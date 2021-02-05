Cryptocurrency
Nairametrics – Beginner’s Guide to Cryptocurrency Investment
Cryptocurrency
Number of rich investors buying Bitcoin in 2021 on a record high
Bitcoin Whales are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
The number of investors owning at least 1,000 BTC is growing at a record pace. Data retrieved from Glassnode show that the number of addresses holding at least 1000 BTC has skyrocketed lately.
- The number of Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1k $BTC) has seen an astounding increase.
- Since the beginning of 2021, more than 200 new whale entities have appeared in the network –– data supporting the case that institutions are arriving.
Chart: https://t.co/UyP0uwZW5V pic.twitter.com/ymaM2J8ksS
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 4, 2021
So it becomes unsurprising the flagship crypto had remained far above the $35,000 support price level amid a wave of institutional buying and tightening liquidity sighted in the Bitcoin market
- At press time, Bitcoin traded at $37,238.52 with a daily trading volume of $67.4 billion. Bitcoin is down 1.12% for the day.
- Also, Bitcoin supply began to squeeze in October 2020 when looking at available supply on exchanges, according to data by Glassnode. Last year saw over 600,000 BTC leaving exchanges.
That said, Bitcoin withdrawals from Fiat-on-ramp exchanges (ie. Coinbase, etc) have been an order of magnitude higher than those of crypto dominant exchanges (ie. Binance, etc) throughout the last couple of weeks.
New money is flowing in at a fast pace.
#Bitcoin withdrawals from Fiat-on-ramp exchanges (ie. coinbase etc) have been an order of magnitude higher than those of crypto dominant exchanges (ie. binance etc) throughout the last couple of weeks.
New money is flowing in at a fast pace. pic.twitter.com/BkziNxP5T0
— Yann & Jan (@__Double_U__) February 3, 2021
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from the exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
Bottom Line
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by such investors are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs.
Cryptocurrency
World’s richest man, Elon Musk endorses Dogecoin
Dogecoin could be seeing an improvement in popularity and value as it just got an endorsement by the world’s richest man.
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk some mins ago just endorsed dogecoin via his Twitter feed.
“Dogecoin is the people’s crypto,” Musk tweeted.
Dogecoin is the people’s crypto
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021
The price of the fast-rising crypto has recorded significant gains after Elon Musk tweeted.
At the time of writing this report, Dogecoin traded at $0.054293 with a daily trading volume of $6.3 billion. Dogecoin is up 66.78% for the day.
Elon Musk, who at press time had a net worth of $204 Billion, also had an image on his Twitter feed mimicking him as Rafiki the baboon that endorsed Samba (Lion cub) to be king in the Walt Disney movie titled “Lion King“.
ur welcome pic.twitter.com/e2KF57KLxb
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
- Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto market post all-time high, breaks past $1.15 trillion
The Crypto market struck a lifetime high after gaining five times in market value since 2020.
The total market value of the crypto market just smashed past $1.15 trillion for the first time ever, amid the strong bullish and volatile rally in Bitcoin and other leading Crypto-assets like Ethereum, Stellar, Chainlink, and Cardano.
The Crypto market struck a lifetime high after gaining five times in market value since 2020 as data retrieved from TradingView shows.
$1.15 trillion.
That's the combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies. It's also a record high. pic.twitter.com/YJOqB2sska
— TradingView (@tradingview) February 4, 2021
What this means: Crypto analysts have hinted at the incredible demand sighted from crypto traders, trend-following hedge funds, and lately the powerful institutional investors as among the reasons for such record gains.
Crypto assets are flying on stealth mode as the world becomes awash with record stimulus deals triggered by global central banks, using such programs in supporting the global economy.
This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $152.17 billion, which makes a 0.47% increase.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.21 billion, 9.34% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $118.92 billion, which is 78.15% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin’s price is currently $38,031.05.
The past couple of months were all about bitcoin and large-cap assets like Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether attracting more investors. But the narrative has quickly switched as DeFi tokens and other altcoins are riding on the crypto bullish trend.
