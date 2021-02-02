Cryptocurrency
Meet Bittle: The Cryptocurrency brand empowering people with ‘Shared Prosperity’
Bittle is relentless about empowering people through a reliable bitcoin to naira business.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Nigeria’s grim reality into a state of near-bleakness. In the wake of the pandemic, unemployment hit an all-time high of 27% with many businesses laying off their staff, sending them back to an already overcrowded labor market. What this means is that the percentage of the country’s population that is productively engaged is not enough to drive the economy.
Prior to the pandemic, Nigeria has been a country struggling with dual reality. A country blessed with so many mineral resources yet one of the poorest in the world. More than a dozen Nigerians are among the world’s richest, including the famous Aliko Dangote, who happens to be the richest black man alive. Yet, more than two-thirds of the population live on less than a dollar per day. Nigeria is truly two sides of a coin, two worlds in one.
Amidst this chaos and economic calamity enters bitcoin; the first and most successful cryptocurrency created in 2010 by Satoshi Nakamoto. From undeniable facts, Bitcoin is helping thousands of Nigerians to overcome poverty and attain financial freedom despite the scourge of a dwindling economy. The fast-spreading adoption of bitcoin in the past five years by Nigerians is predicated on the consistent devaluation faced by naira and the staggering economy of the country. Because of this, it was an easy decision for Nigerians who are risk-inclined to stake their investment on bitcoin, leading to mass adoption that keeps growing with every tick of the clock.
This explosive growth, if spelled out in numbers, means the following:
- Annual growth of 19% in the number of bitcoins traded in Nigeria.
- Since 2015, over 60,000 Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria with a total worth of $566m
- Over N12 billion worth of bitcoin is traded every day in Nigeria which led to the birth of the bitcoin exchange business: an industry with a market value of $350 million in 2020.
These facts and more are why Bittle was created; to empower enterprising Nigerians with simple and accessible cryptocurrency solutions using the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ Unlike other cryptocurrency exchange, Bittle is driven by a passion to help people own a bitcoin to naira exchange without stress, cash or experience.
“The bitcoin exchange business in Nigeria is a big and growing market (current market value of about $560m). At Bittle, our mission is to help anyone take their share of this bitcoin cake. Therefore, we made Bittle so simple and accessible so that anyone without prior experience of cryptocurrency can own a bitcoin to naira business and make lots of money. With the negative effect of the pandemic on people’s income, anyone who needs a side business to support his earnings will find Bittle a perfect choice,” Ejovwoke, the CEO of Bittle explained.
The traction Bittle has had in less than one year of commencement is a testament to its mission. With a current merchant base of 3,000 members and an average weekly payout of $10,000, Bittle is leading the way with an empathy-driven business model that makes people beneficiaries of their “shared prosperity” mantra. Ejovwoke gave more insight on the purpose that drives this intentional stand.
“When you do transactions with other exchanges, you get nothing in return. Some even delay payments coupled with bad customer service. However, Bittle is changing the game. We are relentless about solving the problem of poverty and helping people to become financially empowered through a reliable bitcoin to naira business they can even start for free. We believe in the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ because we are a human-first company. We operate from a position of abundance and our desire is to see every human with an enterprising spirit take their share of the bitcoin prosperity.”
Ejovwoke Enakirerhi gave us a peep into what it was like moving into uncharted waters of the cryptocurrency market when the pandemic hit, and the company lost a major share of its businesses.
“Looking back to March 2020 when the lockdown was announced, it was really a bleak period in the history of our company. The lockdown met us unprepared, but despite this, I and my team pulled ourselves together. After some days of research and brainstorming, we came up with Bittle as our flagship product in the cryptocurrency market. The energy the team brought to bear was insane. We pushed the MVP out and in less than 4 months, we had over 1,000 merchants monthly transactions of about $300,000. Currently, we have over 3,000 merchants and an average weekly payout of $10,000 to our merchants. Our goal is to increase this to $100,000 in the year 2021.”
Bitcoin posts highest monthly transfers ever
More than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving Bitcoin – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin’s history.
With strong buying pressure sighted at the flagship crypto market the number of large entities, crypto traders, and retail owners, have increased sporadically.
Data retrieved from Glassnode an advanced crypto analytic firm revealed In January 2021, more than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving $BTC – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin’s history to date Chart with an upwards trend.
Metric Description: The number of unique addresses that were active in the network either as a sender or receiver. Only addresses that were active in successful transactions are counted.
#Bitcoin network activity at ATH.
In January, more than 22.3 million unique addresses were active in the network sending or receiving $BTC – the highest monthly number in Bitcoin's history to date 📈
At the time of drafting this report, the flagship crypto asset traded at $33,928.72 with a daily trading volume of $61.2 billion. Bitcoin is up 0.98% for the day. Bitcoin now has a market value of about $631.6 billion.
What you should know: Despite failing to break through its lifetime high price level of $42,000 resistance sighted last month, The most popular crypto asset had stayed within the price range of $30,000-$38,000 for some time now.
- It’s important to note that when the world’s most popular crypto makes a new high, traders expect some form of correction, that’s why there is a significant amount of market volatility as sellers and buyers try to take hold.
- Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.
- Also, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HOLDers meaning though Bitcoin seems to be in its first great consolidation of the 2021 bull market, however, crypto experts anticipate Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle amid prevailing price correction in play.
The momentum in the BTC market has been gaining steady pace since a report released by America’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase, showed Bitcoin as a store of value asset.
“Though the [bitcoin] bubble collapsed as dramatically as it inflated, bitcoin has rarely traded below the cost of production, including the very disorderly conditions that prevailed in March,” said JP Morgan experts in a report led by the head of U.S. interest rate derivatives strategy, Joshua Younger and cross-asset research analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
XRP suffers biggest daily percentage loss since December 23, 2020
XRP traded at $0.3816 during the second trading session of the week, down 30.91% for the day.
XRP bulls seem to be out of gas, amid the bullish trend prevailing relatively in the crypto market.
XRP traded at $0.3816 during the second trading session of the week, down 30.91% for the day. It was its biggest daily percentage loss since December 23, 2020.
- Such a price plunge pushed the fourth most valuable crypto down to around $17.2 billion or 1.71% of the total crypto market value. At its highest price level of XRP, its valuation was worth around $31.6 billion.
- XRP is currently trading at around $0.34132 to $0.39409 for the day.
- Over the week, XRP saw its value surging by 40.31%. The volume of XRP traded for the day, to the time of writing this report stood at $35.6 Billion or 22.28% of the total volume of all cryptos.
What this means: The crypto asset has been losing value at record levels on reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
Recall, XRP had earlier surpassed its arch-rival, Polkadot, amid strong buying pressure from an army of relatively young traders on Reddit.
What you should know: XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Investors are growingly hoarding Bitcoin
Bitcoin Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,348,226.622 BTC.
The recent high buying pressure in the world’s most popular crypto asset by some leading financial brands and many retail investors has given some traders and investors incentives to start hoarding Bitcoins.
Taking a critical look at the number of bitcoins at crypto exchanges via Glassnode analytics, Nairametrics found out that the balance of bitcoin on exchanges just reached a 2 year low, despite Bitcoin’s recent prices relatively gaining significant value since the third halving, meaning a growing number of investors are unwilling to sell their ‘digital gold’ assets.
- Bitcoin Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,348,226.622 BTC
- The previous 2-year low of 2,349,268.661 BTC was observed on 02 January 2021
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,348,226.622 BTC
Previous 2-year low of 2,349,268.661 BTC was observed on 02 January 2021
Metric Description: The total amount of coins held on exchange addresses. Note that exchange metrics are based on our labeled data of exchange addresses that we constantly keep updating, as well as data science techniques and statistical information that changes over time.
Therefore these metrics are mutable – the data is stable, but especially most recent data points are subject to slight fluctuations as time progresses.
What this means: The world’s most intelligent investors are buying into Bitcoins at record levels for wealth preservation amid an era of significant quantitative easing by global central banks.
Tyler Winklevoss had earlier expressed why the inflationary properties of fiat currencies had led a mass exodus of investors from fiat currencies into the crypto market;
“That’s why so many investors have fled to bitcoin … because it’s unclear how the greenback gets off this track of unprecedented quantitative easing programs from the U.S Federal Reserve and what it’s actually going to be worth in the future if anything at all,” Winklevoss said.