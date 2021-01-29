Company Results
Airtel Africa Plc records 3.8% decline in 2020 9M pre-tax profit
Airtel Africa Plc recorded a marginal decline in its 2020 9M pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.
Airtel Africa Plc, an Anglo-Indian provider of telecommunications and mobile money Services Company, reported a pre-tax profit of $482 million in the 9-month period of 2020 compared to $501 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 – a 3.8% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue increased to $2.85 billion, +13.01% YoY.
- Revenue from voice increased to $1.54 billion, +5.35% YoY.
- Revenue from data increased to $842 million, +24.37% YoY.
- Revenue from mobile money increased to $291 million, +27.63% YoY.
- Other revenue increased to $255 million, +13.84% YoY.
- Expenses increased to $1.56 million, +10.15%YoY.
- Finance costs increased to $318 million, +41.33% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to $482 million, -3.79% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 5.5 cents, -36.05% YoY.
Bottom Line
Airtel Africa Plc recorded a marginal decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 9M.
The company recorded increased revenue from its four generating units – voice, data, mobile money, and other revenues.
Despite increased revenues, the company’s pre-tax profits dipped. Cursory checks indicate that increased expenses and increased finance costs contributed to the decline in pre-tax profits.
Company Results
Ecobank Transnational Inc. records 24% increase in Profit After Tax for Q4 2020.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020) compared to N20.6 billion recorded in a similar period of 2019, indicating a rise in profit by 24.1% Year-on-Year.
This is according to the firm’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. had earlier recorded a rise in its interest income by about 11% Y-o-Y, from N125.93 billion as of Q3 2019 to N139.6 billion in Q3 2020. It however dipped in Q4 2020 by 4% from N138.3 billion recorded in Q4 2019 to N132.8 billion.
Other key highlights of Q4 2020 are;
- Net interest income rose to N90.3billion, +19% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission income rose to N45.5billion, +7% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating income increased to N13.2 billion, +25% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses declined to N106.4 billion, -1% Y-o-Y.
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) declined to N30.9 billion, -16% Y-o-Y.
- Taxation declined to N5.8 billion, -65% Y-o-Y.
- Deposits from customers increased to N7.3 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +23% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N3.7 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +9.4% Y-O-Y.
- Total assets increased to N10.3 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +19% Y-o-Y.
- Total liabilities increased to N9.5 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +19% Y-o-Y.
Upshots
The increase in the firm’s Profit After Tax (PAT) figures might be attributable to a combination of an increase in income-earning components like; net interest income, fees and commission, etc., coupled with a reduction in expenditure items like operating expenses and tax.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that Ecobank Nigeria had secured a N50 billion 10-Year subordinated loan targeted towards MSMEs.
- A few days ago, Fitch Ratings had assigned Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’-with a stable outlook and quality management.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. share price closed at N6.5 on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange gaining 1.56%.
Company Results
Diageo posts £2.2 billion operating profit, growth in Nigeria, others failed to offset decline
The parent company of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Diageo Plc, disclosed that its operating profit declined by 8.3%.
Diageo Plc, the Parent Company of Guinness Nigeria Plc, reported that its operating profit declined by 8.3% to £2.2 billion at the end of H1 2020/21 of its accounting reference period.
The company revealed that Africa net sales were flat during the period under review, as growth in Nigeria and Africa Regional markets was not enough to offset declines in East Africa and South Africa.
READ: AfDB set to mobilize $25 billion to scale up African climate adaptation
In line with the information contained in the press release published by the spirit producer, Diageo revealed that it recorded a strong sequential performance improvement in all regions in 2021 compared to the second half of the fiscal year 2020.
The management of the company maintained that it will be expecting continued impact in the second half of fiscal 2021 from on-trade restrictions and disruption to Travel Retail.
READ: Vitafoam shares gain 9.6%, as company reports N4.11 billion as profit in 2020
Highlights
- Diageo’s net sales (£6.9 billion) down 4.5%, as organic growth of 1.0% was more than offset by the unfavourable exchange.
- Operating profit (£2.2 billion) declined 8.3%, driven by unfavourable exchange and a decline in organic operating profit.
- Organic net sales up by 1.0%, despite a significant impact from Travel Retail and on-trade restrictions.
- North America was up by 12.3%, offsetting declines in other regions, except for Africa which was broadly flat.
- Organic operating profit down by 3.4%, driven by channel and category mix.
- Basic Earnings Per Share decreased by 14.6% to 67.6 pence
- Interim dividend increased by 2% to 27.96 pence per share.
READ: Kellogg injects additional $420 million in Nigeria’s packaged food business
What they are saying
Diageo’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Menezes while commenting on the results said:
“We delivered a strong performance in a challenging operating environment, returning to top-line organic sales growth during the half. We rapidly pivoted to the channels and occasions most relevant to consumers and invested in new opportunities. This more than offset the impact of on-trade restrictions and the decline in Travel Retail.”
“Organic operating margin improved compared to the second half of fiscal 20 driven by increased operating leverage and tight control of discretionary expenditure.
READ: MTN Nigeria posts N975.76 billion revenue for Q3 2020
“The decline compared to the first half of fiscal 20 reflected an adverse channel and portfolio mix. We expect margins to improve as the on-trade and Travel Retail recover and with the continued benefit of everyday efficiency.
“Our proprietary tools and data-led insights are enabling us to invest smartly in effective marketing and innovation. We continue to strengthen brand equity, premiumise our portfolio and expand our digital capabilities.”
Company Results
Cadbury Nigeria declares N172 million as profit in 2020
Cadbury Nigeria Plc declared a profit of N172 million in 2020, as domestic and export sales declined.
Cadbury Nigeria Plc has declared in its recently published unaudited year-end financial statements, that it made a profit of N172 million at the end of its operation in 2020.
This is according to the information and figures contained in Cadbury’s un-audited year-end 31st December 2020 financial statements, published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The report revealed that the profit which Cadbury made in 2020, was 83.9% lower than the profit it made in 2019, as the company’s profit after tax declined from over N1.07 billion in 2019 to N172.7 million in 2020.
Key Highlights
- Revenue decreased to N35.41 billion, down by 9.97% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales decreased to N29.64 billion, down by 4.39% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit decreased to N5.77 billion, down by 30.73% Y-o-Y.
- Other income increased to 108.04 million, up by 24% Y-o-Y.
- Selling and distribution expenses decreased to N4.58 billion, down by 12.12% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N1.18 billion, down by 35.25% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit decreased to N119.22 million, down by 91.19% Y-o-Y.
- Net finance income decreased to N127.44 million, down by 31.21% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the year decreased to N172.67 million, down by 83.88% Y-o-Y.
Operational review
- In line with the information contained in the report, the 9.97% decrease in the revenue of Cadbury Nigeria Plc in 2020 was occasioned by the decrease in domestic and export sales of the company, this decline went on to impact the profits of the Company in 2020.
- It is important to understand that Cadbury’s profitability thrives on high volume and high revenue (-9.97%). However, the decrease in revenue without a more than proportionate decrease in Cost of Sales (-4.39) pressured the company’s prospects of posting an impressive profit last year, as gross profit declined by 30.73%.
- This is logical as FMCG profit margins are usually rather slim, hence Cadbury, like every other player operating in the FMCG sector mostly employs a strategy focused on driving top-line sales (revenue) and by extension increasing market share.
- Consequently, the impact of the COVID-19 on the Company’s sales pressured revenue in 2020, and this impacted profits significantly.