Spotlight Stories
Profit-taking at Nigerian Stock Market persists, NEM, NNFM drop
The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 23 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended Wednesday’s trading session on a poor note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.13% to close at 41,510.16 index points as against the 0.34% plunge recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.08%.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover today also printed negative, as volume dipped by 10.10% as against -29.43% downtick recorded yesterday FBNH, GUINNESS and RTBRISCOE were the most active to boost market turnover.
The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 23 Gainers as against 22 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- LINKASSURE up 10.00% to close at N0.66
- MORISON up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- RTBRISCOE up 10.00% to close at N0.22
- CHAMPION up 10.00% to close at N2.75
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.79
- NEM down 9.20% to close at N2.27
- NIGERINS down 9.09% to close at N0.2
- JAPAULGOLD down 8.86%to close at N0.72
- MULTIVERSE down 7.69% to close at N0.24
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a bearish note amid profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Downtrend was driven by price depreciation medium and small capitalized stocks amongst which are; NEM, NNFM, JAPAUL GOLD, MULTIVERSE.
- That being said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the account that certain market indicators reveal investors are taking some of their gains across the market spectrum.
Energy
FG reveals the current average total cost of crude oil production
The Federal Government has revealed that the current average total cost of production for crude oil is below $30 per barrel for Joint Venture agreements and below $20 per barrel for the Production Sharing Contract.
The Federal Government has revealed that the current average total cost of production for crude oil is below $30 per barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements and below $20 per barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).
This is as the implementation of cost reduction policy in oil exploration and production activities will help the country deliver on its growth aspirations of 40 billion barrels of crude oil in reserves and daily oil production of 3 million barrels per day.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), in Abuja, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is saying
The Minister said the country needs to optimize its unit cost of production in order to sustain its way of doing business.
Sylva, in his statement, said, ‘’Currently, the average total cost per barrel is below $30/barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements and below $20.barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). We need to optimize our unit cost of production in order to sustain our way of doing business.
‘’Today’s engagement with industry stakeholders, under the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), is part of the resolve of this administration to confront this challenge (high production cost). I expect robust discussions and a realistic roadmap to achieve the cost optimization objectives.’’
On his part, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said that they are leveraging on the laudable initiative of NUCOP launch on the background of the directive of the Federal Government to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources with the mandate that cost of crude oil production must be cut down.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the NNPC had in June 2020, said that it was taking some measures to bring down the cost of crude oil production to $10 per barrel or below.
- The corporation said it was looking at such variables like logistics, security and transportation with a view to reducing the cost of production.
HMSPR at #NUCOPLaunch:
"Currently,the average total cost per barrel is below $30/barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements & below $20/barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). We need to optimise our unit cost of production in order to sustain our way of doing business" pic.twitter.com/5QwU45CXYG
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) February 9, 2021
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to launch TV cooking show for kids on Netflix
Former US First Lady, Michele Obama is set to unveil a new TV show for kids.
Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States has launched a new children’s show that will be showing on Netflix from March 16.
The show is based on the adventures of two puppets, Waffles and Mochi, who have a dream to learn to cook fresh food with the help of Mrs Obama and a magical flying shopping cart.
Speaking about the new show, Mrs Obama said “ It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”
She also mentioned her excitement to work with “Partnership for a Healthier America” to get fresh ingredients to families in needs across the country so they can cook together at home.”
What you should know
- The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Michelle and her husband, President Barack Obama.
- Higher Ground was launched in 2019 in partnership with Netflix. The company promised to “harness the power of storytelling” and touch on “issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more.”
Currencies
FG rejects IMF’s advice to devalue the naira
Nigerian Government has disagreed with the recommendations of the IMF to further devalue the naira.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the Nigerian Government disagrees with its recommendations that it should further devalue the naira, which is over 18% overvalued so as to ease external imbalances.
This is also as the Bretton wood organization had recommended a gradual and multi-step approach to establish a unified and clear exchange rate regime with the near-term focus on allowing for greater flexibility and removing the payments backlog.
This disclosure is contained in the IMF’s Article 1V report for Nigeria which was published on Monday, February 8, 2021.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the report says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration sees pressure in the foreign exchange market as due to global outflows caused by the coronavirus pandemic and believes another round of currency devaluation would add to double-digit inflation.
The government said that exchange rate stability has contributed significantly to price stability, a critical component and objective of macroeconomic policy. It said that a further devaluation of the naira could worsen economic situation including inflation.
The present administration has resisted increasing calls by some businesses and state governors who have been negatively impacted by an artificially overvalued naira to allow a flexible and liberalized exchange rate.
This also contradicts expectations from market operators and analysts, who have called for further devaluation of the local currency despite CBN’s downward adjustment of the exchange rate after a crash in global oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While calling for the unification of the various exchange rates and the removal of restrictions on access to dollars for the importation of some items, the IMF urged the Federal Government to do away with the premium paid in the black market and clear the backlog of dollar demand that has hurt policy credibility.
The IMF Mission Chief in Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, at an interview before the release of the report said, ‘’The IMF’s recommendation is gradual but clear and multi-step exchange-rate reforms, so that everybody knows where Nigeria’s going, which is often more important than what you do in terms of devaluation.’’
What you should know
- The IMF had always advocated for more transparency and flexibility in foreign exchange and had called on the Nigerian authorities to commence the process of the unification of the various exchange rates.
- The unification of the exchange rate is critical in the establishment of policy credibility, encourage more foreign capital inflow, reduce the high rate of CBN’s intervention in the forex market with negative impacts on the country’s external reserve and can lead to an appropriately valued exchange rate.
- It can be recalled that Nigeria, in 2020, devalued the official rate of the naira twice in the wake of the crash in oil prices (contributes about 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings).
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]