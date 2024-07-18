Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the sacrifices of members of the House of Representatives as they decided to reduce their salaries by 50% for six months as a demonstration of solidarity and shared sacrifice with the Nigerian people who are currently experiencing economic challenges and food insecurity.

He emphasizes that this is merely a drop in the ocean of Nigeria’s fiscal challenges.

In a statement on his X account, the ex-vice president stressed that the core issue lies within the allowances of lawmakers and government officials, not their salaries.

Atiku expressed concerns over the much-trumpeted implementation of the Oronsaye Report, noting the ballooning of MDAs with the attendant cost implications.

He argued that there’s too much wastage and prioritisation of non-essential expenditures in government.

According to him, what is desirable is an across-the-board cut in expenses, stressing that Nigeria can no longer afford to borrow money to fund continued irresponsibility in government.

‘’The sacrifice of members of the House of Representatives is commendable. But it is a drop in the ocean. The demons are in the allowances and not the salaries of lawmakers and government officials in general. Whatever happened to the much-trumpeted implementation of the Oronsaye Report? Recently, the ballooning of MDAs with the attendant cost implications has been observed. There’s too much wastage and prioritisation of non-essential expenditures. What is desirable is an across the board cut in expenses. We can no longer afford to borrow money to fund continued irresponsibility in government.”

The Oronsaye Report

The Oronsaye Report highlights the high cost of governance in Nigeria, which continues to strain the national budget. By addressing these inefficiencies, the government would be able to allocate resources more effectively and reduce unnecessary expenditures

What you should know

Earlier today, members of the House of Representatives unanimously agreed to a significant gesture of solidarity amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges and food insecurity. They have decided to reduce their salaries by half for a period of six months.

This decision was made during a plenary session presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, with Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu proposing an amendment to reduce lawmakers’ monthly salary of N600,000 by half.

The initiative was influenced by Rep. Isiaka Ayokunle’s call for dialogue over protests, aiming to support government efforts in controlling food prices and alleviating financial strain on Nigerians.

Deputy Speaker Kalu emphasized the importance of collective action and shared sacrifice during these tough times, highlighting the impact of such measures on the federal government’s food security initiatives.

Internationally, the United States has invested nearly $200 million in Nigerian food security initiatives over the past five years, including $150 million in grants to thirty-three Nigerian companies and $22 million in Nigeria’s cocoa value chain.

The United Nations is also mobilizing $306 million to combat food insecurity in North-East Nigeria, aiming to support millions facing severe food shortages from June to October.

Backstory

Some Nigerians have been mobilizing through social media to stage a nationwide protest against the current economic hardship in the country beginning from August 1 to 10, 2024.

The protest, which is currently gaining traction in the North and other parts of the country, is aimed at drawing the attention of governments at all levels to the plight of the citizens.

Since the current administration took off in May 2023 when President Bola Tinubu announced the abolition of fuel subsidy, there has been an untoward hardship in the country.

This has led to calls for the reversal of some policies of the government believed to have birthed the hardship.

While some of the organizers, particularly from the northern region, remain anonymous, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has been campaigning for the August protest via his social media handles.