Zenith Bank emerges Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking brand
Zenith Bank Plc. has again emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2021. For the fourth consecutive year, Zenith Bank has been ranked as the number one banking brand in Nigeria with a brand value of $275 million, moving up two places from 392 in 2020 to 390 in the 2021 global ranking of banks. Notably, Zenith Bank is the only Nigerian bank among the first 400 banks in the global ranking.
The ranking was published in the February 2021 edition of The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group in conjunction with London-based Brand Finance. According to the publication, brand value is the licensing rate that a third-party would need to pay to use the bank’s brand.
Commenting on the latest ranking, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said that: “this ranking is a further affirmation of the bank’s resilience given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic”. He added that “Zenith Bank remains committed to sustaining the superior performance which has earned it this recognition as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking Brand, thus building on the legacy of its visionary Founder and Chairman, Mr. Jim Ovia, CON, whose pioneering and foundational role in building the structures and laying the foundation ensured an enduring and very successful institution.
Zenith Bank places a premium on its core business strategy anchored on People, Technology and Service, to create value for its numerous clientele. With a team of dedicated professionals, the bank leverages its robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to provide cutting-edge solutions and products through its network of branches and electronic/digital channels.
Zenith Bank’s emergence as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria is coming on the heels of several awards and recognitions in 2020 for its track record of excellent performance. Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2020 by the Ethical Boardroom. Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine “Top 500 Banking Brands 2020” and Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2020 Top 1000 World Banks” Ranking by The Banker Magazine. Similarly, the bank was recognised as Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Retail Bank of the year at the 2020 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards, and Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being as well as Best Company in Promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards 2020.
The Residences at Secret Bay is the New Gold Standard for Citizenship By Investment Opportunities
The programme offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, a 90-day path to citizenship, and much more.
The Residences at Secret Bay, the six-star all-villa resort in Dominica, the Caribbean’s “Nature Island,” which earlier this year reported 27% of their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 came from Africa, is earning the attention of Nigerians who seek second citizenship, global mobility and an astute investment for themselves and their families. The gold standard in CBI programmes, The Residences offers all this, along with a completed product with a proven financial performance, a competitive exit strategy and a robust market for resale.
“As the world faces unprecedented challenges, The Residences at Secret Bay provides Nigerians and their families with a reliable investment opportunity pegged to the U.S. dollar,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “As our resort has now been operating for almost ten years, and as we continue to grow from strength to strength, we are eager to engage Nigerian investors with an opportunity for wealth diversification and financial security while giving themselves and their children greater possibility and future mobility.”
Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship, especially for African buyers who can obtain a second passport for their entire family. The programme offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 countries, a 90-day path to citizenship, low minimum investment outlay, no mandatory travel or residency, lifetime citizenship for families, and high quality of life for health, environment, political climate and tax regime giving Africans access to the luxury of a Golden Passport or Plan B.
In a recent webinar, Dominica Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said, “in terms of the number of countries that Nigerian citizens can enter with a Nigerian passport compared to Dominica, [there] is about [a] two hundred percent difference. Even countries where you need to apply for visas, we have almost a hundred percent success rate.” Further, in another recent webinar, when asked about The Residences at Secret Bay, Prime Minister Skerrit said, “[Secret Bay] will enhance the integrity of our [CBI] program. [Gregor Nassief’s] project is centered around the protection and the conservation of the environment. I would say to anyone who is listening to me that investing in Secret Bay, you can be assured of your investment. You can be assured of a return on your investment. It is a project that cannot be compared to any other in the Caribbean.”
The Residences recently reached near sell out of Phase 1 built product and launched Phase 2, which includes four new Hillside Ti-Fèy Villas. Designed to complement, not compromise, the land, the newest phase of Nassief’s vision to create a first-of-its-kind boutique and six-star serviced vacation home experience in the Caribbean.
Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Financial Times as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship.’ Further, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.
The awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences, which was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, has also recently been recognised by such global publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.
To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].
Premium, ARM, Stanbic Pensions lead in returns, unit price on active contributors’ fund
…as Stanbic, ARM, PAL lead in retiree fund
Premium Pension Limited, ARM Pension Limited and Stanbic IBTC Pension have continued to show leadership in the country’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in terms of returns to contributors as well as in unit price of active contributors called Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Fund 11.
RSA Fund II is also called default fund for all Active Contributors who are below 50 years of age.
Analysis of the performance of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) from data obtained in the industry shows that Premium Pension’s cumulative returns since inception was 433.75 percent, above industry average of top eight PFAs of 368.45 percent; while the unit price as at year-end 2020 was 5,3375.
ARM came second with 404.06 percent cumulative returns since inception, also above average of 368.45 percent and unit price of 5.0406 at the end of 2020, while Stanbic came third with 392.42 percent and 4.9242 unit price.
Other PFAs according to the order of performance includes FCMB Pension, PAL pension, TRUSTFUND pension, Leadway Pension and Sigma Pension.
On the RSA Fund IV, that is retiree fund, Stanbic IBTC Pension, ARM Pension and PAL Pension led in retiree fund otherwise called RSA Fund IV. RSA FUND IV is also called Fund for Retirees only. That is people who are already retired and collecting their pension from the PFAs on monthly basis.
Stanbic Pension is leading with 374.09 percent cumulative returns since inception with a unit price of 4.7409, followed by ARM Pension with 323.49 percent cumulative returns and unit price 4.2349, while PAL Pension came third with 295.51 percent cumulative returns and unit price of 3.9551.
Other PFA on order of performance in Fund IV, that is retiree fund includes Leadway Pension, Premium Pension, FCMB Pension, SIGMA Pension and TRUSTFUND Pension.
The objectives of the CPS is to ensure that every person who worked in either the public Service of the Federation, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local government or the Private Sector receives his retirement benefits as and when due; and to assist improvident individuals by ensuring that they save in order to cater for their livelihood during old age.
NIN registration takes off at Globacom’s service centers
Globacom commenced the enrolment exercise following the license it secured from NIMC to cover NIN enrolment for all eligible Nigerians.
Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced the commencement of National Identification Number (NIN) registration in its retail outlets across the country.
According to the announcement released on Friday in Lagos, Globacom commenced the enrolment exercise following the license it secured from Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to cover NIN enrolment for all eligible Nigerians.
The company also stated its support for Government’s efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry and reiterated its commitment to ensuring customers have uninterrupted experience on its network.
“We have deployed devices aligned with NIMC standards across several Gloworld outlets and are making immediate arrangements for our other centres across the country to commence. Our objective is to create more opportunities for Nigerians who are yet to enroll for their NIN to do so more conveniently,” the statement read.
Glo subscribers who already have their NIN but are yet to link them with their mobile numbers can do so by simply texting their NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial *109# to submit their NIN. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.
For further enquiries, Glo urged subscribers to contact its customer contact channels or to visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin