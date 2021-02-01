Unilever Nigeria appoints Michael Ikpoki as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Michael Ikpoki as an Independent non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2021.

This information was disclosed by the leading FMCG company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

The note partly reads: “This is to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange and our esteemed shareholders of the appointment of Mr Michael Ikpoki as an Independent non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2021.”

Ikpoki is an accomplished Multinational Business Executive and leader, a lawyer by training, with over twenty-four (24) years relevant African Telecommunications Industry Experience comprising of public sector experience in a National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Nigerian Communications Commission), business management experience in the MTN Group and telecommunications/ICT Advisory and Consulting experience in Africa.

He is said to have demonstrated proven capability in successfully managing and growing telecommunications operations in some of the largest economies in Africa during his tenures as CEO of MTN Ghana and CEO of MTN Nigeria respectively between 2011 and 2015.