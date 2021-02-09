AfDB to assist West African countries deliver on carbon emission reductions

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is strongly committed towards extending financial support to the West African countries in meeting their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets under the Paris climate accord.

According to the press release by the bank, this support involves the bank underwriting to prepare concept notes that would explore the use of internationally transferable mitigation outcomes (ITMOs) in selected West African countries.

According to Gareth Phillips, Manager of Climate and Environment Finance at the African Development Bank:

“This intervention will put in place a robust platform, including processes, procedures and structures that will ensure real and practical participation of the West African sub-region in the use of ITMOs to deliver some of their NDC aspirations. It will form the basis for the replication of these activities in other African countries.”

