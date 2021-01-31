Commodities
New year, same OPEC and its effect on oil prices
Some OPEC members continue to argue that increasing production in the face of weak demand could cause prices to drop.
There’s a quip I heard recently where someone asked “why did 2020 feel like a losing year, and the answer was because 20-twenty-won (2021). It appears 2021 looks like a winning year for OPEC and her allies as prices have rallied to the highs last seen since February 2020.
This comes as Saudi Arabia shocked the oil markets a week ago by cutting their output significantly amid concerns that new coronavirus lockdowns will hit demand. This generous offer pushed Oil prices nearly five percent.
The news Saudi Arabia would make voluntary oil output cuts of one million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March was a big brother move by Saudi Arabia as most producers were disgruntled with reducing output amidst their respective economies. In a form of encouragement to other members, these cuts would encourage most producers from the group consisting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to help stabilize the markets. Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets described the move as “the cherry on the cake and the happy hour for the oil markets.”
But what makes the move very surprising was the deadlock that followed OPEC+ talks before Saudi acted. Russia and Kazakhstan, the + IN OPEC+ will be given the license to produce more oil over the coming months under the new deal. Albeit, the confusion in OPEC policies. On what premise are Russia and Kazakhstan given these special quotas? This is probably Saudi Arabia trying to avoid any rift like what we experienced in 2020.
The Saudi Minister said “We did not ask any country to come forward and do any cuts, we do this to support our economy and the economies of our fellow producers”
“It is indeed quite shocking that Riyadh is proposing to cut its output, as it could effectively mean that it is willing to forego market share,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Head of oil market research at Rystad Energy. The big brother role Saudi plays shows why Saudi Arabia is more than making up for Russia and Kazakhstan as they both increase output.
OPEC initially failed to agree on production levels for February during a meeting early this year. But new variants of the coronavirus look to be more transmissible and have been detected in many of the world’s biggest economies, raising fears that governments have to act faster. 2.2 million people have died from the coronavirus and over 100 million people have been affected. Given the concerns with the vaccine effectiveness, distribution, right to dosage, fear about the vaccines, and accessibility especially in Europe, the pandemic may stay much longer.
From the last meeting, most countries in the OPEC+ group supported rolling over production levels from January, but rebel Russia favored another increase of 500,000 barrels per day, according to reports from an OPEC source to CNN Business.
Now let’s analyze both parties. Here we have the Saudi Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz urged who was, telling delegates that the “level of uncertainty in the world remains high,” and that a new wave of restrictions on activity could harm demand for transportation fuels.
“I urge you today not to take for granted the progress we have made as a group over the past year,” the prince said in his opening remarks. “Do not put at risk all that we have achieved for the sake of an instant, but illusory, benefit.”
On the other side of the divide, we have the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak who was pushing for an increase of 500,000 barrels per day in February, according to comments reported by Reuters.
Clearly, the OPEC+ group still has divides amongst them. Although all parties come to a consensus at the end, it still shows there are cracks. The last time the group splintered, back in March, a brief but intense battle for market share ensued between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent oil prices crashing.
Now, increasing production in the face of weak demand could cause prices to drop. But some of the group’s producers are worried about giving up market share to rivals including US shale producers.
What then is OPEC’s strategy for dominating market share?
The dilemma persists because of two things. Does OPEC over flood the market and crash prices which ultimately ruins the profitability of shale producers? The disadvantage of that is countries that have revenue solely dependent on oil will suffer immensely. Will it be for the greater good? It just might be futile as shale producers can find CAPEX (capital expenditure) to run their companies. In the next few years, let’s see what happens with OPEC and how everything would play out.
Oil prices pump up in January with gains of more than 7%
Oil prices settled lower for the second straight week on fears that energy demand might face challenges.
Oil prices ended the month of January with gains of more than 7% which was partly triggered by Saudi Arabia’s commitment to implementing a unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels a day, starting next month.
What you should know: U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate futures, based on the front-month contract close on Dec. 31, posted a climb of about 7.6% for the month of January, by settling at $52.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
- However, oil prices settled lower for the second straight week on fears that energy demand might face challenges.
- This is due to the continued threat of new COVID-19 variants prolonging the pandemic that has negatively disrupted global financial markets at unprecedented levels.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave critical insights on macros influencing oil prices.
“Given the delay in vaccine rollouts, we may be getting the next round of lockdowns very soon, judging by Merkel’s recent “the pandemic has slipped out of control” comment.
“And throw China’s lunar new year mobility clampdown into the mix, things don’t look great.
“I want to say this week’s (oil) inventory draws have us headed in the right direction.”
What to expect: In spite of oil’s impressive gains in the first month of 2021, negative market sentiment (rising COVID-19 caseloads) is far too strong for oil to sustain any rally until the vaccine distribution channels get fixed.
Gold suffers its worst January performance since 2011 amid rising U.S dollar
Spot gold dropped by 0.3% to $1,839.37 an ounce after ending 0.4% lower on Wednesday.
The yellow metal is currently under immense pressure on the basis it lost about $50 in value in the last two trading sessions.
What you should know: At the time of drafting this report, Spot gold dropped by 0.3% to $1,839.37 an ounce after ending 0.4% lower on Wednesday.
The precious metal has lost more than 3% this month, its worst January performance since 2011, as global investors weighed on the strong U.S dollar, prospects for more stimulus programs, and most importantly the surging viral attacks by COVID-19.
- The U.S Fed Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell hinted that the availability of vaccines was grounds for optimism, further saying such could mean a significant improvement for the world’s biggest economy later this year.”
- Gold prices have also been under pressure, taking into account the U.S Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected and stuck with the current pace of bond-buying, thereby supporting the dollar and putting bullion on course for the worst start to a year in 10 years.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on market conditions weighing on gold prices
“With the FOMC only holding the interest course, it wasn’t enough to boost gold, especially in the face of a more robust “safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Compounding matters gold is getting sold again, lightly mind you to cover margin calls weighing on sentiment.”
Bottom line: That said the precious metal is in a tight corner, as gold traders remain stuck in a tight range around.
Still, the trend is looking less and less constructive, as the yellow metal struggles to recover from the selloff that took place at the start of the year, and with the historically bullish January seasonality already taken out of the equation.
Oil prices stay resilient amid pressure from COVID-19
Oil prices rallied after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories dropped unexpectedly last week amid fears that the COVID-19 infection,
Oil prices rallied at the mid-week trading session after industry data showed that U.S. crude inventories dropped unexpectedly last week amid fears that the COVID-19 infection rates were getting out of control.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.2%, to trade at $52.71 a barrel, reversing some of yesterday’s loss.
- Brent crude oil futures rallied by 0.2% to $56.02 a barrel.
What this means: Recent data retrieved from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude oil inventories in the world’s biggest oil consumer, dropped by 5.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 22 compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 430,000 barrels.
China’s National Health Commission revealed that the world’s largest importer of oil recorded 124 cases on Jan. 24, up from 80 earlier, which is the worst wave of new COVID-19 infections seen since March 2020.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros helping oil prices though other reports reveal that oil would remain under pressure amid energy demand/supply rebalancing;
“Oil received a timely fillip after the API reported that US crude supplies declined 5.3 million barrels bullishly against consensuses.
“But problems may continue to linger under the hood as the data also reportedly indicated gasoline stock rose by near 3.1 million barrels. At the same time, the draws at Cushing make sense in backwardation markets.
“Even when mired in the pandemic’s darkest days, oil prices remain incredibly resilient in no small part due to OPEC’s dogged determination to stay in damage control mode adjusting supply constraints to alleviate the currently projected level of attrition to global demand.”
What to expect: While the general upward direction of travel in the market makes sense, it’s difficult for oil traders to make a definitive near-term shift to the next price level higher, given the very uncertain near-term demand outlook.