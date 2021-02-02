Commodities
Oil prices up, Saudi Aramco says energy demand will soon return to pre-COVID-19 era
The world’s leading oil giant, Saudi Aramco, has predicted that energy demand will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in 2021.
Crude oil prices rallied to their highest level in more than two weeks, as expectations strengthened on energy demand picking up globally.
At the time of writing this report, the British based oil contract, Brent crude, rallied by 0.78% to trade at $56.77 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.80% to trade at $53.98 a barrel.
The world's leading oil giant, Saudi Aramco, has predicted that energy demand will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in 2021, adding that it is confident the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is now in sight.
What you must know: Saudi Aramco is the national energy company of Saudi Arabia and the most valuable energy company. It produces five grades of crude oil and natural gas liquids.
- It also produces refined energy products that include liquefied petroleum gas, ethanol, naphtha, and other products.
- It exports about 75% of its crude oil to foreign markets, most often with its oil tankers. Saudi Aramco has access to crude oil reserves of about 260 billion barrels, the largest in the world.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key drivers that gave oil prices the needed boost to stay relatively higher:
“And with the JMMC unlikely to signal any need to rock the boat, price planks are all in place with the street awaiting word on the US stimulus deal for the next bullish impulse.
“With the week dominated on the supply headline front with JMMC on tap, OPEC+ didn’t disappoint as the production group’s compliance level turned more than a few oil traders’ heads on a swivel overnight.
“Oil rallied as OPEC+ production compliance, ringing in at 99 % helped lift prices even in the face of a stronger US dollar. Demand in the physical market has been the driver of a strong front of the curve.”
What to expect: Oil traders are now anticipating that downside risk on oil prices remains limited unless there is a material change in expectations for the duration of the pandemic’s impact on demand.
Commodities
WallStreetBets initiate silver’s biggest jump since 2013
Silver futures gained as much as 8% shortly after the futures market opened on Monday, marking the biggest rise in the futures since at least 2013.
Silver prices rallied at record levels in Monday’s trading session, fueled by a wave of fresh enthusiasm from WallStreetBets traders.
Silver futures gained as much as 8% shortly after the futures market opened on Monday, marking the biggest rise in the futures since at least 2013.
What you must know
The white shiny metal’s contracts last traded up 6.75% at $28.777.
Silver is bouncing so high after users on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum posted about executing a “short squeeze” similar to ones attributed with triggering recent gains in other stocks popular on the internet.
- The group tagged as the Wallstreetbets is a longstanding subreddit channel founded in 2012, where many Reddit users discuss highly speculative trading strategies and ideas.
- The group had caused huge disruption to financial markets in the previous week, especially among institutional investors like Melvin Capital who recently recapitalized its fund amid its losing positions at Gamestop.
What this means: A short squeeze occurs when a significant amount of investors look to cover short positions by buying at the same time. Such buying pressure pushes the asset’s price in review higher, making investors sell such positions at a record pace in order to cover their positions, which sends the shares spiraling higher in a usual way.
The co-founder of Gemini, an American Crypto Exchange, Cameron Winklevoss recently spoke on the impact a silver squeeze had.
“The ramifications of a silver squeeze cannot be underestimated. If it’s exposed that there are more paper claims on silver than actual silver, not only would the payoff be enormous, but gold would be next. Bitcoin fixes this.”
The ramifications of a #silversqueeze cannot be underestimated. If it’s exposed that there are more paper claims on silver than actual silver, not only would payoff be enormous, but gold would be next. #Bitcoin fixes this.
— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 31, 2021
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave critical insights on silver’s recent price action.
“Silver closed at 27.00 on Friday and opened at 28.00/10 today. It then traded up to a handful of prints at 29.00. The futures market was so overwhelmed that it froze up a few times.
“The effort appears aimed at futures for delivery, resulting in exponentially higher EFPs (greater contango) with the market then countering by selling spot and buying futures to move deliveries out into the future.”
Commodities
New year, same OPEC and its effect on oil prices
Some OPEC members continue to argue that increasing production in the face of weak demand could cause prices to drop.
There’s a quip I heard recently where someone asked “why did 2020 feel like a losing year, and the answer was because 20-twenty-won (2021). It appears 2021 looks like a winning year for OPEC and her allies as prices have rallied to the highs last seen since February 2020.
This comes as Saudi Arabia shocked the oil markets a week ago by cutting their output significantly amid concerns that new coronavirus lockdowns will hit demand. This generous offer pushed Oil prices nearly five percent.
The news Saudi Arabia would make voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March was a big brother move by Saudi Arabia as most producers were disgruntled with reducing output amidst their respective economies. In a form of encouragement to other members, these cuts would encourage most producers from the group consisting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to help stabilize the markets. Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets described the move as “the cherry on the cake and the happy hour for the oil markets.”
But what makes the move very surprising was the deadlock that followed OPEC+ talks before Saudi acted. Russia and Kazakhstan, the + IN OPEC+ will be given the license to produce more oil over the coming months under the new deal. Albeit, the confusion in OPEC policies. On what premise are Russia and Kazakhstan given these special quotas? This is probably Saudi Arabia trying to avoid any rift like what we experienced in 2020.
The Saudi Minister said “We did not ask any country to come forward and do any cuts, we do this to support our economy and the economies of our fellow producers”
“It is indeed quite shocking that Riyadh is proposing to cut its output, as it could effectively mean that it is willing to forego market share,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Head of oil market research at Rystad Energy. The big brother role Saudi plays shows why Saudi Arabia is more than making up for Russia and Kazakhstan as they both increase output.
OPEC initially failed to agree on production levels for February during a meeting early this year. But new variants of the coronavirus look to be more transmissible and have been detected in many of the world’s biggest economies, raising fears that governments have to act faster. 2.2 million people have died from the coronavirus and over 100 million people have been affected. Given the concerns with the vaccine effectiveness, distribution, right to dosage, fear about the vaccines, and accessibility especially in Europe, the pandemic may stay much longer.
From the last meeting, most countries in the OPEC+ group supported rolling over production levels from January, but rebel Russia favored another increase of 500,000 barrels per day, according to reports from an OPEC source to CNN Business.
Now let’s analyze both parties. Here we have the Saudi Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz urged who was, telling delegates that the “level of uncertainty in the world remains high,” and that a new wave of restrictions on activity could harm demand for transportation fuels.
“I urge you today not to take for granted the progress we have made as a group over the past year,” the prince said in his opening remarks. “Do not put at risk all that we have achieved for the sake of an instant, but illusory, benefit.”
On the other side of the divide, we have the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak who was pushing for an increase of 500,000 barrels per day in February, according to comments reported by Reuters.
Clearly, the OPEC+ group still has divides amongst them. Although all parties come to a consensus at the end, it still shows there are cracks. The last time the group splintered, back in March, a brief but intense battle for market share ensued between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent oil prices crashing.
Now, increasing production in the face of weak demand could cause prices to drop. But some of the group’s producers are worried about giving up market share to rivals including US shale producers.
What then is OPEC’s strategy for dominating market share?
The dilemma persists because of two things. Does OPEC over flood the market and crash prices which ultimately ruins the profitability of shale producers? The disadvantage of that is countries that have revenue solely dependent on oil will suffer immensely. Will it be for the greater good? It just might be futile as shale producers can find CAPEX (capital expenditure) to run their companies. In the next few years, let’s see what happens with OPEC and how everything would play out.
Commodities
Oil prices pump up in January with gains of more than 7%
Oil prices settled lower for the second straight week on fears that energy demand might face challenges.
Oil prices ended the month of January with gains of more than 7% which was partly triggered by Saudi Arabia’s commitment to implementing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day, starting next month.
What you should know: U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures, based on the front-month contract close on Dec. 31, posted a climb of about 7.6% for the month of January, by settling at $52.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
- However, oil prices settled lower for the second straight week on fears that energy demand might face challenges.
- This is due to the continued threat of new COVID-19 variants prolonging the pandemic that has negatively disrupted global financial markets at unprecedented levels.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave critical insights on macros influencing oil prices.
“Given the delay in vaccine rollouts, we may be getting the next round of lockdowns very soon, judging by Merkel’s recent “the pandemic has slipped out of control” comment.
“And throw China’s lunar new year mobility clampdown into the mix, things don’t look great.
“I want to say this week’s (oil) inventory draws have us headed in the right direction.”
What to expect: In spite of oil’s impressive gains in the first month of 2021, negative market sentiment (rising COVID-19 caseloads) is far too strong for oil to sustain any rally until the vaccine distribution channels get fixed.