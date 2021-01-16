Covid-19: Lagos further extends work-from-home-order for civil servants

The Lagos State Government has announced a further extension of the work-from-home order to all state public servants on Grade Level 14 and below from Monday, January 18, 2021, to Monday, February 1, 2021.

This additional measure is to help curtail the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by the Head of Service in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the directive given by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, excludes staff on essential duty as well as first responders.

The statement partly reads, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 18th January 2021, to Monday, 1st February 2021, to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitizers.”

Going further, Muri-Okunola also stated that the weekly duty rosters should be maintained for effective service delivery by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.

What you should know

It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government had earlier directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, with the exception of emergency workers and first responders to work from home for a period of 2 weeks, with effect from December 21, 2020.

The measure was to help curb the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was further extended about 2 weeks ago to Monday, January 18, 2021.