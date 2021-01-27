live feed
Julius Berger Plc records 2.43% increase in 2020 Q4 revenue
Julius Berger Plc recorded a boost in two of its three revenue-generating units, as total revenue increased in Q4 2020.
Julius Berger Plc, reported revenue of N74.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to N72.29 billion recorded in the same period of 2019 – a 2.43% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 Q4
- Revenue increased to N74.04 billion, +2.43% YoY.
- Revenue from Nigeria increased to N72.30 billion, +4.21% YoY.
- Revenue from Europe & Asia declined to N1.74 billion, -40.07% YoY.
- Revenue from civil works increased to N55.8 billion, +35.38% YoY.
- Revenue from building works declined to N10.72 billion, -56.37% YoY.
- Revenue from services increased to N7.54 billion, + 15.84% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N60.1 billion, +13.19% YoY.
- Other gains/losses increased to N83.89 million.
- Investment income increased to N142.79 million.
- Finance costs increased to N1.79 billion, +388.99% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N5.12 billion, -30.65% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N3.94, +19.76% YoY.
Julius Berger Plc recorded a major increase in revenue generated from its civil works unit, as well as a rise in services income generating unit.
Despite the significant decline in building works income-generating unit, the company still recorded a 2.43% increase in revenues compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. However, pre-tax profits declined in the period under consideration.
Flour Mills declares N5.65 billion profit in Q3 2020
Flour Mills declared a profit of N5.65 billion in Q3 2020, a 150.26% improvement from 2019 figures.
Nigeria’s largest and oldest integrated agro-allied business, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, declares in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N5.65 billion in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
This is according to the figures disclosed in the company’s recent financial statement, which was published on NSE’s website this morning.
The report revealed that the profit which Flour Mills made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 rose by a whopping 150.36% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N200.23 billion, up by 31.11% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N178.08 billion, up by 30.3% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N22.16 billion, up by 38.02% Y-o-Y.
- Selling and distribution expenses increased to N2.35 billion, up by 22.53% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N5.33 billion, down by 20.90% Y-o-Y.
- Net Operating loss of N3.72 billion was recorded, indicating a decline of 887.13% Y-o-Y in net operating profit.
- Operating Profit increased to N11.48 billion, up by 46.02% Y-o-Y.
- Finance income increased to N2.5 billion, up by 3,164.3% Y-o-Y.
- Finance costs increased to N4.98 billion, up by 16.28% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period increased to N5.65 billion, up by 150.26% Y-o-Y.
Despite prevailing economic headwinds, the Group continued to show sustained growth in its core segments, as it capitalized on the immense value inherent in the agro-allied industry, with core leverage on the strategic placement of the Group’s business in the agricultural value chain, its rich brand profile, and robust distribution network.
Okomu Oil Plc records 24.1% increase in 2020 FY revenue
Okomu Oil Plc recorded increased revenues from one of its two revenue-generating units.
Okomu Oil Plc has reported revenue of N23.41 billion in 2020 compared to the N18.87 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue increased to N23.41 billion, +24.08% YoY.
- Revenue from local sales increased to N20.5 billion, +29.17% YoY.
- Revenues from export sales declined to N2.91 billion, -2.89% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N7.13 million, -97.96% YoY.
- Finance cost also declined to N70.23 million, -62.92% YoY.
- Cost of sales increased to N7.70 billion, +30.78% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N8.45 billion, +12.35% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to N7.74, +46.31% YoY
Okomu Oil Plc recorded a significant increase in revenue generated from local sales, which translated to a 46.3% increase in profit after tax despite the increase recorded in the cost of sales and a decline in finance income.
Niger Insurance Plc posts N311.43 million loss in Q2 2020
Niger Insurance Plc has posted a loss of N311.43 million in Q2 2020, down by -1,173.2% Year-on-Year.
Niger Insurance Plc has posted a loss of N311.43 million in Q2 2020, down by -1,173.2% Year-on-Year, from a profit of N29.02 million recorded in the corresponding period last year.
This is according to a notification sent by the firm to the Nigeria Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Some other key highlights of the Niger Insurance Plc Q2 2020 result are;
- Gross premium written declined to N189.41 million, -53.7% Y-o-Y.
- Gross Premium Income declined to N186.0 million,-46.6% Y-o-Y.
- Pre-tax operating profit declined to a loss of N358.19 million, -1,323% Y-o-Y.
- Fee and commission income declined to N3.44 million, -71.3% Y-o-Y.
- Net underwriting income declined to N177.89 million, -42.1% Y-o-Y
- Claims expenses increased to N265.6 million, +429.9% Y-o-Y.
- Total underwriting expenses increased to N266.23 million, +566.6% Y-o-Y.
- Basic Earnings per Share declined to a loss of N4.02.
- Tax paid declined to N15 million, -81.3% Y-o-Y.
Bottom line
The mass decline in some income-earning components like gross premium, fee and commission income, etc. coupled with a drastic rise in expenditure items, like net claims, total underwriting expenses and others, contributed to the decline in the firm’s profit before and after-tax.
