FEC approves MoU to renovate National Theater, CBN to provide N21.89 billion

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bankers Committee for the renovation of the National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed after the council met on Wednesday.

The minister disclosed that the CBN is expected to provide about N21. 89 billion for the refurbishment of the asset and is expected to manage it for few years before handing it over to the government.

He explained that the development is a landmark approval because it has paved the way for investment in the creative industry as part of the resolve of this government to create at least 1 million jobs in the next three years in the creative industry.

He said, “President had in 2020 gave approval to the CBN and the Bankers Committee, to develop, refurbish, renovate the National Theater and at the same time take over the adjourning lands.

“The important thing is that no job will be lost because after the National Theater is renovated, a special purpose vehicle will be created to run it.”

The FEC has approved an MoU between the CBN and the Ministry of Information and Culture for the renovation of the National Theatre, Lagos. The CBN and banker’s committee will invest N21.894 billion to renovate and run the Theatre profitably for a period of 21 years. pic.twitter.com/X7Taub5yML — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 10, 2021

What it means

The memo today was for the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding for the refurbishment of the National Theater. The MOU has a life span of 21 years, after which it will revert back to the government.

After completion, it will be a turning point in the creative industry in the sense that a brand new National Theater, an event center that will help in creating more jobs, will emerge.

What you should know