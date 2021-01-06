Spotlight Stories
UBA, Zenith Bank keep Nigerian Stocks fired up, investors gain N36 billion
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a positive note. The All Share Index gained by +0.17% to close at 40,465.15 index points as against the 1.83% plunge recorded yesterday. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value stands at N21.15 trillion.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +0.48%. Investors gained N36.08 billion
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover ended bearish at Wednesday’s trading session as volume dipped by 46.41% as against +119.73% uptick recorded on Tuesday. JAPAULOIL, ACCESS, and MANSARD were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed positive as BOCGAS led 22 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top Gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.52% to be close at N11.5
- FLOURMILL up 3.45% to be close at N27
- VITAFOAM up 2.86% to be close at N8.75
- UBA up 2.38% to be close at N8.6
ZENITHBANK up 2.03% to be close at N25.1
Top Losers
- ETERNA down 8.17% to be close at N5.28
- HONYFLOUR down 6.25% to be close at N1.2
- NEIMETH down 5.09% to be close at N2.05
- PZ down 2.83% to be close at N5.15
- AFRIPRUD down 1.48% to be close at N6.65
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains at the fourth trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure on medium capitalized stocks.
- Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $54/barrel, its highest price level since Feb 2020.
- However, Nairametrics, envisages cautious buying, as stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could trigger lower Foreign Portfolio participation.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: WHO team to probe origin of Coronavirus refused entry by China
WHO has disclosed that a team probing the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic was denied entry into China.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that China has denied entry into the country, a team probing the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, thereby throwing the expert mission into disarray at the last minute, despite months of negotiations.
According to a report from CNN, this disclosure was made by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare criticism by the UN health agency on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The WHO boss said 2 scientists on the United Nations team had already left their home countries for Wuhan, China, when they were informed that Chinese officials had not approved the necessary permissions to enter the country after arrangements had been jointly agreed with China in advance.
A number of experts were due to arrive in China this week for the delicate, much-expected inquiry into establishing how and where the virus got transmitted from animals to humans.
What the WHO Director-General is saying
Tedros in a news conference in Geneva said, “I am very disappointed with this news. I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”
He said, ‘’WHO was eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible” and that he had been given assurances that Beijing was speeding up the internal procedure for “the earliest possible deployment.”
On his part, the Executive Director of WHO’s health emergencies program, Dr Michael Ryan, said there was an issue with visas and one team member had already returned home. The other was waiting in transit in a third country.
It is widely believed that China is determined to control the origin story of the virus, which has recorded over 1.8 million casualties around the world and devastated global economies, as they have so far resisted pressure for an independent investigation.
The spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, in a press briefing on Wednesday said that China had always held an open, transparent and responsible attitude on tracing the origin of the virus.
Hua pointed out that China had previously welcomed WHO experts into the country and said that the UN investigation team and Chinese experts have maintained frequent interactions which include 4 video meetings between October and December.
Hua said, “In order to ensure that the international expert group that comes to China can work smoothly, it is needed to fulfil the necessary procedures and make relevant specific arrangements. The two sides are still negotiating about this.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the first cases of the coronavirus identified in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, prompting criticisms of the uncoordinated, secretive handling by Chinese authorities which led to its spread outside China.
- The United States and Australia were at the forefront of China’s handling of the initial stages of the pandemic, accusing Beijing of downplaying its severity and preventing an effective response until it became too late.
- US President Donald Trump, who called the pandemic China virus, has repeatedly blamed China for the global pandemic and announced that the US would terminate its relationship with WHO, over allegations of conspiracy with the Chinese authorities to mislead the world.
- In May 2020, the WHO agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the pandemic after more than 100 countries signed a resolution calling for an independent probe.
- The visit by WHO-led experts was seen as a very critical way to resolve this dilemma and seek clear answers on how the virus started.
- As countries around the world are now struggling to deal with the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, China appears to be rebounding, last month reporting positive economic growth for the second quarter in a row.
Appointments
Onyema emerges Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO, Popoola becomes Exchange Limited’s boss
Oscar Onyema has been appointed Nigerian Exchange Group Plc GCEO.
Oscar Onyema has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, as Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe emerge CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.
The appointments, which is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange, are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This was disclosed by a reliable source in the Exchange.
What you should know
The demutualisation plan, a new non-operating holding company, the Nigerian Exchange Group plc (NGX Group) has been created.
The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).
Business
Tax expert asks low-income earners to engage employers on FG’s income tax exemption
Employees have been advised to urge their employers to stop deducting PAYE from their salaries.
A West Africa Tax Leader and Fiscal Policy Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Taiwo Oyedele, has asked employees that earn less than N30,000 to tell their employers to stop deducting Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from their salaries with effect from this month.
Oyedele disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He tweeted, “Good news! If you’re a low-income earner on N30k per month or less, you’re now exempted from personal income tax based on the new Finance Act. So, tell your employer to stop deducting PAYE from your pay effective from this month.”
What you should know
The Federal Government has exempted low-income earners on N30,000 per month and below from paying personal income tax.
This is part of the key changes in the newly amended Finance Bill 2020 which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari and took effect from January 1, 2021.
What this means
The tax and fiscal policy expert pointed out that this exemption addresses the problem faced by small business owners, who become vulnerable to extortion by unscrupulous tax officers during tax audits, as most of them do not deduct PAYE from low-income earners.
This also increases the disposable income that is available for the workers in the category to spend and possibly save as well.
Good news!
If you're a low income earner on N30k p/mth or less, you're now exempted from personal income tax based on the new Finance Act. So tell your employer to stop deducting PAYE from your pay effective from this month.
Watch this space for more highlights of the new law.
— Taiwo Oyedele (@taiwoyedele) January 5, 2021
