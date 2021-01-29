Exclusives
Government must play a major role for the mortgage sector to thrive – CEO, Abbey Mortgage Bank
Abbey Mortgage Bank CEO gives an insight into the mortgage sector and highlights the roles of key stakeholders for the sector to thrive.
The Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank has given an overview of the mortgage bank industry in Nigeria, what inspired the establishment of Abbey Mortgage Bank, and the challenges encountered on the way.
Speaking during the Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour, Madu Haman gave a brief background of his journey into the financial industry.
“I graduated from the university in 1982, started my banking career in 1984 with the then Bank of Credit & Commerce, which was later converted to African International Bank (Afribank). In 1990, I joined the merchant bank now called the New World Merchant Bank. Then in 1992, I left New World Merchant Bank to join Abbey Building Society, which is now Abbey Mortgage Bank,” he said.
According to Mr. Madu, what motivated the establishment of Abbey Mortgage Bank was the Mortgage Institution Act that was enacted in 1989. It was an opportunity to provide housing finance to Nigerians. So, in 1992, they got licensed and since then, the business has grown.
He continued by saying that currently, their aim is to replicate in Nigeria what is obtainable in a more developed economy like the UK, where housing finance is affordable and available to everyone.
During the session, he stated that nothing came easy, especially when it came to establishing a business, so, they had their pitfalls during inception though they were able to scale through, with the help of the initial promoters who had experience in banking.
Speaking about funding, Mr. Madu noted that their initial capital when they started in 1992 was N5,000,000, which the promoters were able to gather from friends. Since then, they have gradually been increasing the capital. In 2005, they became a public limited liability company and got listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2008, which gave them a wider market for raising capital.
Abbey Mortgage Bank, according to Madu, is in partnership with private sector providers, most of whom are real estate developers who provide the houses for them to grant mortgages on. He noted that the partnership is with credible developers, who have the type of houses that meet the requirement of customers. The bank is also in partnership with notable cooperatives, whose members want to access housing finance.
According to him, Nigeria’s patronage of mortgage banks is very low. He said even at the African level, Nigeria is way below when it comes to a mortgage. He stated that currently, the mortgage sector constitutes just about 2.5% of our GDP compared to the United Kingdom where the contribution is 80%, while South Africa contributes 50% to 60% of their GDP, and Ghana has close to 30% GDP contribution. In other words, Nigeria needs to step up her game when in the mortgage sector.
He said for this to be feasible, the Government has a major role to play in terms of providing the right environment for the mortgage sector to thrive. Speaking further, he said there are many challenges that affect the mortgage sector, most of which have to do with the government. For example, the Land Use Act, which makes the process of land acquisition very difficult and expensive. Speaking further, he stated that what made land acquisition difficult are the processes one must undergo, such as:
- The process of getting the Governor’s consent
- The bureaucratic process of registering the mortgage
- The cost of registration being exorbitant.
During the session, Haman noted that the government could assist in reducing some of these challenges. The plan to address the various challenges facing the mortgage sector started as far back as 2001 when the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, formed a presidential committee to review the legal framework around the mortgage sector, especially amending the Land Use Act and other issues concerning the smooth operation of the mortgage sector.
However, before the approval of such an amendment, another government took over which automatically led to starting the process all over.
Furthermore, he said they had to establish an advocacy association for the mortgage Industry called the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and their work is to take care of these issues that the mortgage sector is facing. He said they also have other institutions, like the Nigerian Mortgage Finance Company, which is partly owned by the participating banks and partly owned by the Federal Government (the Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN are also involved). The role of this institution is advocacy, i.e., trying to address the challenges facing the mortgage sector.
Also, they have been talking to state governors to see how each state can amend some of their laws to make it easier and smoother for mortgage sectors. However, he noted that some states like Lagos and Kaduna have been very cooperative. More so, the engagement continues with various other states that are willing to participate in the provision of housing for their citizens.
Additionally, he clarified the issues some Nigerians encounter when it comes to accessing NHF loans. He said the Federal Mortgage Bank is a custodian of the National Housing Fund, so for a contributor to be able to access facilities from the National Housing Fund, they must approach a primary mortgage bank which then processes their request and forwards it to the Federal Mortgage Bank for approval. He added that before NHF can give out a loan, it will have to check out the following:
- The property involved.
- Does it have a proper title?
- What is the applicant’s source of income?
- Would he be able to meet the repayment of the loan?
All these processes are done at the primary mortgage bank-level before being forwarded to the Federal Mortgage Bank for approval, and then the Federal Mortgage Bank also goes through its own process of checking. With all these processes, one might look at the loan request as a difficult one, however, the rate at which you get the facilities is only 6% which is the lowest facility you can get in the Nigerian market right now.
In conclusion, he said that Abbey has a very good pedigree, and they been in the market for almost 29 years now. He continued by saying that Abbey mortgage bank is presently the oldest and the largest mortgage bank in Nigeria and they are currently doing the Right Issues which was opened on the 4th of January for their existing shareholders to invest more on.
Exclusives
Border closure, insecurity and other causes of high food inflation in Nigeria
Nigerians cannot afford to buy food as the price of food is skyrocketing every month.
Nigeria’s inflation rate increased by 15.75% YoY in December 2020, hitting its highest figure in 3 years.
According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the food inflation index rose sharply by 19.56% in December, caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, vegetable, fish and oils and fats.
Nigeria’s food inflation looks gloomier if you consider the fact that the NBS, in its released COVID-19 impact report for the month of August 2020, revealed that 51.3% of Nigerian households obtained loans during the lockdown from mid-March to purchase foodstuffs.
READ: CBN maize import ban ill-timed, may cripple poultry sector – University Don
This means that Nigerians cannot afford to buy food and the price of food is skyrocketing every month.
Nairametrics chatted with Cheta Nwanze, Partner at SBM Intel, a Geopolitical Research and Strategic Communications consulting firm and Professor Yomi Fawehinmi, an Agric stakeholder on the causes of food inflation and what should be done to control it.
The border was closed for over a year, depriving many Nigerians and businesses access to some food items and raw materials which prices were now hiked as a result of high demand and few competition within Nigeria. Could the closure have contributed to food inflation?
READ: FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan
Nwanze said, “Of course it did. Simply looking at a chart of food inflation makes it clear. The curve, which was rising anyway, began to rise more steeply two months after the borders were arbitrarily closed, essentially the normal lagging effect associated with any change in policy. So yes, it is a fact that the border closure contributed to the rise in food inflation.”
Poor economic policies cannot however be distanced from the continuous rise in the inflation rate. Nwanze believes that the CBN’s mandate concerning the importation of maize is an example of such poor economic policy.
“Policy inconsistencies such as what happened with maize, where imports were restricted despite 2020 being in track to be our worst year in terms of maize production in a while. Now, given that maize is an input for the poultry industry for example, as well as the pharma industry, this had an effect,” Nwanze said.
READ: 4 selected Maize importers will not be affected by Buhari forex for food ban
Agriculture is very central to Nigeria’s economy, providing the main source of livelihood for the majority of Nigerians. The agricultural sector remains the largest employer in Nigeria, employing more than 36% of the labour force.
“Agriculture is actually a science. Without science, Agriculture is drudgery and unproductive. That’s why Netherlands is a small country but feeds the world. Netherlands is the 2nd largest food exporter in the world,” Prof Fawehinmi noted.
Water depletion and desertification have forced herders in the northern part of the country to shift southwards in search of grazing fields. This downwards movement has resulted in clashes between farmers and herders in many states, hence a reduction in the output of food production.
READ: Maize Scarcity: Premier Feeds, Crown Flour, 2 others import 262,000MT of Maize
Highlighting the contribution of insecurity to poor harvest and subsequent food inflation, Prof. Fawehinmi said, “Insecurity makes farmers abandon their farms, which reduces output, leading to less market supply and more demand, thereby causing a spike in prices of food items.”
On how pressures in food, utilities and transport are driving the rising inflation numbers, Wale Smith, a Pension Professional revealed in an article that was published on Nairametrics stated that “A combination of weaker farming activity, Naira weakness and Covid-19 lockdowns are behind the uptrend in food inflation. Looking at food inflation, the big pressures came from the farm produce component which accounts for over 90% of food inflation.”
READ: Agro Centric Kogi State is state with highest food inflation rate in Nigeria at 24.3%
SBM Intel recently reported that that 47% of farmers have zero access to any kind of storage facilities during harvest, which could rise up to as high as 60% for tubers, fruits and vegetables.
“Agricultural products are easily perishable while production remains seasonal, and demand for farm produce is present throughout the year,” SBM stated.
Factors like this combined with reduced output due to insecurity and food import exclusion weighs heavily for the consumer, who can barely afford one square meal.
READ: A summer of higher food prices, limited room for monetary policy
What therefore must be done to recover?
Professor Fawehinmi suggests intentional steps must be taken to develop and improve on every aspect of the agriculture value chain. He also added that special attention must also be paid to the area of agriculture research.
“We need to improve our agricultural research and innovation. That’s what will drive increased output and productivity. Also, we need to create a balance between imports of food and domestic production. Finally, we should do more about good storage and distribution,” Professor Fawehinmi said.
Agreeing with Prof. Fawehinmi, Nwanze adds that opening up of all the land borders and legally allowing the flow of goods puts Nigeria at a better chance of maximising trade relations with neighbouring countries.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 14.89% in November 2020 as food inflation spikes
“Open the borders, remove food items from the import exclusion list. When the ban on the importation of maize was announced, SBM did a report that predicted what will happen. It happened as we said four months later. Nigeria is incapable of meeting its food demand given our existing issues such as insecurity, poor farming practices, and a sharply growing population. This means increased scarcity and rising food costs. The only way we can cover the gap is by imports. It’s that simple,” Nwanze said.
Economy & Politics
Covid-19: No more lockdown, CBN advises government
Despite rising Covid-19 cases, the CBN MPC encourages government to avoid locking down the economy again.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) encouraged the Federal Government of Nigeria to avoid locking down the economy again as the second wave of Covid-19 causes an increase in confirmed cases and more deaths.
The apex bank cited the negative impact of another lockdown on the economy as a major concern suggesting that sustaining the tepid economic recovery was perhaps a higher priority than curtailing the fast-spreading variant of the second wave virus via another lockdown.
The remarks were contained in the monetary policy communique read out by the central bank governor Godwin Emefiele following the end of the bank’s monetary policy committee meeting, the first for the year.
READ: CBN retains MPR at 11.5%, holds other parameters constant
“While expressing understanding of the public health dilemma of the recent spike in infections, MPC encouraged Government not to consider a wholesome lockdown of the economy so as not to reverse the current gains of the stimulus earlier provided in 2020.” Emefiele
As of January 26, 2020, Nigeria had a total number of Covid-19 cases of about 124, 299, and 1,522 deaths as the second wave continue to spread rapidly across the country. Since December 1st, Nigeria’s positive cases have risen by about 56, 742 cases (83% ) from about 67,557 on the last day of November 2021.
READ: CBN issues modalities for payout of diaspora remittances in dollars
However, the central bank’s recommendations are hinged on the precarious state of the economy which is highlighted throughout a rather sobering MPC communique. In one statement the apex bank admitted that the rise in covid-19 cases was dragging economic recovery backward as more Nigerians become wary of socializing but the spate of economic recovery cannot be jeopardized.
According to the CBN “the outlook for the recovery, however, appears to be dampened by the second wave of the pandemic considering its intensity” yet it still maintained that the previous lockdown was the trigger for another recession.
“In the Committee’s consideration, it noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary measures put in place by the Government to forestall its public health impact, such as the lockdown and other associated restrictions, contributed to the Nigerian economy going into recession, much like almost every other country in the world.”
READ: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19
CBN Paints a gloomy picture of the economic recovery
The members of the monetary policy committee also detailed challenges to economic recovery being experienced by the country such as higher inflationary rates, weak PMI numbers, and an increase in non-performing loan ratios of commercial banks.
On increase in non-performing loans
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, noted the marginal increase in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio which rose to 6.01 percent at end-December 2020 from 5.88 percent at end-November 2020 and above the prudential maximum threshold of 5.0 percent. While noting that this development is not unexpected under the prevailing circumstances, it urged the Bank to strengthen its macroprudential framework to bring NPLs below the prescribed benchmark.”
READ: FG to create “Special Instruments” as part of plans to formalize its borrowing from CBN
On PMI numbers
The MPC noted with concern the continuing sluggish recovery in the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’
Indices (PMIs), which remained below the 50-index point benchmark in December 2020, at 49.6 and 45.7 index points, respectively, compared with 50.2 and 47.6 index points during the previous month. This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.
READ: CBN Cashless Policy: Emiefele regrets decision, insists on the policy
On Inflation
This uptick was attributed to the increase in both the food and core components of inflation, which rose to 19.56 and 11.37 percent in December 2020, respectively, from 18.30 and 11.01 percent in November 2020. This continued upsurge in food inflation was attributed to the logistical bottlenecks, spurred by the increasing security challenges in many parts of the country, which disrupted food production and supply to the market. Other factors driving the core inflation, include the recent deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which led to hikes in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the upward adjustment in electricity tariff.
READ: CBN lends DisCos N18.5 billion to procure meters
What this means
As the economy slowly recovers from the Covid-19 induced lockdown, several of our major indicators still show there is trouble ahead. These 3 indicators are some of the most telling.
- Higher non-performing loans, though expected are symptomatic of what businesses are currently going through as they strive to improve their balance sheet. With weaker sales and piling inventory most businesses will continue to struggle to meet up with their debt obligations increasing the number of non-performing loans in the country.
- The Purchasing Managers Index is a critical bellwether for predicting when Nigeria gets out of the recession. As a compilation of how businesses are fairing, an index below 50 suggests we are far from a V-shaped recovery and could face a longer wait to get out of the current recession.
- Nigeria’s galloping inflation rate and economic contraction have created stagflation that puts the economy in a rather precarious situation. Much of the causative factors for the rising inflation are outside of the control of the CBN suggesting a higher inflation rate could persist in the coming months.
- The CBN indicates we could get out of higher inflation rates later this year, but not before it hit its peak as we expect the cost of goods and services to keep rising.
READ: Agro processors appeal to CBN to provide easy Forex access for SMEs
CBN Outlook
Despite the gloomy picture, the CBN expects the economy to recover this year provided the country continues with its economic stimulus.
Available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables for the Nigerian economy suggest further improvement in output
growth in the first quarter of 2021. This would be supported by the coordinated and sustained interventions of the monetary and fiscal authorities, including the broad-based stimulus and liquidity injections.
READ: New CBN guidelines ban MMOs, PSPs, Operators from receiving diaspora remittances
But to ensure its optimistic outlook for the economy comes through, the CBN is recommending that more efforts should be geared towards acquiring and distributing vaccines rather than shutting down the economy.
“Members thus agreed that the Committee’s current priority remains to quicken the pace of the recovery through sustained and targeted spending by the fiscal authority supported by the Bank’s interventions. In this light, it was thought necessary to increase collaboration with the fiscal authority by providing complementary spending to finance productive ventures in a bid to improve aggregate supply and reduce prices. This is in addition to effectively collaborating with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the existing private sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to procure and distribute vaccines to fast-track the pick-up of business activities and economic recovery.”
Exclusives
China Harbour Engineering Company latest equity infusion into Lekki Port is $221million – CEO, Lekki Port
CEO, Lekki Port LFTZ, discusses how Lekki Port will create an immense macro and catalytic economic impact on Lagos State and Nigeria in general.
Contrary to allegations that lack of fund has been the major source of delay of the Lekki Deep Sea port project, the management of the port has cleared that such claim is false and that it recently got an equity infusion worth $221 million from China Harbour Engineering Company, its major shareholder.
In an interview with Nairametrics, the Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr. Du Ruogang, talked on the catalytic economic impact on Lagos State and Nigeria, which include the creation of about 170,000 jobs and approximately $201 billion in revenue to State and Federal agencies from taxes, royalties and duties. Excerpts:
It appears the completion date has been shifted several times for a while now. Specifically, when will the facility be ready for business? Is the deadline realistic and how prepared are you?
Personally, as the CEO of Lekki Port, with full responsibility for delivering this project, I am fully committed to ensuring the project completion by the end of 2022. My team and I, in conjunction with the EPC Contractor, are working very hard to meet this deadline, and we are doing our best to anticipate any unforeseen circumstances that can derail this goal, so we can eliminate them and stay focused. We are very committed to honouring our pledge to the Honourable Minister of Transport, Rt. Honourable Rotimi Amaechi for a 2022 completion date. This was in November 2020 when he visited the port site.
READ: Lekki Deep Sea Port must be operational by 2022 – Amaechi
What would be the impact of Lekki Port on the Nigerian economy after completion?
Lekki Port, when operational, will help to ease the congestion in existing ports and generally upgrade the continued development of the maritime and port facilities in Nigeria. With full collaboration from all port users and the regulatory authorities, we hope to cut down the operating costs and improve efficiency of doing business in Lagos, Nigeria.
What are the pressing challenges faced by the management, are there any funding issues?
There are no funding issues. All the equity partners have fully funded the project, with the latest equity infusion being the $221million received from China Harbour Engineering Company.
READ: Tolaram to spend $1.1 billion on West Africa’s biggest port
There are 4 beneficiary owners of The Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the sole operators of Lekki Seaport i.e. Four China Harbour Engineering Company, Tolaram Group, Lagos State Government and the Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Which of these entities is the majority shareholder of the company and what percentage shareholding does each of these entities have?
China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram Group jointly hold 75% of the project through Lekki Port Investment Holding Inc. The other shareholders are Lagos State Government (20%) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (5%).
Do you have any plan to list the company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange?
Yes, at the right time Lekki Port intends to list the company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
READ: China Development Bank, Sanwo-Olu sign $629m facility to complete Lekki Deep Seaport
What is the financial benefit of the port (after completion) to the Nigerian economy?
When completed, Lekki Port will create an immense macro and catalytic economic impact on Lagos State and Nigeria in general. This includes the creation of about 170,000 jobs and approximately $201 billion in revenue to State and Federal agencies from taxes, royalties and duties. Also, over the term of concession, there will be direct and induced business revenue impact of $158 billion as well as qualitative impact on manufacturing, trade and commercial services sector.
In summary, Lekki Port will have an aggregate impact of approximately US$ 361 billion on the Nigerian economy.
READ: Lekki Port to commence operations by 2022
Five years into your operation, where do you see the Lekki seaport?
Lekki Port when operational will help to ease the congestion in existing ports and generally upgrade the continued development of the maritime/port system in Nigeria. Within five years of operation, we hope to have become the transhipment hub for the West African region.
Essentially, we hope to be doing our own part in increasing commercial operations in Nigeria and indeed, across the entire West African region.
READ: Dangote makes about N2.47bn from cement sales every day
In terms of marine infrastructure, we are aiming for global standards. Vessels will approach through a 9 km long and 19 m deep navigation channel reaching the 600 m wide turning basin. The port is protected against the ocean waves and currents by a main breakwater of 1,900 m long and a secondary breakwater of 300 m, providing a controlled environment for the handling of vessels alongside the 1,500m quay at a water depth of 16.5 m, and 3 Liquid Bulk Jetties with 19m water depth. For safe and secure handling of shipping, berthing facilities for marine services (tugboats, pilots’ boats) are provided as well.
READ: Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigerian Breweries, 9 others raise N478.4 billion from commercial papers
The Container Terminal will have a 1,200m long quay for 3 container berths and a storage yard with over 15,000 ground slots. The terminal is designed to support a throughput of 2.7 million TEUs annually. The Dry Bulk Terminal will have an available quay length of about 300m which will be sufficient to accommodate 1 berth for a Panamax size vessel (75,000 DWT).
The Liquid Berths will be capable of servicing vessels up to the size of 45,000 DWT initially, with design flexibility for expansions, catering to an increase to a capacity of 160,000 DWT. The berth will be equipped with loading arms and connected by pipelines running along the breakwater to carry cargoes between tank farms and the vessels. Finally, there will be in-built technology that allows for screening and processing which will promote efficient movement of goods within 48 hours.