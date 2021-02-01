Covid-19: Sanwo-Olu says oxygen demand has risen to 400 cylinders per day in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that the demand for oxygen by coronavirus patients has increased to 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities.

This is as the government is working hard to ensure that oxygen supply very easily meets and even surpass demand.

This disclosure is contained in a statement, issued on Sunday, January 31, in which the Governor provided an updated report to Lagosians on the management of the coronavirus disease in the state.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that government does not charge for use of oxygen in its centres as it is free in all Lagos State-owned Covid-19 treatment centres.

What the Lagos State Governor is saying

The statement from the Governor partly reads, ‘’The Government wishes to reiterate that Oxygen is free at all Lagos State-owned Covid-19 Treatment Centers. The Lagos State Government does not charge for the use of Oxygen in its centres.’’

“Considering that oxygen demand has spiked to between 300 and 400 cylinders per day across state-owned treatment facilities, the government is working hard to ensure availability and supply are very easily able to meet and even surpass the demand.

“To this end, a second oxygen plant is under construction at the Gbagada General Hospital and will come on-stream within the next seven days. It is expected that this will boost the in-house capacity and availability of oxygen across all state government-managed treatment centres, ‘’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Government was making efforts to transform the state-owned isolation centre in Gbagada into a fee-paying facility that people could elect to be treated at.

He said that the decision was due to the growing clamour by patients and families who were willing to pay for COVID-19 treatment, but would like to do so at a cost that was lower than what was currently obtainable at private facilities.

Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’Lagos State Government is making efforts to transform the State-owned Isolation Centre in Gbagada into a fee-paying facility that people can elect to be treated at.

“While the treatment facility in Yaba will continue to offer free and high-quality treatment to all persons, Gbagada centre will offer treatment at a moderated and affordable cost to those who wish to take advantage of extra offerings like private treatment rooms and more personalised levels of care.’’

What this means

The spike in the demand for oxygen in the Lagos can be attributed to a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the state, which is regarded as the epicentre of the disease in the country. This is as oxygen is a key component in the treatment of Covid-19 patients especially the severe cases.

This means more pressure on isolation centres and other health facilities in the state.