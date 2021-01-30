SAHCO Plc records 76% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, also known as SAHCO (SKYAVN), recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as its total revenue declined.

The aviation service provider reported pre-tax profit of N962.49 million in 2020 FY, compared to the N545.52 million it recorded in 2019, a 76.44% increase.

Key highlights for 2020 FY

Revenue declined to N6.98 billion from N7.66 billion, -8.94% YoY.

Revenue from foreign handling declined to N885.5 million, -29.70% YoY.

Revenue from domestic handling declined to N438.19 million, -28.72% YoY.

Revenue from Ad-hoc handling declined to N2.30 million, -99.15% YoY.

Revenue from cargo handling increased to N4.86 billion, +9.65% YoY.

Revenue from cargo handling – Export increased to N447.9 million, +40.68% YoY.

Revenue from VIP lounge service declined to N4.07 million, -77.03% YoY.

Revenue from Hajj operations declined to N5.15 million, -97.19% YoY.

Revenue generated from equipment rental declined to N139.3 million, -50.07% YoY.

Revenue from haulage/crew bus services declined to N16.93 million, -60.25% YoY.

Revenue from DCS/PAX handling was N530 thousand, +100% YoY.

Revenue from Airport security services declined to N11.4 million, -59.54% YoY.

Revenue from Christian pilgrimage handling declined to N16.65 million, – 7.83% YoY.

Other operating income increased to N104.58 million, +178.78% YoY.

Cost of sales declined to N3.93 billion, -9.06% YoY.

Finance income increased to N194.43 million, +21503.11% YoY.

Administrative expenses declined to N2.37 billion, -8.07%YoY.

Finance costs declined to N16.96 million, -93.46% YoY.

Pre-tax profit increased to N962.49 million, +76.44% YoY.

Earnings Per Share increased to 47 kobo, +42.42% YoY.

Bottom Line

SAHCO Plc recorded a significant increase in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.

The company recorded declined revenues from nine of its twelve generating units, as only cargo-related income increased – cargo handling and cargo handling -export. This is understandable, considering the impact of Covid-19 on travels – which affected airport operations.

Despite the decline in total revenues, the company was able to grow its pre-tax profits.

Cursory checks indicate that the company was able to contain costs – finance, costs of sales (relative to sales), and administrative costs.

The company also recorded increased other operating income and finance income. Those aided the 76.44% rise in pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.