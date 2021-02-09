Commodities
Oil prices hit 11-month high, trading at $61 a barrel
Both major oil benchmarks are at their highest since January 2020.
Oil prices hit their highest level in 13 months at Tuesday’s trading session, as supply cuts by OPEC+ boosted market confidence across global energy markets.
What you must know At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude gained 0.5%, to trade at $60.85 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at $58.25 a barrel, up 0.5%.
Additional supply reductions by leading oil player, Saudi Arabia, in the month of February and March, coupled with cuts by OPEC+ helped tighten supplies, thereby balancing crude oil demand/supply.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros pushing oil prices above $60 a barrel.
“Brent surged through $60/barrel like a hot knife through butter – continuing the positive momentum from last week.
“Progress on US stimulus and optimism around the rollout and effect of vaccines across the remainder of 2021 and a slightly weaker US dollar helps the view albeit there was mixed news on the impact of the current vaccines formulated on the emerging South African variant.
“It was another solid day of gains for oil on Monday. Much of the focus has fallen on Chinese demand, which has been rock steady buyers of North Sea cargoes lately in the Platts window. Simultaneously the OECD inventory declines by design due to OPEC supply curtailment regiment are clear evidence helping the rebalancing act.”
What to expect: That said, oil traders are expected to remain a bit cautious at current levels. The medium and longer-term outlook for demand is healthy, though one can understand a willingness to look through some of the near-term uncertainty that remains for oil.
Oil prices hit year-high, boosted by supply cuts from OPEC+
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude traded at $59.95 a barrel thereby reaching a 1-year high.
Oil prices rallied high at the first trading session of the week with Brent futures nearing $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among OPEC+ members and hopes that the stimulus package in play at the world’s largest economy would see the light of the day.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude traded at $59.95 a barrel thereby touching its one-year high.
Also U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rallied by 1%, to $57.39 a barrel, the highest since January 2020.
- Oil traders are going long amid market sentiments, showing that the recent poor U.S Jobs report would trigger the immediate passage of the U.S stimulus deal, thereby boosting the prices of commodities.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros keeping oil prices up.
“Oil is trading higher at Asia open getting a kick start from the US stimulus effect and a slightly weaker dollar. As well, preliminary OPEC production data for January also suggests compliance with OPEC+ quotas improved in January.
“With the virus showing signs of burning out, albeit, from lockdown abatement, still with vaccines rolling out faster than energy markets predicted, oil traders feel comfortable adding length at current prices, even more so with China’s demand holding up despite higher physical market prices.
“As speculative forces and real physical demand coalesce, it usually ends up with surging and bubbling crude prices.”
What to expect
Oil traders have also become more convinced that energy consumption will soon pick up considerably in the world’s largest economy, due to faster than expected COVID-19 vaccination protocols, meaning oil prices are expected to stay above $55/barrel, at least for the mid-term.
Gold prices jump above $1800/ounce, drops 2% W/W
Gold futures settled up $1.2%, at $1,813.05 after it had dropped as low as $1,784.60 on Thursday.
The yellow metal stayed above $1,800 an ounce at the last trading session of the week after tumbling beneath the key support level a day ago.
Still Gold finished the week down some 2% due to setbacks dealt by the surging dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields.
- Gold traders are battling hard in support of the bullion asset to hold the $1,800 line amid recent price actions reading revealing “a significant build in gold shorts could trigger a drop towards the $1,750 level.
- Gold futures settled up $1.2%, at $1,813.05. It had dropped as low as $1,784.60 on Thursday after a third straight weekly decline in U.S. jobless claims created the impression that the labor market in the world’s largest economy may be suffering from exhaustion
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing macros weighing hard on gold relatively;
“The current climate has been brutal for gold. The US dollar has been rallying for most of the week, equities on the front foot and steepening the yield curve. Stimulus and pandemic optimism could lead the US Federal Reserve to start tightening monetary policy a little earlier than expected, and gold could drop further.
“The yellow metal has posted its largest drop since early January, falling >2% to below the key $1800 level, back to where it was in November. There is support at $1764, while a rally could reclaim $1800, before $1811 and $1838.”
What to expect: Gold traders would be watching to see if the precious metal would again breach below $1800/ounce price level with Silver in tow it could trigger a larger precious metal meltdown where then gold momentum might feed off Silver’s sell-off.
Oil prices near $60 a barrel, OPEC+ stays resolute on supply cuts
Oil traders are going long on hopes that a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by Joe Biden last month would see the light of day.
Crude oil prices rallied high at the last trading session of the week, nearing the $60 price level amid leading producers’ commitment to continued supply cuts and positive signs at the world’s largest economy’s recovery.
What you must know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures traded at $59.24 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 0.73% to $56.64 a barrel.
- Oil traders are going long on hopes that a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by Joe Biden last month would see the light of day. Stronger-than-expected orders for U.S. goods in the month of Dec also boosted bullish sentiments across the market spectrum.
- OPEC+’s most recent attitude has been a real positive for crude oil prices, on the account of Saudi Arabia, a leading oil producer, already curbing its oil production by about 1 million barrels of crude oil.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on macros pushing oil prices at yearly highs.
“There was a nice V-looking chart for WTI today with the commodity hit on the release of the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2021 (projecting it will take years to get back to 2019 levels of US energy consumption), only to quickly bounce back.
“Oil spent much of New York session above WTI U$56 a barrel, extending gains from Wednesday when OPEC+ maintained oil output cuts, as optimism over a much-discussed US stimulus package also proved supportive.
“When demand drives commodity prices, it has a more bullish impact and leaves a more lasting reflection on price action.”
What to expect: The full OPEC+ ministerial meeting in early March could be more difficult because production increases will likely be on the table, especially if oil prices continue to trend up.
