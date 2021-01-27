live feed
Livestock Feeds Plc records 362% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Livestock Feeds Plc recorded a major boost in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue also recorded a 12.3% increase.
Livestock Feeds Plc – a company that manufactures animal feeds, reported pre-tax profits of N520.77 million in 2020 FY compared to N112.63 million reported in 2019 – a 362.37% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenues increased to N11.18 billion, +12.30% YoY.
- Revenues from Aba increased to N2.0 billion, +24.45% YoY.
- Revenues from Ikeja increased to N5.78 billion, +11.98% YoY.
- Revenues from Onitsha increased to N1.15 billion, +77.37% YoY.
- Revenues from the North declined to N2.26 billion, -11.27% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N86.38 million, +283.66% YoY.
- Cost of sales also increased to N9.92 billion, +8.67% YoY.
- Selling and distribution expenses increased to N316.13 million, +9.84%YoY.
- Finance costs increased to N140.09 million, +35.61% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N520.77million, +362.37% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 11.80k, +232.39% YoY.
Bottom Line
Livestock Feeds Plc recorded a major increase in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY. The company also recorded increased revenues from three – Aba, Ikeja and Onitsha – of its four revenues generating units.
Despite increased costs, a cursory look at the results indicates that the company was able to record significant growth in pre-tax profits by containing costs of sales in the period, compared with the corresponding period of 2019. Costs of sales in relation to revenues was 88% in the period under consideration. It was 91% in the previous year.
Thus, gross profit was substantial (+52.39% YoY) compared to the corresponding period of 2019. The 283.66% increase in other operating income to N86.38 million, also aided the rise in pre-tax profits.
Julius Berger Plc records 2.43% increase in 2020 Q4 revenue
Julius Berger Plc recorded a boost in two of its three revenue-generating units, as total revenue increased in Q4 2020.
Julius Berger Plc, reported revenue of N74.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to N72.29 billion recorded in the same period of 2019 – a 2.43% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 Q4
- Revenue increased to N74.04 billion, +2.43% YoY.
- Revenue from Nigeria increased to N72.30 billion, +4.21% YoY.
- Revenue from Europe & Asia declined to N1.74 billion, -40.07% YoY.
- Revenue from civil works increased to N55.8 billion, +35.38% YoY.
- Revenue from building works declined to N10.72 billion, -56.37% YoY.
- Revenue from services increased to N7.54 billion, + 15.84% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N60.1 billion, +13.19% YoY.
- Other gains/losses increased to N83.89 million.
- Investment income increased to N142.79 million.
- Finance costs increased to N1.79 billion, +388.99% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N5.12 billion, -30.65% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N3.94, +19.76% YoY.
Julius Berger Plc recorded a major increase in revenue generated from its civil works unit, as well as a rise in services income generating unit.
Despite the significant decline in building works income-generating unit, the company still recorded a 2.43% increase in revenues compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. However, pre-tax profits declined in the period under consideration.
Flour Mills declares N5.65 billion profit in Q3 2020
Flour Mills declared a profit of N5.65 billion in Q3 2020, a 150.26% improvement from 2019 figures.
Nigeria’s largest and oldest integrated agro-allied business, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, declares in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N5.65 billion in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
This is according to the figures disclosed in the company’s recent financial statement, which was published on NSE’s website this morning.
The report revealed that the profit which Flour Mills made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 rose by a whopping 150.36% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N200.23 billion, up by 31.11% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N178.08 billion, up by 30.3% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N22.16 billion, up by 38.02% Y-o-Y.
- Selling and distribution expenses increased to N2.35 billion, up by 22.53% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N5.33 billion, down by 20.90% Y-o-Y.
- Net Operating loss of N3.72 billion was recorded, indicating a decline of 887.13% Y-o-Y in net operating profit.
- Operating Profit increased to N11.48 billion, up by 46.02% Y-o-Y.
- Finance income increased to N2.5 billion, up by 3,164.3% Y-o-Y.
- Finance costs increased to N4.98 billion, up by 16.28% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period increased to N5.65 billion, up by 150.26% Y-o-Y.
Despite prevailing economic headwinds, the Group continued to show sustained growth in its core segments, as it capitalized on the immense value inherent in the agro-allied industry, with core leverage on the strategic placement of the Group’s business in the agricultural value chain, its rich brand profile, and robust distribution network.
Okomu Oil Plc records 24.1% increase in 2020 FY revenue
Okomu Oil Plc recorded increased revenues from one of its two revenue-generating units.
Okomu Oil Plc has reported revenue of N23.41 billion in 2020 compared to the N18.87 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue increased to N23.41 billion, +24.08% YoY.
- Revenue from local sales increased to N20.5 billion, +29.17% YoY.
- Revenues from export sales declined to N2.91 billion, -2.89% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N7.13 million, -97.96% YoY.
- Finance cost also declined to N70.23 million, -62.92% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N7.70 billion, +30.78% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N8.45 billion, +12.35% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N7.74, +46.31% YoY
Okomu Oil Plc recorded a significant increase in revenue generated from local sales, which translated to a 46.3% increase in profit after tax despite the increase recorded in the cost of sales and a decline in finance income.