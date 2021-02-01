Obituaries
Ex-Minister of Information, Tony Momoh is dead
Momoh, 81, died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.
A former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Tony Momoh, 81, has died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence in Abuja.
This was confirmed by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, via his Twitter handle.
Atiku described late Momoh as a good man and an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness.
He tweeted, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.
“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”
A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/7tWpSZTz3S
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 1, 2021
What you should know about Momoh
- He was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, between September 1986 and 1990. Momoh was also the Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.
- He was schooled at Government School Auchi, Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos, and the Nigerian Law School.
- Tony Momoh was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi, Edo State. His father had about 48 wives and 257 children between 1903 and 1944.
Veteran talk-show host, Larry King dies at 87
Legendary longtime CNN talk show host, Larry King is dead.
Larry King, the multiple award-winning TV and radio host has died at the age of 87.
King who had a long-running show on CNN, Larry King Live was a household name for his many interviews with political leaders, celebrities and newsmakers.
King’s death was announced on his official Twitter handle stating that he passed on Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, USA.
The statement read in part:
“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”
— Larry King (@kingsthings) January 23, 2021
The statement did not however, reveal the cause of death, but sources say King was hospitalised for COVID-19 in early January.
Since the news broke, friends, colleagues and admirers have taken to different social networks to express their sadness and condole with the family of the celebrated broadcaster.
What you should know about Larry King
- King rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, on the commercial network Mutual Broadcasting System.
- He hosted the Larry King Live on CNN for 25 years, between 1985 and 2010, carrying out more than 30,000 interviews, including every sitting president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama.
- King also wrote a column for the USA Today newspaper for over 20 years.
- After leaving CNN, King hosted another programme, Larry King Now, broadcast on Hulu and RT, Russia’s state-controlled international broadcaster.
Update: Former Military Administrator of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu is dead
A former Military Administrator of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu has passed on.
A former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo states and a Chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd), is reportedly dead.
The 78-year-old retired Naval Officer and businessman was said to have died in a hospital on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.
According to reports, the sad development was confirmed by a source who worked closely with him at his Victoria Island Lagos office, used as a meeting point for Ndigbo in Lagos.
Kanu was highly respected and revered for his kindness as well as the development he attracted to his community, Ugwunta in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.
What you should know
Retired Real Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu was a highly respected member of NADECO, the pro-democracy group, which fought for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993, presidential election which was believed to have been won by the late Moshood Abiola.
He was also among the eminent Nigerians, who signed an ultimatum calling on General Sani Abacha regime to revalidate Abiola’s mandate and hand over power which brought about one of the most vicious crackdowns by a regime in peacetime Nigeria.
The late Kanu was the chairman of NADECO’s Action Committee, which organised and participated in protest marches and public sensitisation activities.
During his distinguished military career, he was appointed by late General Murtala Mohammed in 1975 into the Supreme Military Council (SMC), the highest decision making organ of the then military government. He also served as military governor of old Imo State and later as military governor of Lagos State
Zenith Bank Plc announces death of its Director, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe
Zenith Bank Plc has expressed its condolence to the family of the late professor Ibidapo-Obe.
Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the demise of one of its Directors, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe (OFR).
The disclosure is contained in a press release issued by the financial giant to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, seen by Nairametrics. The board and management of the bank expressed their condolence and prayed that God grants his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
What you should know
- According to the press release, the late professor was a distinguished scholar of Systems Engineering and a past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.
- He joined the board of the bank on February 24, 2016 as an Independent Non-Executive Director and served in various committees of the board where he distinguished himself.
- The Professor was born on 5 July 1949, and died 3 January 2021, aged 71 years.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent developments, excerpts of the press release by the bank reads:
- “We write to notify the investing public of the demise of our esteemed Director, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe OFR. On behalf of the Board and Management of the bank, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and pray for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.’’
