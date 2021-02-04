Consumer Goods
Unilever sets long-term targets as sales in China and India rebound
Unilever is targeting long-term sales growth of 3% to 5%, as sales in China and India rebound.
Unilever Plc, a British multinational consumer goods company headquartered in London, with a presence in Nigeria, has revealed that it is targeting long-term sales growth of 3% to 5%.
This long-term sales growth target was set after a recovery in China and India helped the British consumer goods company to regain momentum in the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to Reuters, the company’s emerging market performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 was below market expectations, while sales in China and India both rose in the high-single-digit percentage range in the fourth quarter driven largely by “at-home consumption”.
The management of Unilever stressed that the company is confident about the new long-term targets, as the improved business environment in China, especially in the food segment and other categories were factored in. It noted that sales of the company’s products picked up in India, and this is evident in the last quarter of 2020.
In line with these fundamental changes, driven by the shift in consumers’ behaviour, the Chief Executive of Unilever, Alan Jope, said the company would aim for underlying sales growth ahead of its markets, as well as profit growth ahead of sales growth.
He revealed that the company expects to save 2 billion euros per annum from cost savings programmes, and also maintain a net debt to underlying EBITDA target of around 2 times.
Overall performance of Unilever
- Sales in emerging markets rose by 1.2%, hurt in part by strict lockdowns in the first half of the year and declines in Thailand, the Philippines and in Indonesia in the fourth quarter.
- The company’s performance in Emerging Markets disappointed analysts, as many regarded the slow growth in EM’s (emerging markets) sales in Q4 as the root cause of the top-line miss to analysts’ estimates.
- However, developed market sales rose 2.9% in 2020, driven by strong demand for in-home foods, ice-cream and hygiene products in North America.
- In Europe, sales were driven by home care products. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted sales of packaged food companies like Unilever, Nestle and Kraft Heinz, though Unilever has been hit by sharp declines in foods served in public places such as on beaches and at restaurants.
- Fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 3.5%, for the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo, in line with what analysts on average were expecting, based on a company-supplied consensus.
- Turnover for the quarter came in at 12.1 billion euros ($14.53 billion), versus analysts’ estimates of 12.16 billion euros. Full-year 2020 turnover came in at 50.7 billion euros, slightly lower than the 50.81 billion euros, analysts had expected.
Performance of the company in Nigeria
- Nairametrics reported two weeks ago that Unilever Nigeria made a loss amounting to N1.59 billion in 2020. However, the company reported some upsides in its unaudited results for the period ended 31st December 2020, and a worthy mention is the company’s revenue generated from the sales of food items.
- The company’s revenue in 2020 increased by 1.34%, at the back of an increase in food sales, with revenue from the food segment of the company increasing from N31.9 billion in 2019, to N34.7 billion in 2020.
- This improvement in the food segment of the company was driven by a shift in the consumers’ buying pattern towards more food items.
Companies
Nigeria’s border reopening will not impact profitability in 2021 – Flour Mills GMD
Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has stated that the recent reopening of the nation’s land borders will not affect the profitability of the company.
Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has disclosed that the recent reopening of the nation’s land borders will not adversely impact the performance and profitability of the company in 2021 and beyond.
He added that FMN will continue to leverage brand loyalty, product standardization and innovation, as well as improved cost efficiency to increase profitability in 2021.
This statement was made by the Olusanya during the company’s 9M’20/21 Investor Webinar which held virtually on January 26, 2020.
According to the statement made by Mr. Olusanya at the virtual meeting, the reopening of the nation’s land border will not affect the company’s sales and revenue, as Flour Mills Nigeria is focused on increasing operational efficiency with accelerated plans for cost optimizations across the group to ensure competitive product offerings and profitability in the new operating environment, occasioned by the border reopening.
He revealed that the company will continue to invest in local content development, production capacity and aggregation to strengthen product innovation and product standardization in a bid to foster brand loyalty.
In line with this, Flour Mills Nigeria has invested heavily to upscale its Regional Distribution Centers (RDCs), in order to gain direct access to consumer market segments across the country, and expand consumer reach with the road to market initiatives and product offerings across the group, especially in the B2C segment.
Olusanya revealed that the group has successfully opened new regional distribution centers (RDCs) in Kano, Magboro and Abuja targeting the new fast-growing B2C product categories (fats, sugar and garri).
He added that the FMN Group among other strategic investments made, has invested in trucks to support the RDCs, animal feeds and starch value chains; as well as sales force automation platforms to ensure high-quality processes and services.
He concluded that the activities of the company will be complemented by the efforts of the nation’s border security, as these agents would ensure that the borders do not become porous, and would help to curtail markets from being proliferated by imported items.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declared a profit of N5.65 billion in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
- The report revealed that the profit which Flour Mills made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 rose by a whopping 150.36% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019.
- It is important to note that the impressive performance of the company was driven by the agro-allied segment. The Agro-Allied segment benefited immensely from the August 2019 border closure, as the profit from this segment improved by 15,268%.
Consumer Goods
Olam International upsizes debt facility to $1.98 billion, to refinance its loans
The company announced that it has upsized its flagship $1.675 billion multi-tranche revolving credit facility.
Leading food and agri-business company, Olam International, has announced that it has upsized its flagship debt facility of $1.675 billion by $300 million, to $1.975 billion. The debt facility will be disbursed to refinance existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.
This information was disclosed by the company in a press release yesterday, which was seen by Nairametrics.
READ: CBN raises alarm over fake tweet posts on N50 billion COVID-19 fund
According to the information contained in the press release, the company announced that it has upsized its flagship $1.675 billion multi-tranche revolving credit facility that was secured on September 10, 2020, by an additional $300 million.
The upsized facility of $1.975 billion, which has Olam’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Olam Treasury Pte. Ltd. (“OTPL”) as a co-borrower, consists of three tranches – a 364-day revolving credit facility of $790 million, a 2-year revolving credit facility of $790 million and a 3-year revolving credit facility of $395 million.
READ: CBN waives guarantor requirement for N50 billion COVID-19 loan applications
The Management of Olam emphasized that the proceeds from the credit facility provided by a total of 25 banks, will be deployed efficiently towards refinancing existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.
However, the debt facility will also help the company strengthen its balance sheet, and enable the leading agri-business group to execute its plans and strategy while supporting our customers, farmer-suppliers, and other stakeholders, as they navigate through the impact of COVID-19.
READ: NIRSAL explains why it is not disbursing N50 billion CBN loan
In an earlier press release on September 10, 2020, Olam International confirmed that 21 lenders participated in the flagship debt facility of $1.675 billion.
Four new banks have now joined the facility – Bank of Baroda as a Senior Mandated Lead Arranger, Bank of China, Unicredit Bank AG as Mandated Lead Arrangers, and Westpac Banking Corporation as a Lead Arranger; taking the total lenders to 25 banks.
READ: UPDATE: Dangote announces impending sale of Dangote Flour Mills Plc to Olam
Recall, in a press release on June 18, 2020, Olam international said it secured a revolving sustainability-linked credit facility aggregating $250 million, which is linked to meeting key sustainability performance indicators, aligned with the three Purpose outcomes of the Company’s sustainability strategy. The KPIs will be tracked and reported by Olam’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability team, while Ernst & Young will perform procedures to independently assess the achievement of the KPIs.
However, the upsized facility of $1.975 billion and other facilities since 2018 which amount to $1.675 billion, brings the total consideration of the group’s credit facility to $3.65 billion.
Consumer Goods
Guinness’ parent company expects alcohol sales to improve as restaurants and bars gradually reopen
Diageo Plc expects a sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit compared to the first half of fiscal 2020.
The parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo Plc disclosed that it expects sales in July to December to improve, compared to the first six months of the year as bars and restaurants reopen following coronavirus lockdowns.
This was disclosed by the CEO of Diageo Plc, Ivan Menezes, in a press release by the company today.
Ivan Menezes said that Diageo has made a good start to the fiscal year 2021, with sequential improvement in the Group’s performance across all regions, driven by strong execution, robust demand in the off-trade channel, and the gradual re-opening of the on-trade channel in most markets.
READ: Guinness Nigeria Plc changes CEO again, now four in 5 years!!!
However, as the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and easing of government restrictions varies by region and market, the CEO expressed optimism in the US business, as it is performing strongly ahead of expectations, reflecting resilient consumer demand, as the spirits category continues to gain share within the total beverage alcohol market.
In Europe, off-trade demand remains robust, and the on-trade channel has largely re-opened with the easing of lockdown measures in most countries, although the risk of additional restrictions remains where infection rates are worsening.
READ ALSO: Nigerian consumers dispel Coca Cola’s fears as growth hits $3.76 billion
While speaking about the performance of Diageo’s subsidiaries operating outside of the U.S. and Europe, Mr. Menezes maintained a cautious stance; “the on-trade has also begun to re-open in Africa and other regions, and as such, we expect the pace of recovery in those markets to be more gradual, as travel retail continues to be severely impacted.”
(READ MORE: FG to facilitate removal of tax on minimum wage, as NLC suspends strike)
Outlook for the first half of the fiscal year 2021
On the outlook for the first half of the fiscal year 2021, Diageo Plc expects a sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit, compared to the second half of fiscal 2020, but organic net sales and margin dilution in the first half of the fiscal year 2021, is expected to be lower than the first half of the fiscal year 2020.
Menezes noted that the resilience of the Group’s business and trade segment in the current challenging operating environment is really impressive. Though recovery is uncertain in the near-term, he is confident in the company’s strategy, coupled with its long-term fundamentals, as enabling factor to emerge stronger.
READ: Guinness Nigeria boss reveals factors pulling company’s profit
Diageo products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world, it is a global leader in beverage alcohol, with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.
Diageo Overseas holdings limited, is the parent organization of Guinness Overseas Limited. Guinness Overseas Limited, as of 30 June 2020, owned 50.18% of the issued share capital of Guinness Nigeria Plc.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt Plc post N367 million post-tax loss in 2020 3M results
John Holt Plc released its 2021 3M results reporting a revenue of N214 million representing a 37.24% drop from the N 341 million revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the quarter was N139 million in 2020 compared to N158 million same period in 2019. –12.03% YoY The company reported a loss after tax The post John Holt Plc post N367 million post-tax loss in 2020 3M results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc post N512 million post-tax profits in 2020 9M results
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its 2020 9M results reporting a revenue of N6.45 billion representing a 28.94% rise from the N5.01 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the quarter was N382.19 million in 2020 compared to N259.73 million same period in 2019. +47.15% YoY The company reported a profit after The post Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc post N512 million post-tax profits in 2020 9M results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo
Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY The insurance firm also The post 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N2.23 billion representing a 9.42% drop from the N2.46 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N326.88 million in 2019 compared to N295.68 million in 2019. +10.55% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of The post Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Presco Plc post 83% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N23.91 billion representing a 21.22% growth from the N19.72 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N5.11 billion in 2019 compared to N6.81 billion in 2019. –24.95% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of N7.03 billion in The post Presco Plc post 83% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.