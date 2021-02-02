IGP orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26, 2021.

This follows the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of government to ensure full enforcement of the regulations in public places.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.

READ:

What the Inspector General of Police is saying

The statement from the Nigeria Police Force partly reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Assistant Inspectors OF Police in the seventeen zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January 2021.

“They are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).”

The statement notes that some of the public places that the enforcement will be carried out include places of worship, workplaces and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, and so on, in addition to general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face masks.

READ:

The IGP, while pointing out that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the pandemic, has placed additional responsibilities on the general public, he called on the public to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all.

Adamu however, cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.

He urged them to be firm and professional while remaining polite, civil, and respectful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

READ:

What you should know

It can be recalled that a few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.

The law, which is in 5 parts, includes; Restrictions on Gatherings, Operations of Public Places, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offences and Penalties, Enforcement and Application, Interpretation and Citation.

However, the Presidency has expressed worries over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Covid-19 regulations.