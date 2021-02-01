Lagos extends work-from-home directive to public servants

The Lagos State Government has extended the work-from-home directive to all state public servants on Grade levels 14 and below from Monday, February 1, 2021 to Friday, February 26, 2021.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, via a statement issued on Sunday evening.

According to him, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, took the decision based on pockets of Coronavirus infections observed among public servants in the state.

Muri-Okunola stated that the directive is in line with the Presidential Order on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations, which states inter-alia that:

“A physical distance of at least two metres shall be maintained at all times between persons,” and that “no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50% capacity of the space,” he said.

He advised staff to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and water, as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

Muri-Okunola reiterated that the directive excluded essential duty staff, first responders, as well as officers saddled with assignments in the weekly duty rosters of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He added that all accounting officers were to ensure strict adherence to all directives aimed at guaranteeing physical distancing in the workplace.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has extended the work from home directive to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 1st February to Friday, 26th February, 2021.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @HMOKUNOLA1 @gbenga_omo #Covid19LASG pic.twitter.com/9h5Q3wTyMK — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 31, 2021

