ETI appoints Hervé Assah as Independent Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), has announced the appointment of Mr Hervé S. Assah, as Independent Non-Executive Director of ETI from the CEMAC Region.
This information was disclosed by ETI in a press statement issued by the Group Head of Corporate Communication, Adenike Laoye.
The management of ETI, the parent company of the Ecobank Group added that the company is confident that Mr Assah, the new Independent Non-Executive Director of the Pan-African Group will bring a wide and varied experience which would no doubt enrich the board of ETI.
Assah who is a national of Congo Brazzaville is a professional with almost four decades’ experience as a senior executive in various fields, including investment and financial advisory, global trade development, public-private partnerships in emerging markets, regional development and business strategy amongst others.
He is Managing Partner of Aequaria Capital, a fund management company focused on growth companies in sub-Saharan Africa.
Mr. Assah held senior roles at the World Bank including Lead Private Sector Development Specialist in the Finance Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice; Country Manager and Resident Representative for Togo; Senior Private Sector Development & Public-Private Partnership Specialist; and Investment Officer for worldwide oil, gas and mining sectors at the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation.
Hervé’ has also worked with the African Development Bank as Country Manager and Resident Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS; Vice President, Corporate Finance, Global Emerging Markets Group, Head of sub-Saharan Africa at BNP-Paribas; and Senior Associate, Corporate Finance Global Emerging Markets Group at Deutsche Bank.
Jobberman Nigeria appoints Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO
Jobberman, the single largest job placement platform in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced the appointment of Rolake Rosiji as the new CEO.
This is according to a press release by the company and seen by Nairametrics.
Rosiji takes over from Hilda Kragha, now Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, and will continue the work of establishing Jobberman as the primary platform for job searching, talent acquisition, and transforming workplace productivity across Nigeria.
According to the statement, Rosiji’s focus will be to broaden the impact beyond the white-collar space and continue to work closely with Jobberman’s impact partners in tackling youth unemployment in Nigeria.
Rosiji joins Jobberman with a decade of global experience in strategic leadership and operational excellence. Most recently, she led the technology and sales operations for credit financed smartphones and solar power sets as Country Manager of M-KOPA Nigeria; a connected asset financing company that makes financing for everyday
essentials accessible to everyone.
Prior to that, she was the Head of Strategy & Business Development for Arla Foods Africa, where she developed distribution and joint venture partnerships across West Africa to rapidly scale up sales and worked in Corporate Strategy roles in Denmark and the USA.
What they are saying
Commenting on her new role as CEO, Rosiji said, “This is a very exciting chapter in my career and I am delighted to be joining such a passionate and innovative team. Jobberman has built a brand of excellence by using technology to revolutionize the recruitment sector.
“I look forward to steering the company vision to build a market of greater technology adoption, democratic access, and transparency that will tackle dominant challenges, notably youth unemployment and underemployment. It is a privilege for me to be at the helm of this dynamic team as we set out to empower job seekers with key skills and improve workplace productivity for employers in Nigeria.”
Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, Hilda Kragha said, “I am delighted that Rolake has taken on this position. Rolake’s expertise, understanding of different markets, and high performance are what makes her the perfect person to anchor the next phase for Jobberman. I look forward to working with her to take Jobberman to even greater heights.”
Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces appointment of 11 executives across the group
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of 11 key executives across the group, effective 2nd February 2021.
This is contained in a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Chidi Okezie and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the press release, the new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and its subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, and the newly floated Stanbic IBTC Insurance.
Appointed Executives
- Eric Fajemisin has been appointed as Executive Director, Corporate and Transactional Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Before assuming the new role, he was the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers with over 30 years of experience in financial services. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria.
- Olumide Oyetan was also appointed as the new Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. According to the disclosure, Mr. Olumide has over 20 years of experience and has functioned in different roles across the Group and Standard Bank.
- Dare Otiloju was appointed as Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
- Babatunde Majiyagbe was appointed as the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc.
- The Group’s asset management subsidiary also appointed Busola Jejelowo as Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.
- It also appointed Wunmi Ehis-Uzemabor as Executive Director, Operations at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.
- Similarly, appointments were made in the trustees and insurance brokerage subsidiaries of the Group as Emi-Agaba-Oloja was appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees while Ibiyemi Mezu was appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers.
- Akinjide Orimolade was appointed as Chief Executive, Stanbic Insurance, Sakeenat Bakare as Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance, and Dunny Semwayo as Executive Director, Technical, at Stanbic IBTC Insurance the Group’s newly licensed subsidiary.
What Stanbic IBTC is saying
While commenting on the appointments, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “We are delighted to have a pool of highly experienced, diligent and management-savvy individuals at Stanbic IBTC to be entrusted with the responsibilities of driving the next phase of our growth. We are certain the Group will benefit immensely from their wealth of knowledge and expertise because they understand our processes, values, priorities and growth trajectory, having been intricate parts of the system.”
According to the group, the appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure and succession plan; and following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, became effective on the 2nd of February 2021.
