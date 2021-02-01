Appointments
Berger Paints announces the appointment of new Independent Non-Executive Directors
The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company.
This information was disclosed by the paints and decorative company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Ayokunle Ayoko, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The note partly reads:
“This is to inform our stakeholders and by extension the public, that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Board considered and approved the appointments of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors.”
Ereomajuwa Gbadebo served as the Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Services Limited, Nigeria (Broll NG), a subsidiary of Broll Property Services Group (Pty) South Africa, between June 2008 and Sept 2013. She also served as Executive Director of Propose, Design and Implement (PDI) Limited, a boutique real estate consultancy and advisory firm, between October 2013 and January 2015.
Aisha Umar is a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Social Entrepreneur with vast work experience in the public sector, private sector and academia. Over the past 15 years, Aisha has provided legal and technical advisory services to the Federal and State governments on various projects in the education, transportation, agriculture and water sectors, some of which have been funded by international development agencies including the Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank.
Unilever Nigeria appoints Michael Ikpoki as Independent Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Michael Ikpoki as an Independent non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2021.
This information was disclosed by the leading FMCG company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The note partly reads: “This is to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange and our esteemed shareholders of the appointment of Mr Michael Ikpoki as an Independent non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2021.”
Ikpoki is an accomplished Multinational Business Executive and leader, a lawyer by training, with over twenty-four (24) years relevant African Telecommunications Industry Experience comprising of public sector experience in a National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Nigerian Communications Commission), business management experience in the MTN Group and telecommunications/ICT Advisory and Consulting experience in Africa.
He is said to have demonstrated proven capability in successfully managing and growing telecommunications operations in some of the largest economies in Africa during his tenures as CEO of MTN Ghana and CEO of MTN Nigeria respectively between 2011 and 2015.
FBN Holdings appoints ex-CEO of Guinness Nigeria and 2 others as Board Directors
FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Seni Adetu, and two others as new Board Directors.
This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Seye Kosoko, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange this afternoon, as seen by Nairametrics.
The new appointees are; Mr. Seni Adetu and Mrs. Juliet Anammah who were appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Otu Hughes who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings Plc.
The disclosure which is in line with NSE’s provision is, however, still subject to statutory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Profile
- Mr. Seni Adetu has over three-decade experience in private sector practice garnered at various multinationals like John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola, and Guinness Plc. He has held various leadership positions including being a former Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria. He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA respectively.
- Juliet Anammah is an experienced executive with over 28 years of professional experience, including 7 years at the Chief Executive Level. She is currently the Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria and Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Prior to her current role, she was the CEO OF Jumia Nigeria.
- She currently serves in the Board of some notable corporate entities like Flour Mills Nigeria, Plc, and APT Pensions as an Independent Non-Executive member. She is an alumna of Wharton College University, Pennsylvania (AMP) and Yale University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and MBA respectively.
- Otu Hughes is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Candesco Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in operations, strategy, mergers, and acquisition, etc.
What you should know
The Executive Board Directors of FBN Holdings Plc are; Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR (Chairman); U.K. Eke, MFR (Group Managing Director); Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, MFR; Mr. Chidi Anya; Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki; Otunba(Mrs) Adebola Osibogun; Mr. Omatseyin Ayida; Dr. Adesola Adeduntan; and Ms. Cecilia Akintomide, OON.
UACN Property Development Company Plc appoints Wole Oshin as Chairman
Mr. Wole Oshin has been announced as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC).
UPDC Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Wole Oshin as the new Chairman of the company with immediate effect, following the resignation of the former Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali from the Board.
The appointment was confirmed in a letter by the company dated 27th January 2021, and available on the NSE website – corporate disclosure. The letter was signed by the company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs. Folake Kolaro, on behalf of UPDC Plc.
The announcement noted that Mr. Wole Oshin is one of the two Non-Executive Directors appointed on the 4th of January 2021.
What you should know
- Wole Oshin is the Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc. Mr. Oshin sits on several Boards including the International Insurance Society [IIS], New York and Nigerian Insurers Association. He is also an Advisory Board Member of the Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council (United Kingdom).
- UPDC is the largest real estate platform listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Company has been involved in property acquisition, development, sales and management of quality and affordable residential, commercial, and retail properties in Nigeria for over 20 years.
- In 2020, Custodian Investment PLC acquired 51% of UPDC’s issued share capital from UAC of Nigeria PLC and is now the Company’s largest shareholder.