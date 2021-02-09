Michelle Obama to launch TV cooking show for kids on Netflix

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States has launched a new children’s show that will be showing on Netflix from March 16.

The show is based on the adventures of two puppets, Waffles and Mochi, who have a dream to learn to cook fresh food with the help of Mrs Obama and a magical flying shopping cart.

Speaking about the new show, Mrs Obama said “ It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”

She also mentioned her excitement to work with “Partnership for a Healthier America” to get fresh ingredients to families in needs across the country so they can cook together at home.”

What you should know