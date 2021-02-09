Business
AfDB to assist West African countries deliver on carbon emission reductions
The AfDB will financially support West African countries to meet NDCs targets under the Paris climate accord.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is strongly committed towards extending financial support to the West African countries in meeting their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets under the Paris climate accord.
According to the press release by the bank, this support involves the bank underwriting to prepare concept notes that would explore the use of internationally transferable mitigation outcomes (ITMOs) in selected West African countries.
According to Gareth Phillips, Manager of Climate and Environment Finance at the African Development Bank:
“This intervention will put in place a robust platform, including processes, procedures and structures that will ensure real and practical participation of the West African sub-region in the use of ITMOs to deliver some of their NDC aspirations. It will form the basis for the replication of these activities in other African countries.”
What you should know
- The project is financed through the African Climate Technology and Finance Center and Network (ACTFCN), a Bank-managed initiative that draws on funds from the GEF Trust Fund and the Special Climate Change Fund.
- ACTFCN aims to support sub-Saharan African member countries in scaling-up the deployment of low-carbon and climate-resilient technologies for climate change mitigation and adaptation.
- This initiative is expected to assist the governments in developing the requisite technical capacity and institutional infrastructure that would enable the private sector to access new sources of climate finance as well as promote new financing mechanisms for energy efficiency and mitigation projects.
- The ITMOs promote low carbon technologies and accelerate the implementation of projects and programs for energy efficiency projects. The process involves the implementation of an approved project that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and creates mitigation outcomes utilizing approved accounting procedures.
- The Paris agreement permits the use of markets for the transfer of ITMOs between countries to meet the commitments contained in their NDCs.
- According to the Press release, “The project will also leverage the active engagement of several West African countries in climate negotiations, particularly around Article 6 of the Paris accord, and the activities of the West African Alliance for Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (the West African Alliance or WAA), which provide the opportunity to expand the reach of carbon pricing to enable full implementation of NDCs”.
Total Group rebrands, changes name to TotalEnergies
Total has changed its name from Total to TotalEnergies, a move to invest more in renewable energy.
The Board of Directors of Total has given approval for the company’s name to be changed from Total to TotalEnergies. The move is to invest more in renewable energy.
This was disclosed by the President/Director-General of the company, Patrick Pouyannes via a video shared on its site on Monday.
He said, “The new identity/name voices the dynamic we have collectively and resolutely launched as well as the enthusiasm that inspired us to take this course. It is based on our values and history.
“It also shows our stakeholders the path we are taking and I have no doubt that TotalEnergies will be the emblematic brand of our ambition and the banner under which we will achieve our future successes.”
What you should know
- In December 2015, the Paris Agreement woke world citizens up to the climate issues when it called for world carbon neutrality in the second half of the century.
- Total is doing this to support the Paris Agreement, which is why it started a significant move towards new energies in 2016, so it would continue to fulfil its mission to provide more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy in the best way.
Out-of-school children reduced by 3,247,590 from 10 million in 2019 – FG
The FG has revealed that the number of out-of-school children has reduced to almost 7 million from a huge 10 million it was in 2019.
The Federal Government has disclosed that the number of out-of-school children has reduced by 3,247,590 to 6,946,328, compared to 10.1 million it was in May 2019.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening as it stated in a tweet post, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has achieved a reduction in the figure of Out-of-School children in the country by 3,247,590 — from 10.1 million in May 2019 down to 6,946,328 as at 31st December 2020.”
It added that the result is an outcome of recorded impressive school enrolment figures in all the 17 states of the Federation where the World Bank-supported “BETTER EDUCATION SERVICE DELIVERY FOR ALL” (BESDA) programme is being implemented.
“This 3,247,590 reduction is made up of 1,792,833 through formal schools while 1,454,757 are through nonformal interventions such as Almajiri, Girl Child, Nomadic/migrant and IDPs/Education in emergencies, as confirmed by the National Population Commission and the NBS,” the government added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government started work on the Alternative School Programme (ASP), a special education initiative designed to engage out-of-school children nationwide.
- “We have just commenced work on an Alternate School Programme (ASP) as a special education initiative targeting out-of-school children nationwide. We must and will ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind in terms of appropriate basic education,” President Buhari said.
- In December, a World Bank survey revealed that 45% of school-aged household members (aged 5-18 years) did not engage in any education or learning activities since mid-March 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Rice farmers call on govt to reduce the cost of hiring tractors
Rice farmers in Delta State have appealed to the state government to take drastic actions in reducing the cost of hiring tractors.
The Chairman of Delta State Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Mr. Sylvanus Ejezie, has tasked the Delta State Government to reduce the cost of hiring tractors in the state.
Mr, Ejezie revealed this while speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He explained that this decision will help to enhance rice cultivation, and ensure food security in the state.
According to him, the expenses farmers incur during land preparation are set to be compounded significantly by the cost of hiring a tractor, to speed up land preparation during this planting season.
He added that the state government needs to take drastic actions to ensure that the cost of hiring a tractor is reduced to the lowest level that will support optimal rice cultivation during the farming season, as the reduction in this cost would serve as an incentive for farmers to cultivate more farmlands.
Ejezie stressed that this move is necessary as farmers in the state hire tractors for land preparation at N20,000 per day, in addition to other expenses
What they are saying
The chairman of RIFAN, Delta State chapter said:
“We expect that each of the 1,000 farmers in the state will produce four tonnes of rice per hectare. No fewer than 1,000 farmers have been profiled to benefit from the agricultural loan under the CBN anchor borrowers programme. All the materials were promptly supplied last year.
“Following our devastating experience last year when a flood washed away almost everything we planted, we took advantage of the dry season farming and are already harvesting. I want to commend Gov. Okowa for his support to farmers. He provided me with the first borehole in my farm when he (Okowa) was Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.
“To increase our effort in dry season farming, I dug extra two boreholes in order to provide irrigation cover for the eight-hectare of rice that I cultivated this dry season. In order not to suffer the same fate we suffered last year, we have advised our members to commence land preparation for this year’s farming season early enough.’’
What you should know
- Delta State chapter revealed last year that it would be targeting 28,000 MT of rice from this year’s dry season farming, the chairman of the association disclosed that no fewer than 7,000 farmers registered to take part in the dry season farming in the state.
- This ambitious move is expected to cushion the shortfall in rice production in the country, as farmers incurred huge losses during the wet season farming last year, due to the heavy flood which washed off a sizeable amount of their cultivation.
