Julius Berger Plc records 2.43% increase in 2020 Q4 revenue

Julius Berger Plc, reported revenue of N74.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to N72.29 billion recorded in the same period of 2019 – a 2.43% increase.

Key highlights for 2020 Q4

Revenue increased to N74.04 billion, +2.43% YoY.

Revenue from Nigeria increased to N72.30 billion, +4.21% YoY.

Revenue from Europe & Asia declined to N1.74 billion, -40.07% YoY.

Revenue from civil works increased to N55.8 billion, +35.38% YoY.

Revenue from building works declined to N10.72 billion, -56.37% YoY.

Revenue from services increased to N7.54 billion, + 15.84% YoY.

Cost of sales increased to N60.1 billion, +13.19% YoY.

Other gains/losses increased to N83.89 million.

Investment income increased to N142.79 million.

Finance costs increased to N1.79 billion, +388.99% YoY.

Pre-tax profits declined to N5.12 billion, -30.65% YoY.

Earnings Per Share increased to N3.94, +19.76% YoY.

Julius Berger Plc recorded a major increase in revenue generated from its civil works unit, as well as a rise in services income generating unit.

Despite the significant decline in building works income-generating unit, the company still recorded a 2.43% increase in revenues compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019. However, pre-tax profits declined in the period under consideration.