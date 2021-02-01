Berger Paints announces the appointment of new Independent Non-Executive Directors

The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the company.

This information was disclosed by the paints and decorative company in a note signed by the Company Secretary, Ayokunle Ayoko, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The note partly reads:

“This is to inform our stakeholders and by extension the public, that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Board considered and approved the appointments of Mrs. Ereomajuwa Gbadebo and Mrs. Aisha W. Umar, as Independent Non-Executive Directors.”

Ereomajuwa Gbadebo served as the Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Services Limited, Nigeria (Broll NG), a subsidiary of Broll Property Services Group (Pty) South Africa, between June 2008 and Sept 2013. She also served as Executive Director of Propose, Design and Implement (PDI) Limited, a boutique real estate consultancy and advisory firm, between October 2013 and January 2015.

Aisha Umar is a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public and Social Entrepreneur with vast work experience in the public sector, private sector and academia. Over the past 15 years, Aisha has provided legal and technical advisory services to the Federal and State governments on various projects in the education, transportation, agriculture and water sectors, some of which have been funded by international development agencies including the Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank.