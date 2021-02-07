Cryptocurrency
Cardano gains 20% amid a high buying spree
Cardano was trading at $0.643587 up 19.82% on the day – the largest one-day percentage gain since February 5
Cardano has just broken a strong critical support level of $0.50 amid a high buying spree seen by crypto investors, thereby pushing ADA in gaining 20% for the day.
At press time, Cardano was trading at $0.643587 up 19.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 5.
The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market value to $20 billion, or 1.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
At its highest, Cardano’s market value printed $24 billion.
What this means
Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform on the bias that it’s headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021.
This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
What you should know
Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
- ADA coin is the name in the cryptocurrency.
- It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Cryptocurrency
How social media reacted to the CBN crypto ban
The recent crypto prohibition by the CBN has stirred the reactions of Nigerians on social media.
The Central Bank of Nigeria in a circular recently notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
The apex bank’s circular read in part:
“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”
“Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect.”
News of the CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
Some have also noted the lack of policy cooperation between financial regulators in Nigeria due, to the fact that the SEC had only a few months ago proposed a new set of rules that will regulate crypto-token or Crypto-coin investments when the character of the investment qualifies as securities transactions.
Crypto exchange, Binance had taken to Twitter to urge their Nigerian customers to “Withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues,” while also noting that the new CBN law is a “one step back” on crypto adoption in Nigeria.
Received notice from our channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected. Still confirming details on when/how. Please withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues. Will share more details as they become available. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Nr2ba4lfwI
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
Two step forward, one step back…
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
To demonstrate Binance’s importance in the Nigerian Crypto space, Nonso Obikili, an Economist stressed that Crypto transactions in Nigeria already dwarfed the daily transaction volume on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Binance alone.
“How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And Binance is just one exchange,” Obikili stated.
How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And binance is just one exchange.
— Nonso Obikili (@nonso2) February 5, 2021
Still, on Binance, other crypto enthusiasts called for calm and urged Nigerians to change their Naira balance to USDT (Tether) stablecoin on the platform in a bid to be careful against CBN prohibited deposits.
Do not deposit naira again on Binance
Immediately swap your naira for USDT if you have naira balance
Do not sell your crypto assets in panic.
It's a global trading system that CANNOT be affected by Nigeria CBN policies.
Decentralized Finance is the future.
You can't stop it!
— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 5, 2021
On the policy side, Nigerians faulted the CBN directive, saying there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions, as the directive appears to contravene the Buhari-led administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
“They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings,” Japheth Omojuwa, a popular social media commentator noted.
They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 5, 2021
Nigeria can ban crypto trading overnight, but has been discussing on banning open grazing for almost a decade??
— ebovi wali (@ebovi_wali) February 5, 2021
In Nigeria
You do business- govt policies ruin it.
You do trade- govt close borders.
You do farming- herdsmen kill you.
You want dollars- govt hoards it.
You enter crypto- govt bans it.
The destruction of the lives of young people in Nigeria is NOT a mistake.
It is well planned.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 5, 2021
On the investor side of things, CEO of TalentQL, Adewale Yusuf warned that Nigeria’s government policies that restrict ease of business for tech startups are a worry for foreign investors. Others warned of general risks as the policy fails to fix monetary bottlenecks and tackle why Nigerians are adopting crypto.
I just spoke with a foreign investor that invested in Gokada and a crypto startup in Nigeria. He's really worried.
— Adewale Yusuf (@AdewaleYusuf_) February 5, 2021
Investing in Nigeria will take the biggest hit. Why will anyone invest in a Nigerian fintech startup when their future could be terminated with a typo ridden memo? This is the same for all other regulated spaces. Other African countries will win. There is AfCTA now.
— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 6, 2021
The CBN directive to ban Crypto transactions is outrageous. There are so many young people innovating, creating so much despite the hostility of the Nigerian government. This is an assault on all those staking so much in investing themselves in Nigeria.
— Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also warned that prohibiting crypto trade is harmful to the job prospects of young Nigerians as it also reduces inflow of capital to Nigeria.
The former Vice Presidential candaidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated, “What Nigeria needs now, perhaps more than ever, are jobs and an opening up of our economy, especially after yesterday’s report by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low,having plummeted from $23.9 billion in 2019 to just $9.68 billion in 2020.
“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure and the effects of the #COVID19 pandemic.
“This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.”
This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 6, 2021
However, true to the saying, necessity, they say is the mother of all inventions, the recent crypto prohibition has forced some Nigerians to suggest different ways to bypass the CBN regulation.
Chin, a tech and finance writer said, “Watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.”
watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.
— chin. (@_LXRE__) February 5, 2021
Crypto trading about to switch into full P2P mode in Nigeria and take flight. Time to buy more bitcoins
— Dolapo Oni (Retired Nigerian) (@Dolarpo) February 5, 2021
Remarkably, Nigeria attracts more interest in Bitcoin than any country in Africa. According to a recent report released by blockchain.com, Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
This increasingly growing interest is partly due to poorer monetary policies that cause devaluation and makes crypto a good alternative source to hedge against inflation. Judging by the reaction and responses on the internet, that interest will not end soon.
The Nigerians use crypto to decentralize against “government control,” and as a result, peer-2-peer crypto transactions are expected to rise over the next weeks, according to analysts.
Cryptocurrency
Miners earn a whopping $3.5 million per hour on Ethereum network
Ethereum miners earned $3.5 million in a single hour – the highest hourly revenue to date.
Ethereum miners are most certainly smiling to the bank now. This reaction is triggered by transaction costs on the Ethereum network recently reaching a new hourly record.
What you must know: Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, revealed that ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $3.5 million in just one hour.
“Ethereum miners earned $3.5 million (!) in a single hour – the highest hourly revenue to date,” Glassnode tweeted.
#Ethereum miners earned $3.5M (!) in a single hour – the highest hourly revenue to date.
Chart 👉 https://t.co/MYE72aEpgU pic.twitter.com/HHdWnMaEtK
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 5, 2021
- This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a record high.
- It’s also important to note that since Ethereum is decentralized in principle, its users must pay the transactional fees which aren’t cheap, and often rise when there’s a lot of activity on the Ethereum network.
What you must know: Ethereum Mining is a computationally in-depth work that requires a lot of computing time. An Ethereum miner gets rewarded for providing solutions to complex mathematical problems via blockchain technology.
Is mining Ethereum mining worth it?
When it comes to most crypto assets, mining difficulty and costs related to it are only going upwards. However, as ETH mining becomes more difficult based on more miners joining the process, it is expected that cost will move upward, as more computing power, software, and electricity are needed.
- Nairametrics, however, believes that ETH’s value in recent months has gained exponentially and will most likely continue to do so, thus making mining potentially profitable in the long term.
Columnists
Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban: A legal analysis
A legal analysis of CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system.
Through its circular dated 5th February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and Other Financial Institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems. Consequently, the trading of cryptocurrency with the Naira is henceforth prohibited.
Notably, the prohibition of trading cryptocurrency through withdrawal or deposit of money to a financial institution is clearly different from the prohibition of ownership of cryptocurrency. While the CBN is empowered by the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act to regulate the activities of financial institutions, including the facilitating of payments for cryptocurrency exchanges, it has no power to regulate ownership, use, or transfer of cryptocurrency.
Remarkably, the CBN’s approach to cryptocurrency differs from that of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), both regulators of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and calls into question the policy coordination of the government.
READ: CBN instruct banks to close accounts related to Crypto
In a statement published on its website, the SEC classified crypto assets (such as cryptocurrencies) as securities, which may be offered to the public. With the CBN’s ban, it is technically illegal to purchase these securities.
The NITDA also issued a draft National Blockchain Adoption Strategy, with the goal of “creating and fostering an efficient, safe, and economically productive and viable Digital Nigeria using the blockchain technology”, which will develop Nigeria’s digital economy and amplify “the government’s efforts to move away from its heavy economic reliance on the oil and gas sector”. It is needless to state that cryptocurrency is powered by blockchain. While the blockchain technology has other uses, it was primarily developed for a cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.
READ: Why Banks don’t trust Cryptos
The outright ban of Naira-backed cryptocurrency trading significantly restricts the potential growth of Nigeria’s burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, which accounts for the world’s second-largest Bitcoin trading volume and the 8th country with the highest adoption of cryptocurrency in the world.
Taking the cue, some cryptocurrency exchanges have begun consideration of the migration of their companies to other crypto-friendly jurisdictions. In the meantime, they have deactivated Naira deposits and Naira withdrawals from the exchanges.
READ: CBN seeks standard practice from fintech operators
The necessity of balancing regulation with innovation has risen in recent years with the exponential growth of Nigeria’s FinTech industry, which has attracted significant interest from foreign investors. Unfortunately, it has also exposed the seeming cluelessness of the regulators who have struggled to keep up with the rapid developments in the industry. The recent crypto ban by CBN is evidence of this.
Although the rationale for the CBN’s decision is yet unknown, there are indications that it may not be unconnected with foreign currency controls and the 97% drop in remittances through official channels, between January 2020 and September 2020. Notwithstanding the justification, the hastiness with which the decision was reached, particularly without an attempt to engage the industry, is unbecoming of a regulator of the financial industry.
The CBN’s power to regulate the activities of financial institutions is being wielded capriciously to abort what has been described as the future of the global financial industry. In an age of globalisation, it will not be long before the country loses the opportunity to establish leadership in the regulation of cryptocurrency.
A better approach may have been to utilise its recently created regulatory sandbox for the payments system to understudy the use cases of cryptocurrency within the system. Alternatively, the CBN may have developed a regulatory sandbox specifically for cryptocurrency innovations. This would have afforded the CBN a better opportunity to understand the risks and more so, the opportunities for the country to explore the industry.
Following this, it may then attempt to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, by developing stopgaps to mitigate these risks, while ensuring Nigeria cultivates the strong interest of its teeming population in cryptocurrency.
About author
Olayanju Phillips is a lawyer and an Associate within the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Department of SPA Ajibade & Co. He can be reached at [email protected]
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]