ETI appoints Hervé Assah as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has announced the appointment of Mr Hervé S. Assah, as Independent Non-Executive Director of ETI from the CEMAC Region.

This information was disclosed by ETI in a press statement issued by the Group Head of Corporate Communication, Adenike Laoye.

The management of ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group added that the company is confident that Mr Assah, the new Independent Non-Executive Director of the Pan-African Group will bring a wide and varied experience which would no doubt enrich the board of ETI.

Assah who is a national of Congo Brazzaville is a professional with almost four decades’ experience as a senior executive in various fields, including investment and financial advisory, global trade development, public-private partnerships in emerging markets, regional development and business strategy amongst others.

He is Managing Partner of Aequaria Capital, a fund management company focused on growth companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr. Assah held senior roles at the World Bank including Lead Private Sector Development Specialist in the Finance Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice; Country Manager and Resident Representative for Togo; Senior Private Sector Development & Public-Private Partnership Specialist; and Investment Officer for worldwide oil, gas and mining sectors at the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation.

Hervé’ has also worked with the African Development Bank as Country Manager and Resident Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS; Vice President, Corporate Finance, Global Emerging Markets Group, Head of sub-Saharan Africa at BNP-Paribas; and Senior Associate, Corporate Finance Global Emerging Markets Group at Deutsche Bank.