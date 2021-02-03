Corporate Press Releases
Tony Elumelu Foundation Seeks Africans for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme Application
…. world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs, is currently running applications on its TEFConnect digital platform (www.tefconnect.com) till March 31, 2021, for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. This year’s intervention prioritizes the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.
To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs, selected from the 2020 cohort. The Foundation will also open applications to an additional 2,400 young entrepreneurs in 2021, in collaboration with global partners.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Successful applicants receive a world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities. The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.
CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu stated, “The Tony Elumelu Foundation now more than ever is demonstrating our commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa’s long-term economic transformation. The pandemic has created challenges across the continent, but we know that with the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s tried and tested Programme, we can execute the largest Covid-19 economic recovery plan for African SMEs and break the cycle of poverty in Africa.”
The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year and has empowered to date, over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries. Prospective applicants should apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Analysing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Dollar Remittance Policy
Following CBN’s policy, WorldRemit was the first digital service to offer its customers the option of USD cash pickup in Nigeria.
For millions of Nigerian immigrants scattered across the globe, the CBN’s new policy on remittances would have great impacts on their family and friends who live back home in Nigeria and require these funds for daily activities. Recall that, on December 4th, 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a new policy that allows unhindered access to Diaspora remittances in Nigeria. Under the new rule, remittances would be paid cash in U.S. dollars or into a domiciliary (foreign currency) account at market rates. The apex bank instructed all International Money Transfer Organizations (IMTO) to deploy all the necessary tools to ensure compliance with the new directive.
The CBN also directed the closure of all naira ledger accounts by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to discourage the use of unsafe and unofficial channels, which have strengthened the diversion of remittance flows meant for Nigeria. A PwC report further explains that lots of remittances are unaccounted for due to increased dependance of informal methods that are less expensive and uncomplicated. The apex bank in its directive, also stipulated that “strict sanctions including withdrawal of operating licenses, shall be imposed on any individual and/or institutions found to be aiding, abetting, or directly contravening these guidelines”.
It’s been two months since the implementation of the new policy – most IMTO and banks have already begun remittance payouts in USD and at the forefront of championing USD payouts in Nigeria, we have seen IMTOs like WorldRemit, ensuring that its customers are adequately served. Following the announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), WorldRemit moved quickly to adopt the new requirements and was the first digital service to offer its customers the option of USD cash pickup in Nigeria. Its customers can continue to send money transfers quickly and securely to Nigeria via multiple payout methods such as bank accounts, cash pick up and airtime top-up.
The new CBN directive is expected to boost remittance inflows and foster an environment that would enable a faster, cheaper, and more convenient flow of remittances back to Nigeria and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stressed that this new policy will provide more liquidity for the country’s foreign exchange market.
When the announcement of the new policy was made, analysts pondered on why it had taken so long for the CBN to implement remittances in foreign currency. A few others questioned why recipients are not given the opportunity to decide what currency they would want to be paid in. Others commended the move by the CBN citing that availability of USD will ensure that their friends and family get the exact value of remittances in dollars, thereby lowering the unnecessary pressure on the naira. They say the policy will in turn cause a reduction in exchange rate. However, the availability of foreign currency for USD payouts has also become a concern for many senders and recipients. To ensure that recipients receive funds when due, digital remittance platforms such as WorldRemit are broadening their partner networks.
This IMTO, has one of the largest bank payout network for transfers to USD bank accounts in Nigeria, which includes Access Bank, FirstBank, Fidelity, GT Bank, UBA and FCMB, with ongoing plans for further expansion. Cash pickup in USD is also available from the following banks: Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, FCMB, Zenith Bank and Union Bank. The Central Bank has also directed that all remittances must be collected with a valid means of identification and WorldRemit has also advised recipients to present both numbers along with their ID at cash collection points.
Nigeria is the largest remittance market in Sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for over 50+% of both Africa-to-Africa and global to Africa remittances, according to a World Bank report. In 2019, remittance inflows to Nigeria were worth $23.8 billion; Ghana, $3.5 billion; and Kenya, $2.8 billion. Also, according to the World Bank, sub-Saharan Africa is the most expensive place in the world to send money with remittances charges as high as 20% in some regions.
Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in consumer behavior towards remittances – people now want digital services that offer cost-effective prices. Transfer fees to Nigeria cost zero fees when using the WorldRemit platform, an incentive that began on the brand’s celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day in 2020. Safety of funds transferred to Nigeria are also guaranteed as the international payments company launched its Transfer Tracker app last year to customers – who can now track their funds until the point of receipt.
It is hoped that remittances will continue to be of strong economic value to Nigeria despite the harmful effects of the pandemic.
Corporate Press Releases
Tony Elumelu Foundation announces three senior executive appointments
Female appointments demonstrate leadership as a global champion for gender inclusion and equality.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the leading philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs, has announced three senior executive appointments, effective February 1, 2021. This follows the launch of the 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, on www.TEFConnect.com, which this year prioritises the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises and young African entrepreneurs, following the disruptive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which marked ten years of impact in 2020, has trained, has mentored and funded over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries, through the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, and provides capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1 million Africans through its digital networking platform, TEFConnect.
Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, stated “We are extremely pleased with these appointments. Somachi Chris-Asoluka becomes Director, Partnerships and Communications, from her prior role as Head of Policy and Partnerships. Titilope Akinola, who is now Director of Operations, served as head of our platform, TEFConnect, Africa’s leading digital hub for entrepreneurs; and Nkem Onwudiwe, who newly joins our Marketing and Corporate Communications team, brings formidable corporate experience, across digital marketing, content creation, PR and strategy.”
“It is particularly encouraging to see women at the forefront, demonstrating expertise in their fields and highlighting impeccable drive to succeed not just for their benefit but for ours, collectively, as Africans. With their proven track record, and enormous passion, I have no doubt that they will greatly impact the work that we do towards the development of Africa”.
Since 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has addressed key challenges faced by entrepreneurs in Africa, including lack of access to funding, mentoring, training and creating valuable networking opportunities on a global scale. The Foundation is increasingly sharing its unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa, through partnerships with institutions such as the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other global development agencies. Beneficiaries receive $5,000 non-refundable seed capital and skilled support as they grow, expand their businesses, and contribute to the creation of more jobs in Africa.
TEF’s work is inspired by our founder’s economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the African continent. To address the unique challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, lift people out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation will empower over 3,000 young African entrepreneurs in 2021. Prospective applicants should apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Access Bank’s W Initiative & Lagos State Government to empower female entrepreneurs
The “LSETF- W Initiative loan” is a financing scheme for female traders/MSME’s operating in Lagos state regardless of their state of origin.
Female entrepreneurs now have more reasons to smile and succeed with a discounted financing solution known as the “LSETF-W Initiative Loan” specially created by the Access Bank W Initiative program in partnership with the Lagos State Employee Trust Fund (LSETF) to provide low-interest loans for female businesses to flourish in the state.
The “LSETF- W Initiative loan” is a financing scheme for female traders/MSME’s operating in Lagos state regardless of their state of origin. This means applications from non-indigenes who are resident in Lagos and own at least 50% ownership in either start-ups, micro-enterprises, or small and medium enterprises will be accepted for consideration.
Speaking on the scheme, Teju Abisoye, Executive Secretary-LSETF, commended the efforts of Access Bank’s W Initiative for collaborating with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) on this laudable funding scheme. She says “The LSETF was set up in 2016 to address unemployment in Lagos State. It does this strategically by providing affordable financing to MSMEs in the State to increase their productivity and expand in such a way that they can employ more people. With the LSETF-W Initiative loan, we will not only be able to tackle financing gaps for female businesses but also make it affordable for them to thrive in the state”.
Ayona Trimnell, Group Head- W Initiative, Access Bank Plc., expressed her delight on the launch of this special intervention fund by LSETF and Access Bank. She said “many individuals especially women have encountered challenges in doing business which includes limited access to funding. This funding challenge has deepened with the pressure of the pandemic situation on the economy. Our response to this plight is to make available the LSETF- W Initiative loan which is rightly positioned to tick all the boxes for our female entrepreneurs. The LSETF-W Initiative loan is highly competitive at 10% per annum, requires no collateral (fixed property), and can be repaid over a period of 24 months”.
“This is an amazing opportunity for women-led businesses and we can’t wait to support over 4,000 female businesses with this fund. Interested applicants can apply through the LSETF loan portal via apply.lsetf.ng” she concluded.
There is so much more Access Bank is offering MSMEs which include business support services, digital payment solutions etc. Ayodele Olojede, Group Head Emerging Business, Access Bank Plc., shares her thoughts on what female entrepreneurs can enjoy in addition to this fund.
“We understand the nitty-gritty of doing business which goes beyond just having capital hence, many businesses require proper structure, online presence, mentors, access to market and networking opportunities to survive in the first 5 years of business operations. Access Bank desires to take the pressure off you in so many ways to enable you grow and succeed in your desired business path”.
Access Bank is a one-stop-shop for exciting offers on free trainings, business clinics, discounted website support services, registration services, verified payment links, discounted professional advisory services on bookkeeping, taxation, legal needs and so much more.