K. variant. He pointed out that 2 variants developed independently, and there’s evidence that the U.K. strain predates the South African one.
Scientists including BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin and John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said they are testing the vaccines against the new variants and could possibly make any required changes in around six weeks.
Public Health England said there was currently little or no evidence to suggest Covid-19 vaccines would not protect against the mutated virus variants.
The world’s richest countries have started vaccinating their populations to safeguard against a disease that has killed 1.8 million people and crushed the global economy.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a new strain of the coronavirus disease which spreads faster was detected in the UK and South Africa, spreading to other countries.
- The UK government also announced new travel restrictions on passengers coming from South Africa with effect from December 24, to protect public health due to a reported outbreak of Covid-19, with a variant strain spreading in some provinces.
- The easing of restrictions in South Africa, several months ago, has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, and a second wave is now coinciding with the summer holidays.
- Scientists say both the South African and UK variants are associated with a higher viral load, meaning a greater concentration of virus particles in patients’ bodies, possibly contributing to increased transmission.
Covid-19 spikes force England to go into national lockdown
The British PM has announced a national lockdown in England as a result of spikes in reported cases of COVID-19 infections.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a new lockdown on England from Monday to at least mid-February in a desperate move to contain the more contagious strain of the coronavirus which has been spreading quite rapidly in most parts of England.
Mr. Boris Johnson made this announcement in a virtual press conference held over the weekend.
According to him, “There’s no doubt in that fighting the old variant to the virus, our collective efforts were working and would have continued to work. But we now have a new variant, and it’s been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading”
What you should know
According to the new restrictions…
- Most non-essential businesses and restaurants will be required to limit service to takeout orders—but outdoor playgrounds and houses of worship will stay open as long as social distancing is maintained.
- All schools will be closed except to the children of essential workers and vulnerable students.
- Residents may not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential work, essential shopping, medical assistance, exercise, as well as meeting with support or childcare “bubbles,” which are pairs of households allowed to mix under certain circumstances.
Why this matters
According to Johnson, the number of patients in hospitals has increased by nearly a third in the last week and as well, the number of deaths increased by 20%.
There is no evidence yet that the U.K. mutation is more deadly than previous strains but the research conducted earlier succinctly suggests that it is 75% more contagious, making the virus harder to control even as England begins to vaccinate its population.
EIB provides €50 million support for African pharmaceutical products
The EIB has launched a scheme to strengthen local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa and scaling up drug manufacturing.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a €50 million scheme to support active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa.
EIB contends the scheme will reduce dependency on drug imports and address medical supply chain weaknesses linked to COVID-19. It is also expected that the scheme will improve availability of specialist drugs and tackle supply chain challenges that currently damage public health across Africa.
Why this matter
- Accelerating high-impact pharmaceutical investment across Africa is crucial to improve public health, address medical supply chain weaknesses and unlock long-term economic development.
- In addition, is that scaling up pharmaceutical investment in Africa will help to protect millions of people from disease and disability and strengthen resilience to ongoing and future pandemics.
- Also, increasing local production will reduce dependency on imports and exposure to counterfeit drugs.
- The scheme will enable Africa to benefit from predicted doubling in local pharmaceutical sales over the next decade, improve access to healthcare and create specialist jobs on the continent.
- This financing programme will also ensure that African pharmaceutical manufacturing can benefit from technological innovation that is currently transforming the industry and making local production easy through digital connectivity, automation and cloud computing.
What they are saying
Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President said:
“This scheme has been designed with African and global experts and builds on the EIB’s unique global technical experience and financing expertise supporting health and innovation investment.”
Dr Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão, World Health Organisation Assistant Director-General responsible for Access to Medicines and Health Products stated that:
“COVID-19 has highlighted how public health in Africa is vulnerable to global supply chains and dependent on international production.”
“Increasing local specialist manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients will help to improve the public health of millions of Africans. This new initiative demonstrates how specialist pharmaceutical and financing expertise can create jobs and a better future for Africa.”
What you should know
- The initiative is aligned with the World Health Organisation’s goals and the recently announced cooperation between the EIB and WHO to combat COVID-19 and strengthen health system resilience to better face future pandemics.
- Long-term financing will be available in USD, EUR and local currency and can cover more than 50% of the total cost of eligible investment, as part of the EIB’s exceptional response to COVID-19.
- EIB financing can co-finance projects alongside philanthropic, equity, development financing or support from commercial banks.
- The EIB initiative will provide long-term financing for pharmaceutical production across sub-Saharan Africa and specifically target the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients that constitute 45% of final drug costs.
- The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. It is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance.
Covid-19: Nigeria now has over 100 testing laboratories – FG
The Minister of Information has revealed that Nigeria now has over 100 laboratories dedicated to Covid-19 testing nationwide.
The Federal Government says that Nigeria now has over 100 laboratories dedicated to Covid-19 testing nationwide.
This was disclosed by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in a press briefing with newsmen on Monday.
Mohammed said Nigeria started the pandemic with 2 centres but now boasts of over 100 public and private testing centres.
“Nigeria has so far availed itself creditably in the fight against Covid-19 through the deployment of resources, mobilization and training of manpower and expansion of health infrastructure, particularly our testing capacity for Covid-19,” he said.
“From just two National Reference Laboratory for the testing of Covid-19, we now have over 100 laboratories, public and private, across all the states of the federation,” he added.
Mohammed also added that centres were also built on state levels for the treatment of the disease and revealed that the FG encouraged local manufacturing of medical equipment for health workers.
” The federal government, through the Sustainable Production Pillar of the PTF, has been encouraging local manufacturing companies to embark on the production of consumables such as face masks, ventilators, hand sanitizers and face shields,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government announced that 4 states are responsible for 64% of all coronavirus tests going on the country. The states are Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Ogun.
- In August, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said Nigeria has been conducting between 3,000–6,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He also noted that the country’s testing infrastructure can conduct 15,000 tests a day.
- The Federal Government also published the list of 100 passports of passengers who refused Covid-19 post-arrival test.
