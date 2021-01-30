live feed
SAHCO Plc records 76% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
SAHCO recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, although total revenue declined.
Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, also known as SAHCO (SKYAVN), recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as its total revenue declined.
The aviation service provider reported pre-tax profit of N962.49 million in 2020 FY, compared to the N545.52 million it recorded in 2019, a 76.44% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue declined to N6.98 billion from N7.66 billion, -8.94% YoY.
- Revenue from foreign handling declined to N885.5 million, -29.70% YoY.
- Revenue from domestic handling declined to N438.19 million, -28.72% YoY.
- Revenue from Ad-hoc handling declined to N2.30 million, -99.15% YoY.
- Revenue from cargo handling increased to N4.86 billion, +9.65% YoY.
- Revenue from cargo handling – Export increased to N447.9 million, +40.68% YoY.
- Revenue from VIP lounge service declined to N4.07 million, -77.03% YoY.
- Revenue from Hajj operations declined to N5.15 million, -97.19% YoY.
- Revenue generated from equipment rental declined to N139.3 million, -50.07% YoY.
- Revenue from haulage/crew bus services declined to N16.93 million, -60.25% YoY.
- Revenue from DCS/PAX handling was N530 thousand, +100% YoY.
- Revenue from Airport security services declined to N11.4 million, -59.54% YoY.
- Revenue from Christian pilgrimage handling declined to N16.65 million, – 7.83% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N104.58 million, +178.78% YoY.
- Cost of sales declined to N3.93 billion, -9.06% YoY.
- Finance income increased to N194.43 million, +21503.11% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N2.37 billion, -8.07%YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N16.96 million, -93.46% YoY.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N962.49 million, +76.44% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 47 kobo, +42.42% YoY.
Bottom Line
SAHCO Plc recorded a significant increase in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company recorded declined revenues from nine of its twelve generating units, as only cargo-related income increased – cargo handling and cargo handling -export. This is understandable, considering the impact of Covid-19 on travels – which affected airport operations.
Despite the decline in total revenues, the company was able to grow its pre-tax profits.
Cursory checks indicate that the company was able to contain costs – finance, costs of sales (relative to sales), and administrative costs.
The company also recorded increased other operating income and finance income. Those aided the 76.44% rise in pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
UACN records 28% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
UACN recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue increased marginally.
UACN (UACN) recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.
The conglomerate, operating in the Food and Beverage, Real Estate, Paint and Logistics sectors, reported a pre-tax profit of N5.36 billion in 2020 FY compared to the N7.46 billion recorded in 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue increased to N81.59 billion from N79.02 billion, +3.02% YoY.
- Revenue from animal feeds and other edibles increased to N51.65 billion, +5.59% YoY.
- Revenue from paints declined to N10.33 billion, -6.14% YoY.
- Revenue from packaged foods and beverages increased to N17.85 billion, +1.8% YoY.
- Revenue generated from QSR increased to N1.53 billion, +1.87% YoY.
- Other revenue declined to N229.34 million, – 3.8% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N1.12 billion, -52.31% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N65.88 billion, +5.28% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N1.06 billion, -61.95% YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N504.06 million, -49.14% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N5.36 billion, -28.14% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share from continuing operations declined to N85, -35.61% YoY.
Bottom Line
UACN recorded a decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company also recorded a decline in revenues from two – paints and others – of its five generating units, although total revenue increased marginally. This is understandable considering the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on construction activities during a major part of the period under consideration.
Despite that the company was able to contain costs – finance, costs of sales (relative to sales), it was unable to post growth in profit.
Cursory checks indicate that decline in other operating income and finance income, hampered the chances of the company recording increased pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
FBN Holdings Plc posts Profit Before Tax of N14.8 billion in Q4 2020
FBN Holdings Plc recorded a 29% Y-o-Y decline in its PBT for Q4 2020.
FBN Holdings Plc has posted a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N14.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), compared to N20.82 billion made in the corresponding period of 2019, indicating a decline in PBT by 29% Year-on-Year.
This is according to the firm’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
FBN Holdings Plc had earlier posted an increase in its Profit Before Tax in the third quarters of 2020 (Q3, 2020) by 20.2% Y-o-Y, to N21.9 billion. This is in contrast to the recent Q4 2020 figures which dipped by 29% Y-o-Y.
Other key highlights of the Q4 2020 financials are;
- Interest Income declined to N88.86 billion, -20.9% Y-o-Y.
- Fee and commission income increased to N35.4 billion, +29.4% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the year declined to N11.6 billion, -47.3% Y-o-Y.
- Dividend income declined to N343 million, -83.2% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating income increased to N922 million, +468.8% Y-o-Y.
- Interest expense declined to N24.91 billion, -31.4% Y-o-Y.
- Fee and commission expense declined to N5.11 billion, -25.6% Y-o-Y.
- Personnel expenses increased to N27.1 billion, +1.5% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses increased to N51.7 billion, +0.8% Y-o-Y.
- Earnings per Share increased to N2.18, +11.8% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N2.2 trillion in FY 2020, +19.9% Y-o-Y.
- Deposits from customers increased to N4.96 trillion in FY 2020, +23.4% Y-o-Y.
- Total assets increased to N7.6 trillion in FY 2020, +22.9% Y-o-Y.
- Total liabilities increased to N6.9 trillion in FY 2020, +23.9% Y-o-Y.
Bottom Line
A decline in net interest income and operating profit, coupled with increase in expenditure resulted in a decline in the Profit Before Tax for the period under review.
In line with CBN expansionary monetary policy, a cursory look at the financials revealed that FBN Holdings increased its Loans and Advances to customers by almost 20% Y-o-Y. In a bid to meet up with CBN Loan to Deposit Ratio, it had to cut down its investment in properties.
It received a total of N4.96 trillion as deposits from customers for the fiscal year ended 2020, up by 23.4% Year-on-Year.
On the other hand, the bank closed trading on Friday, January 29th, 2021 with a share price of N7.6, down by 1.32%. It exchanged 58.3 million shares worth N442.72 million across 261 deals.
Honeywell Flour Mills declares N120 million profit in Q3 2020/21
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has declared a profit of N120 million in the third quarter of 2020/21.
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc declared in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N120 million in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
This is according to the figures disclosed in the company’s recent financial statement, which was published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The report revealed that the profit which Honeywell made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 increased by 110.8% when compared to the loss made in the corresponding period of 2019/20.
Key highlights
- Revenue increased to N25.13 billion, up by 34.24% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N21.68 billion, up by 37.28% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N3.53 billion, up by 18.16% Y-o-Y.
- Other income was stable at N20 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased to N1.95 billion, down by 26.45% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit of N1.60 billion was recorded, indicating an increase of 349.72 Y-o-Y.
- Finance cost of N1.42 billion was recorded during the period under review.
- Profit after tax increased to N120 million, from a loss after tax of N1.114 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Bottom line
The recent financial statements of Honeywell reflect improvement in the operating segment of the company, despite the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the Nigerian economy, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures and restrictions put in place by the government which has impacted the Nigerian economy.
Honeywell’s move back to profitability can be hinged on the increase in the company’s sales which drove revenue higher by 34.24%. It is essential to understand that despite the increase in the costs of raw materials, and the finance costs of N1.42 billion which the company incurred during the quarter, the company managed to posts a profit of N120 million in Q3 2020/21.
Hence, the increase in the company’s revenue complemented the decrease in its distribution costs, this, however, helped Honeywell to remain profitable in Q3 2020/21.