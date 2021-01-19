List of cryptos likely to overtake XRP

A highly revered crypto strategist, Michaël van de Poppe, has listed some crypto assets that might likely overtake XRP as Polkadot did.

What you should know

Recently, via his Twitter handle, Michaël revealed the cryptos expected to surpass XRP.

“Polkadot takes over spot 4 over XRP by market capitalization. Just a matter of time before Cardano, Chainlink, and Litecoin surpass XRP too.”

Michaël van de Poppe gave key insights on Chainlink’s recent price action, and its will to ascent to a new all-time high.

“Lower timeframe levels, level around $18 is interesting for an entry and then you can see we’ve got one [at $16] and one [at $14], which is confluent with the daily timeframe.”

Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.

Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a Defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.

The crypto expert further disclosed that it was only a matter of time before smart a contract platform like Cardano (ADA), decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), and global payment network, Litecoin (LTC), outmatched XRP from the fifth spot of the largest coins by market value.