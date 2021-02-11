Appointments
General Electric Nigeria appoints Mohammed Mijindadi as President
Mohammed Mijindadi has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria.
The Managing Director of GE Gas Power System (GPS) Nigeria, Mohammed Mijindadi has been appointed the President of General Electric Nigeria.
Mohammed who has been with GE for the last 13 years in various capacities and regional leadership business roles, brings over 20 years of deep domain experience, as well as global and regional leadership expertise, as he will focus on strengthening GE’s presence in Nigeria.
In this new role, he will be tasked with building strong stakeholder relationships across Power, Healthcare, Aviation, and Renewable Energy sectors, and supporting the businesses to develop and execute the market strategy.
What they are saying
Mohammed Mijindadi who spoke on his appointment as the President of GE Nigeria said:
“With a growing population and huge infrastructure needs, Nigeria continues to represent a significant market opportunity for GE, and I am excited to take on this challenge to drive GE’s growth in Nigeria, building on its 120 plus years of impact on the continent. I’m looking forward to working across our businesses in Power, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Aviation to create value for the country, our customers and our team on critical themes such as decarbonization and digitalization, as we rise to the challenge of building a world that works.”
The President of GE West & Central Africa said, Jaime Morais, commented on Mijindadi’s appointment, saying:
“We are privileged to have Mohammed take up the leadership of GE in Nigeria. His track record of building and managing relationships as well as pushing to deliver business results will serve us well as we position to support our businesses for growth, transformation, and operational performance in such an important and high priority market.”
ETI appoints Hervé Assah as Independent Non-Executive Director
The Board of ETI has confirmed the appointment of Mr Hervé S. Assah, as Independent Non-Executive Director of ETI
The Board of Directors of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has announced the appointment of Mr. Hervé S. Assah, as Independent Non-Executive Director of ETI from the CEMAC Region.
This information was disclosed by ETI in a press statement issued by the Group Head of Corporate Communication, Adenike Laoye.
The management of ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group added that the company is confident that Mr. Assah, the new Independent Non-Executive Director of the Pan-African Group will bring a wide and varied experience which would no doubt enrich the board of ETI.
Assah who is a national of Congo Brazzaville is a professional with almost four decades’ experience as a senior executive in various fields, including investment and financial advisory, global trade development, public-private partnerships in emerging markets, regional development, and business strategy amongst others.
He is Managing Partner of Aequaria Capital, a fund management company focused on growth companies in sub-Saharan Africa.
Mr. Assah held senior roles at the World Bank including Lead Private Sector Development Specialist in the Finance Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice; Country Manager and Resident Representative for Togo; Senior Private Sector Development & Public-Private Partnership Specialist; and Investment Officer for worldwide oil, gas, and mining sectors at the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation.
Hervé’ has also worked with the African Development Bank as Country Manager and Resident Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS; Vice President, Corporate Finance, Global Emerging Markets Group, Head of sub-Saharan Africa at BNP-Paribas; and Senior Associate, Corporate Finance Global Emerging Markets Group at Deutsche Bank.
Jobberman Nigeria appoints Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO
Rolake Rosiji has been appointed as the new CEO of Jobberman Nigeria.
Jobberman, the single largest job placement platform in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the appointment of Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO.
This is according to a press release by the company and seen by Nairametrics.
Rosiji takes over from Hilda Kragha, now Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, and will continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition, and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.
According to the statement, Rosiji’s focus will be to broaden the impact beyond the white-collar space and continue to work closely with Jobberman’s impact partners in tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.
Rosiji joins Jobberman with a decade of global experience in strategic leadership and operational excellence. Most recently, she led the technology and sales operations for credit financed smartphones and solar power sets as Country Manager of M-KOPA Nigeria; a connected asset financing company that makes financing for everyday
essentials accessible to everyone.
Prior to that, she was the Head of Strategy & Business Development for Arla Foods Africa, where she developed distribution and joint venture partnerships across West Africa to rapidly scale up sales and worked in Corporate Strategy roles in Denmark and the USA.
What they are saying
Commenting on her new role as CEO, Rosiji said, “This is a very exciting chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining such a passionate and innovative team. Jobberman has built a brand of excellence by using technology to revolutionize the recruitment sector.
“I look forward to steering the company vision to build a market of greater technology adoption, democratic access, and transparency that will tackle dominant challenges, notably youth unemployment and underemployment. It is a privilege for me to be at the helm of this dynamic team as we set out to empower job seekers with key skills and improve workplace productivity for employers in Nigeria.”
Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, Hilda Kragha said, “I am delighted that Rolake has taken on this position. Rolake’s expertise, understanding of different markets, and high performance are what makes her the perfect person to anchor the next phase for Jobberman. I look forward to working with her to take Jobberman to even greater heights.”
