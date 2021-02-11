Business
FEC approves MoU to renovate National Theater, CBN to provide N21.89 billion
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers Committee for the renovation of the National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed after the council met on Wednesday.
The minister disclosed that the CBN is expected to provide about N21. 89 billion for the refurbishment of the asset and is expected to manage it for few years before handing it over to the government.
He explained that the development is a landmark approval because it has paved the way for investment in the creative industry as part of the resolve of this government to create at least 1 million jobs in the next three years in the creative industry.
He said, “President had in 2020 gave approval to the CBN and the Bankers Committee, to develop, refurbish, renovate the National Theater and at the same time take over the adjourning lands.
“The important thing is that no job will be lost because after the National Theater is renovated, a special purpose vehicle will be created to run it.”
The FEC has approved an MoU between the CBN and the Ministry of Information and Culture for the renovation of the National Theatre, Lagos. The CBN and banker’s committee will invest N21.894 billion to renovate and run the Theatre profitably for a period of 21 years. pic.twitter.com/X7Taub5yML
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 10, 2021
What it means
The memo today was for the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for the refurbishment of the National Theater. The MOU has a life span of 21 years, after which it will revert back to the government.
After completion, it will be a turning point in the creative industry in the sense that a brand new National Theater, an event center that will help in creating more jobs, will emerge.
What you should know
- The asset is expected to be used to create a veritable creative industry where there will be four hubs. One for films, one for music, one for IT and the other for fashion.
- Last year, Nairametrics reported when the CBN disclosed that it’s working with the Bankers Committee to revive the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, with about N25 billion.
- This disclosure was made by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the 11th Bankers Committee Retreat in Ogere, Ogun State.
- Emefiele noted that the plan of the committee was geared towards reviving dead or dying assets in the country and turn them into an avenue to generate revenue.
LCCI, MAN task CBN to review Nigeria’s foreign exchange policies
Mrs Toki Mabogunje and Mr Mansur Ahmed have both called on the CBN to make the unification of the exchange rates across boards a priority.
The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, and the President, of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Mr Mansur Ahmed, have tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria to review the nation’s foreign exchange policies.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the Heads of LCCI and MAN agreed that a working framework to expand the scope of the market mechanism in the determination of the exchange rate is needed in the country.
Mabogunje explained that the unification of the exchange rates across boards should be prioritised. This according to her would help to stimulate a sustainable recovery and bolster investor’s confidence.
Ahmed on the other hand, called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a review of the Foreign Exchange (FX) policies of the country, as the current policies do not support the importation of unavailable local inputs.
He stressed further saying that the acute shortage of FX has resulted in persistent erosion of naira’s value, and this is a key challenge that manufacturers, industrialists and households continue to battle within Nigeria.
What they are saying
The President of MAN in his statement said:
- “The high-cost import bill for the productive inputs decreases manufacturing working capital and feeds into manufacturing commodities prices, thereby making the sector less competitive.
- “The acute shortage of FX resulting in the erosion in naira parity has been a major operational nightmare to manufacturers in the country.
- “Most worrisome is the inability of manufacturers to meet transactional obligations with oversea suppliers as required. A favourable exchange, a case of appreciation of the naira, no doubt, would present good omen and improves manufacturing production,”
Mrs Mabogunje the President of LCCI called on the CBN to take more proactive steps, as a disproportionate reliance on-demand management strategies is not a sustainable solution to the recurring foreign exchange crisis, in her words, she said:
- “While the Lagos Chamber appreciates efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in preserving the scarce foreign exchange resources at a time the country is faced with relatively lower oil price and production, we reiterate our position that a disproportionate reliance on-demand management strategies is not a sustainable solution to the recurring foreign exchange crisis.
- “In the year 2021, we urge the CBN to de-emphasise demand management policies and intensify efforts in improving the supply side of the foreign exchange market.
- “We welcome the CBN’s recent policy stating that beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances should be paid in foreign exchange. The policy is a step in the right direction in resolving the liquidity issue in the currency market by ensuring availability of foreign exchange, especially at the retail segment.
- “This should be replicated for other sources of inflows such as export proceeds, Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs), and Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs).“Robust remittance inflow is expected to moderate FX pressure and narrow the wide parallel market premium as economic agents would have access to a harmonised rate.”
What you should know
- It is essential to note that foreign exchange is a key determinant of investment via its link with macroeconomic and monetary determinants like inflation and interest rates.
- The volatility of a nation’s exchange rate and large depreciation in its value is a deterrent to investment, production and economic activities.
- This volatility does not only erode the real value of investment and capital. In extension, it leaves manufacturing activities under pressure, as the depreciation in naira value (decline in the real value of naira) leads to an increase in the cost of imported inputs.
- Nairametrics reported yesterday that the exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar weakened at the NAFEX (I&E Window) to close at N398.5/$1 on Monday, 8th February 2021. This represents a decline of 0.6% compared to the closing rate of N396.17/$1 recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021. While the exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged at N480/$1.
- Bloomberg recently reported that Nigerian naira weakened to a more than 10-month low on the interbank market on Tuesday as the nation continues to grapple with a double-whammy scenario of low-dollar supply and high demand for the greenback.
Business
FG approves contracts worth over N26.7 billion for projects
FG approved contracts worth over N26.7 billion for projects under some ministries on Wednesday.
The Federal Government has approved contracts worth over N26.7 billion for projects under some ministries. The decision was taken by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.
This was disclosed by the Ministers in charge of the ministries after the meeting.
The ministries involved are Information and Culture; Communication and Digital Economy, and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclose that the council approved about N8.98 billion for a new National ICT park in the FCT to coordinate public and private ICT hubs in the country.
He added that the federal government would soon release the timelines for the replacement of BVN with NIN in bank accounts after his meeting with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and other relevant stakeholders.
He said, “The wisdom behind the ICT Park is for it to be a center where public and private ICT hubs are going to be coordinated by the federal government of Nigeria, where young innovators with crazy and disruptive ideas will be mentored and all what they need provided for.
“We will provide enabling environment for them to utilize and come up with disruptive technologies.
“This is the first of its kind in Nigeria, we have so many parks and hubs but they are regional. This one will be central and will be a center of job creation for our teaming youths.
“It will be a center where technology will be developed and incubated. It will play a significant role in reducing unemployment and the reduce the gap of un-employability.
“The Federal Executive Council has approved the memo and we are going to start of establishing it in Abuja and we hope Abuja is going to be another Silicon Valley in Nigeria.”
In his own case, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, explained that the FEC gave approval for the sum of about N9.43 billion for his ministry to complete the digital switchover, which had previously missed the deadline set for implementation.
Mohammed said: “The ITU had two cut-off dates, one in 2017 another in 2020, where nations were supposed to completed their movement from analogue to digital. Regrettably, we were not able to make it. But with the approval of this memo today, we would be striving to switch from analogue to digital.
“We will now agree on a date for a launch in the biggest cities like Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt. And we will start the switch off in the already switched on states.
“The effect of the more today is that, digital switch over is now real and the economic effect of it will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs in content production, channel distribution, Nollywood and Electronic appliance productions to service about 20 million Nigerian homes.”
At the end of the switch over, the Minister said the nation would have created the biggest free to air TV platform in Africa adding that he will be announcing a ministerial task force that will execute the council resolve either this week or next.
The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said that the FEC considered and approved a memo he presented for his ministry for the implementation of Damaturu water supply scheme at the cost of N8.43 billion.
He said, “ I presented a memo for the construction of Damaturu Water Supply project in Yobe State in favour of three contractors and a total sum of N8.43 billion.”
Adamu explained that the contract for Lot A was awarded to Mallam Matari and Service Center Water Supply Project. Lot B is the construction of Water Supply at Nufakalam and Lot C Water Supply scheme at Sunsuma.
“They are all ground water or borehole projects spread over wide distance because they are covering three major cities. They will be mostly solar based and also it’s in response to the critical needs of these localities in Yobe State.
“We hope that with this intervention, the water supply within this area will be greatly enhanced. The completion period is 24 months,” he added.
What you should know
- Physically present at the meeting were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
- Ministers physically present were the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Power, Sale Mamman, and Minister of State-Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.
- The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers participated from their various offices in Abuja.
