The U.S. government has warned Americans in Abuja to stay indoors on Wednesday, March 4, amid fears of possible protests.

The advisory was issued via the official X account of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on Wednesday, March 4.

The embassy cited concerns that demonstrations linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict could escalate, as previous protests in Abuja have occasionally led to clashes with security forces.

What they are saying

The U.S. Mission urged citizens to avoid areas where protests may take place, stay away from crowds, and exercise caution if unexpectedly near large gatherings. Citizens were advised to keep a low profile, carry proper identification, review personal security plans, and ensure their phones are charged in case of emergency.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens that there is a high potential for protests in Abuja today, March 4, 2026, due to the current conflict with Iran. Previous protests by some groups have resulted in violent clashes between the group and Nigerian security forces.

“The Embassy strongly recommends that all U.S. citizens in Abuja remain in their residences on Wednesday, March 4,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The embassy further recommended that Americans vary travel routes and times to reduce predictability, remain alert in public places such as shopping centers, movie theaters, and places of worship, and familiarize themselves with emergency exits whenever entering buildings.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to monitor local media for updates.

The embassy highlighted the importance of enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for timely security notifications.

Both the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos remain open and continue to provide assistance.

Get up to speed

The warning comes shortly after the U.S. Embassy in Abuja announced the suspension of visa appointments for March 4 due to security concerns over potential protests.

All visa appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, were cancelled, with instructions for rescheduling to follow.

The embassy urged the public to monitor official channels for updates.

The suspension is temporary, and services will resume once the security situation stabilizes.

Recent demonstrations in several Nigerian states followed the escalation of the Middle East conflict, particularly the U.S.–Israeli military operation in Iran that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Protests occurred in Lagos, Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, and Yobe states, although no casualties have been reported.

What you should know

The U.S. and Israel began military strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday, February 28, 2026, prompting ongoing Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Gulf.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Saudi Aramco suspended operations at its Ras Tanura refinery after a retaliatory drone strike.

Marine insurers pulled war risk coverage for vessels in the Gulf. The latest directive from U.S. President Donald Trump is that the U.S. Navy may escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe passage.

In Nigeria, fuel prices rose, with NNPCL setting Premium Motor Spirit at N960 per litre and Dangote Petroleum at N874 per litre.

The conflict is driving regional tensions and affecting global energy markets, with direct impacts on fuel costs in Nigeria.