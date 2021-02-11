Ekiti, Oyo, Borno, Delta, Kogi states, 21 others record no investment in 2020

Ekiti, Kogi, Delta, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Oyo, Ondo, Borno, Cross River and 15 other state governments failed to attract investments in 2020.

This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its report that was released recently.

Others listed in the report are Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

The NBS’s capital importation report contains the total amount of fresh investments attracted to the Nigerian economy during the period of time.

Meanwhile, 11 out of the 26 states listed above also failed to attract foreign investment in 2019.

They are Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, Zanfara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, and Gombe,

What it means: It means none of the 26 states’ governors contributed to the $23.988 billion the other 10 states and the Federal Capital territory attracted in 2020, a development contrary to their electoral promises.

Aside from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, it could also mean that either necessary steps were not taken by the governments to attract investments. It could also mean that foreign investors saw no attraction in the states or the environments were not conducive enough for investment.

The states that got new investments include Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $8.304 billion during the year. The $8.304 billion investment inflow into Lagos State represents about 85.78% of the $9.680 billion.

Followed by the Federal Capital Territory which attracted a total investment inflow of $1.270 billion. Abia State attracted the sum of $56.07 million; Niger State got N16.36 million and Ogun got N13.39 million.

Anambra, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano and Akwa Ibom recorded investment inflow of N10.02 million, N4.03 million, N2.50 million, N2.38 million and N1.08 million respectively.

Nairametrics had reported in March 2020 that Ekiti, Kogi, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Abia and five other state governments failed to attract investments in 2019.

Others listed in the report are Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.