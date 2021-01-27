Business
Who are the new Service Chiefs?
Check out brief profiles of Nigeria’s newly appointed Service Chiefs.
On January 26th, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed new Military Service Chiefs, who replaced the outgoing Service Chiefs who were appointed in 2015.
President Buhari congratulated the outgoing Service Chiefs for efforts of “enduring peace to the country.”
“I have accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service. I thank them all for their overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to Nigeria, and wish them well in their future endeavours,” Buhari said.
The new Service Chiefs appointed by the President are:
- Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff
- Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff
- Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff
- Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff
Buhari also disclosed on Wednesday, January 27th that he demands the new Chiefs “prioritize the welfare of their officers & men” as they are fully aware of the high expectations of Nigerians regarding security nationwide.
See below the profiles of the new Service Chiefs:
Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff
- Major General Irabor was born in Agbor, Delta State on the 5th of October, 1965.
- He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, as a member of the 34 Regular Course in 1983 and was commissioned Second Lieutenant on 28 June 1986 into the Nigerian Army.
- He has a degree in Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University, and 2 Masters Degree from University of Ghana and the Bangladesh University of Professionals, Dhaka.
- He also studied at the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College Ghana, the National Defence College Bangladesh and Harvard Kennedy School of Government Executive Programme, USA.
- Before his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff, he served as Chief of Defence, Training and Operations (CDTOP) at the Defence Headquarters, Armed Forces of Nigeria.
- He has also served as Theatre Commander of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, in Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram, and also served as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin Area.
Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff
- Born on the 10th of August 1966 in Kaduna State.
- In 2017 he was removed as the Commander leading the fight against Boko Haram, following a rise in attacks by the terrorist group.
- Before his appointment as COAS, he was General Commanding Officer of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.
Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff
- Before his appointment as Service Chief, he served as the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space Administration.
- Admiral Gambo joined the Navy in 1984, Regular Course 36 and commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in September 1988.
- An Underwater Warfare specialist, with a sub-specialization in Intelligence and holds a Master’s degree in Transport Management from LAUTECH.
- He has completed courses at the South African National Defence College.
Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff
- Born in Enugu Nigeria.
- Before his appointment, he was the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Nigeria Air Force Kaduna.
- He is a seasoned combat fighter pilot. Apart from his ab-initio pilot, jet flying and conversion training in the Nigerian Air Force.
- Has attended courses in Tactical and combat training on F7 aircraft (Chinese variant) at the 4thCollege Shijiazhuang and Changzhou China.
Also note…
- Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), faulted the appointment of the new Service Chiefs for lacking due process, as the Chiefs need the approval of the National Assembly.
- “Upon a critical review of the law on the subject matter the members of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAP) have found that the appointments remain inchoate as President Muhammadu Buhari has not forwarded the names of the proposed service chiefs to the National Assembly for approval in strict compliance with the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Armed Forces Act,” Falana said.
FG to reopen MSME survival fund payroll support portal in 30 states
The FG has announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal will be exceptionally reopened for 30 states.
The Federal Government has announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal will be exceptionally reopened for 30 states that have been unable to meet their quota.
The government in its announcement said that the scheme, which is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees for a period of 3 months, will be opened from January 27 to February 2, 2021.
This disclosure was contained in a statement that was issued by the project delivery office of the scheme on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
According to the statement, the Steering Committee of the MSMS Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme which is chaired by the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, noted that Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers States, in addition to the Federal Capital Territory, have all met their quota and as such are not eligible to participate in the reopening exercise.
The statement from the Project Delivery Office of the scheme partly reads, ‘’The Steering Committee of the MSME Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme Chaired by the Hon. Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum wishes to inform the public that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal will be exceptionally reopened for states that have not met their quota.
‘’The portal will be opened from 27th January to 2nd February 2021.’’
‘’To date, the following states have met their quota and are consequently NOT ELIGIBLE to participate in the reopening exercise. The states are; Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers and the FCT.’’
In the statement, the Federal Government reminded the public of the following qualification requirements for participation;
- Businesses must have CAC registration
- Businesses must have a minimum of 10 and maximum of 50 staff
- Business must be owned by Nigerians
- Must have verifiable BVN
- The Scheme provides for 45% female participation and 5% Special Needs participation.
While noting that registration for the scheme is free, the government advised the public to beware of fraudsters and should visit www.survivalfund.gov.ng for further details.
What you should know
- The N60 billion MSME Survival Fund and the N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, which is the core of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, was flagged off on September 21, 2021.
- The 2 MSMEs initiatives were introduced by the Federal Government as part of its efforts to support businesses overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The MSMEs Survival Fund scheme is a conditional grant to support vulnerable micro and small enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the MSMEs sector.
- The scheme is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state.
Public Announcement from the Project Delivery Office.
FEC approves National Quality Control policy to ensure standard of Nigerian-made goods
The FG has approved a policy that would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Quality Control policy for exports.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in a meeting with State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.
According to Adebayo, the policy would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export. The government will work with the private sector in setting up quality testing centres and labs to approve goods that have met the required standard.
“For a long time, Nigerian exporters have been suffering because of lack of quality of their goods.
“We felt that it was high time we actually have a policy which will create a situation whereby standard of the Nigerian goods that are exported would be raised such that that rejection would stop.
“This policy will create a situation whereby the government and the private sector will be able to collaborate to set up quality testing centres, testing labs which we hope will have accreditation with international centers, such that any goods that has approved to have met the standard, would be of international standard,” Adebayo said.
The Minister added that the FEC also approved the Nigerian/Hungarian Trade Agreement, citing the ratification of the agreement, which would enable Nigerian goods to be exported to Hungary.
Other approvals by the FEC include:
- Approval of a N50 Millionpower contract in the Kano Free Trade Zone on behalf of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority.
- Approval of another contract for Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, for the purchase of a property in Lagos to be used as their Lagos zonal office.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that the Minister disclosed that the government had put in place a new Automotive Industry Bill that will help position Nigeria in its rightful position, as the manufacturing hub of Africa.
Significant progress made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework – AUC Chairperson
AUC chairperson has disclosed that significant, sustained progress is being made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework.
The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said that “significant and sustained” progress has been made in China-Africa ties.
Mahamat asserted this in an analysis of his first-term as the AU Commission chairmanship.
He reiterated the AU Commission’s strong commitment to upholding multilateralism and supporting international partners in halting the trend of unilateralism.
He argued that “International cooperation and solidarity are irreplaceable.”
Mahamat, in his analysis, reiterated that global challenges, national egoism, the decline of multilateralism, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and dwindling resources “have hampered our forward march” during the past four years.
The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil recently also hailed China as a strategic partner of Africa.
What they are saying
- Mahamat submitted that: “With China, significant and sustained progress has been made within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
- “Africa stands with those who fight unilateralism and strongly advocate for a multilateralism of respect, equality and mutual benefit.”
- Amira Elfadil noted that: “We are looking for those who are serious about the future of this continent, and when we say strategic partners and mention strategic partnerships, China comes first and we appreciate this partnership very much.”
What you should know
- The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).
- The African Union Commission acts as the executive/administrative branch or secretariat of the AU and consists of a number of Commissioners dealing with different areas of policy.