Economy & Politics
Ekiti, Oyo, Borno, Delta, Kogi states, 21 others record no investment in 2020
26 states of the Nigerian federation failed to attract investments in the whole of 2020.
Ekiti, Kogi, Delta, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Oyo, Ondo, Borno, Cross River and 15 other state governments failed to attract investments in 2020.
This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its report that was released recently.
Others listed in the report are Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.
The NBS’s capital importation report contains the total amount of fresh investments attracted to the Nigerian economy during the period of time.
READ: Ekiti, Enugu, Bayelsa, 12 others attract no investment in half year 2019
Bayelsa, Ekiti, 9 others record no investment in two years
Meanwhile, 11 out of the 26 states listed above also failed to attract foreign investment in 2019.
They are Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, Zanfara, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, and Gombe,
What it means: It means none of the 26 states’ governors contributed to the $23.988 billion the other 10 states and the Federal Capital territory attracted in 2020, a development contrary to their electoral promises.
Aside from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, it could also mean that either necessary steps were not taken by the governments to attract investments. It could also mean that foreign investors saw no attraction in the states or the environments were not conducive enough for investment.
READ: HOT MONEY: Foreign Investors ship-out N257 billion from Nigerian stock market
Lagos dominates investors’ delight states
The states that got new investments include Lagos State, which attracted the highest amount of $8.304 billion during the year. The $8.304 billion investment inflow into Lagos State represents about 85.78% of the $9.680 billion.
Followed by the Federal Capital Territory which attracted a total investment inflow of $1.270 billion. Abia State attracted the sum of $56.07 million; Niger State got N16.36 million and Ogun got N13.39 million.
Anambra, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano and Akwa Ibom recorded investment inflow of N10.02 million, N4.03 million, N2.50 million, N2.38 million and N1.08 million respectively.
READ: How US, China, UK’s ambition affect Nigeria’s export, FDI
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported in March 2020 that Ekiti, Kogi, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Abia and five other state governments failed to attract investments in 2019.
Others listed in the report are Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.
Economy & Politics
73% of capital inflow was routed through foreign-owned banks in Nigeria in 2020 – NBS Report.
Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citibank and Rand Merchant Bank collectively received 73% of capital inflow in 2020.
The Capital importation report for Q4 2020 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the foreign-owned banks in Nigeria received the sum of $7.04billion out of the $9.68billion in 2020, representing 73%.
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) tops the list with $2.54 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC $2.17 billion, Citibank $1.51 billion and Rand Merchant Bank $822 million.
It is worthy to note that in 2019 the same 4 foreign-owned banks also dominated and received as much as $16.66 billion out of the $23.98billion capital inflows for the year, representing 69%.
READ: Nigerian banks at risk due to debts by independent oil producers
Other key highlights
- In 2020, inflows reduced by 60% from $23.98 billion recorded in 2019 to $9.68 billion in 2020
- In 2019, Stanbic IBTC topped the list with inflows of $8.63billion, followed by Rand Merchant Bank $2.93billion, SCB $2.82billion, Citibank $2.28 billion.
- The top 5 banks in 2020, majorly 4 foreign-owned banks and First Bank, received the sum of $7.98 billion, representing 82%, with the other 22 operating local banks receiving only $1.70 billion (18%)
- Also in 2019, the top 5 banks made up of the 4 foreign-owned banks and Access Bank received the sum of $18.46billion, representing 77%, with the other 22 operating local banks receiving only $5.52 billion (23%)
READ: FPI and FDI drop to $68 million and $18 million respectively in April, lowest since 2016
Why this matter
Huge amounts of the Nigerian capital importation have been consistently received through the 4 foreign-owned banks with not much received by the entire 23 other locally owned banks.
The consistent disposition of foreign investors routing their funds through the foreign-owned banks may not be unrelated to the confidence and trust they have in those banks.
It may be necessary for the regulators especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to spearhead aggressive efforts with other relevant stakeholders towards creating better images for the local banks in the minds of foreign nations and investors.
Economy & Politics
FAAC disburses N604 billion in November 2020 as allocation drops further
The sum of N604 billion was disbursed by the FAAC to the three tiers of government in November 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N604 billion to the three tiers of government in November 2020 from the revenue generated in October 2020.
This is stated in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report for the month of November 2020, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly disbursement declined by 5.6% compared to N639.9 billion shared in October 2020 and 11.4% lower than N682.1 billion disbursed in September 2020.
READ: FAAC disburses N1.945 trillion in Q1 2020, highest Q1 allocation since 2014
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N377.15 billion from the Statutory Account, N72 billion from Distribution of FGN Intervention Fund, Distribution of N20 billion from Stabilization Account, N7.39 billion from FOREX Equalisation Account, and N1 billion from Excess Bank Charges Recovered.
- The Federal Government received a sum of N231.29 billion from the total allocation of N604 billion. States received a total of N167.17 billion and Local governments received N124.71 billion, while the sum of N31.90 billion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Also, revenue-generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N5.19 billion, N10.17 billion, and N3.87 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections.
- Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) showed that the sum of N158.21 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N4.05 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology.
- A sum of N2.03 billion was disbursed as stabilization fund; N6.81 billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.18 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
READ: House of Reps summon Emefiele, NNPC GMD over unremitted N3.24 trillion
States with highest net allocation
- Delta State received the giant share in the month of November 2020, with a total allocation of N14.02 billion, representing 8.13% of the total disbursement.
- Akwa Ibom followed with N10.82 billion (6.27%) closely followed by Rivers State with a total allocation of N10.01 billion (5.8%), Lagos State received N9.65 billion (5.6%) while Bayelsa received N6.76 billion (3.92%).
- On the other hand, Cross River State received the lowest allocation of N2.49 billion, followed by Osun State with N2.55 billion, Plateau (N2.76 billion), Ogun State (N2.96 billion), and Ekiti State (N3.14 billion).
Debt deductions
- A total of N6.45 billion was deducted from the allocations of the 36 states as part of external debt deductions.
- Lagos State parted with N2.44 billion, the highest deduction compared to other states, Kaduna followed with N537.7 million, Oyo State (N378.7 million).
- Others on the list of top five states include; Cross River (N311.3 million), and Rivers State with N227,1 million debt deduction.
READ: Nigerian banks issued N774.28 billion new loans in December 2020
Upshot
- The federal allocation to the three tiers of government continues to decline on the back of reductions in government revenue, as a result of the crash in oil prices triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and global oil price war.
- Meanwhile, crude oil prices have rallied above $60 per barrel, signaling relief for the Nigerian government as oil revenue still constitute the larger chunk of its income.
- However, it is imperative for state governments to strategize means of generating sufficient revenue internally so as to meet up with their various state obligations.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]